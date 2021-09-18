UFC Fight Night 192: “Smith vs Spann” Live Play-By-Play & Results

The Ultimate Fighting Championship concluded its latest run of events at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada tonight with UFC Fight Night 192: “Smith vs Spann.” The card was headlined by a light heavyweight contender’s bout between Anthony “Lionheart” Smith and Ryan “Superman” Spann.

In the co-main event, Ion “The Hulk” Cutelaba took on Devin “Brown Bear” Clark at 205 pounds. Also on the main card, Ariane “Queen of Violence” Lipski battled Mandy “Monster” Böhm in a featured flyweight matchup. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for the UFC Fight Night 192 card.

Anthony “Lionheart” Smith vs Ryan “Superman” Spann

Round 1:

Spann took Smith’s back early in the fight and held him against the cage, but Smith shrugged him off and he dropped Spann with two lead left hooks. Spann recovered on the ground and fought his way back up. Right hands were exchanged and Smith stunned Spann with a lead left hook. He dropped Spann again with a one-two and Spann turtled on the ground. Smith took Spann’s back and flattened him out, then locked on a rear-naked choke and Spann tapped out. The fighters had to be separated after the fight as they yelled at each other, but tempers cooled and they shook hands.

Winner: Anthony Smith by Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 3:47 of round one. He improves to 36-16-0.

Ion “The Hulk” Cutelaba vs Devin “Brown Bear” Clark

Round 1:

Clark immediately took Cutelaba down, but Cutelaba stood against the cage and he landed two knees to Clark’s face. Clark released the clinch and he landed a leg kick. Soon after, Clark backed Cutelaba up with a lead left hook and a head kick. Cutelaba was unfazed and responded with a right hook to the body. He dropped Clark with a lead left hand and blasted him with heavy punches on the ground. Referee Keith Peterson gave Clark a chance to recover and he did so by standing up and shaking Cutelaba off of his back. Cutelaba pulled Clark back down to the mat, however, and he threw punches to both sides of Clark’s head. Clark stood and he was immediately taken down into mount. The round ended with Cutelaba landing elbows from the top. 10-8 Cutelaba.

Round 2:

Cutelaba landed a lead left hook in the second round and Clark fired back with a liver kick. Cutelaba took him down into mount and dropped elbows as Clark covered up on the bottom. When Cutelaba tried to pin down Clark’s left arm with his knee, Clark took the opportunity to explode out from the bottom and he got back to his feet. Cutelaba maintained back control on the feet and he landed a knee that caused blood to start flowing out of Clark’s mouth. 10-9 Cutelaba.

Round 3:

Clark started the final round aggressively and he landed a head kick after a brief clinch, but Cutelaba took him down. Clark eyed a kimura from the bottom and he was able to scramble up to his feet. Cutelaba fought off a takedown attempt from Clark and tripped him once more. He mounted Clark with just under two minutes remaining and threw short elbows and punches. Clark exploded out from the bottom and got to his feet, then finally secured a takedown of his own. Cutelaba tried to stand up and Clark landed two left hands and a knee that appeared to be illegal, but the fight carried on and the bell sounded seconds later. 10-9 Cutelaba.

Winner: Ion Cutelaba by Unanimous Decision (30-26, 29-26, 29-27) after three rounds. He improves to 16-6-1, 1 NC.

Ariane “Queen of Violence” Lipski vs Mandy “Monster” Böhm

Round 1:

Böhm struck first with two leg kicks and Lipski landed a combination. She reversed a takedown attempt from Böhm and wound up on top. Lipski nearly passed to mount, but Böhm scrambled back to full guard and she trapped Lipski in a body triangle. Lipski threw hammerfists from the top until Böhm kicked her off and stood up. Böhm landed a body kick, but Lipski cracked her with a head kick and a right hook. Böhm clinched and both women landed knees to the body. The fighters separated and Lipski countered a body kick from Böhm with a left-right combo. 10-9 Lipski.

Round 2:

Lipski landed a head kick and wobbled Böhm with an overhand right in the second round. Böhm regained her footing and she countered a right hand from Lipski with a quick left hook. Another right hand scored for Lipski, who easily thwarted a Böhm takedown attempt. Böhm threw a spinning backfist and followed with a head kick that partially landed, but she lost her balance and stepped backward. Lipski jabbed and she landed a straight right hand. A one-two and a body kick landed for Lipski, who dropped Böhm with a counter right hook. She followed with punches on the ground, but Böhm recovered and time expired. 10-9 Lipski.

Round 3:

Böhm ducked into a head kick from Lipski early in the final round and blood began to flow from Böhm’s nose. She attempted a jumping switch knee that missed and Lipski attacked Böhm’s body with a kick and two lead left hooks. A huge right hook sent Böhm crashing to the mat and Lipski swarmed on her with more punches. Böhm regained enough composure to tie Lipski up from the bottom. She kicked Lipski off with 90 seconds to go and the fight returned to the feet. Böhm attempted a takedown and Lipski countered with a guillotine choke that she used to push Böhm down to the ground. Böhm was stood up and both women landed punches and knees to the body in the final 20 seconds. 10-9 Lipski.

Winner: Ariane Lipski by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) after three rounds. She improves to 14-7-0.

Arman “Ahalkalakets” Tsarukyan vs Christos “The Spartan” Giagos

Round 1:

Tsarukyan landed an early one-two and the fighters exchanged right hooks before Giagos took Tsarukyan down. He landed short punches as Tsarukyan rose to his feet. Tsarukyan countered a body kick with a lead left hook that sent Giagos crashing backwards into the cage. Giagos turtled as Tsarukyan teed off with punches to the sides of his head, and the fight was stopped.

Winner: Arman Tsarukyan by TKO (Punches) at 2:09 of round one. He improves to 17-2-0.

Joseph Nathan “Mayhem” Maness vs Tony Gravely

Round 1:

Maness countered an early leg kick from Gravely with two right hands and he shrugged off a clinch attempt. Gravely continued to land leg kicks and he followed with a body kick. Both men landed uppercuts and Gravely took Maness down. Maness stood up and dumped Gravely to the mat. The fight returned to the feet and both men landed right hands before clinching against the cage. Gravely punched to the body and Maness broke away with a knee. Gravely quickly tied him up again and he threw knees to Maness’s thigh. Maness landed two left hands, but Gravely countered with a body kick and he floored Maness against the cage with a right hook over the top. He swarmed with more punches, but time expired and a badly rocked Maness was clearly saved by the bell. 10-9 Gravely.

Round 2:

Gravely closed in with left and right hands over the top to begin round two, which led to a clinch. Maness created space and circled out, then sprawled out of a Gravely takedown attempt. Seconds later, Maness dropped Gravely with a counter right hook and he dove in with more punches as a kneeling Gravely tried in vain to get up. Referee Keith Peterson intervened to stop the fight.

Winner: Joseph Nathan Maness by TKO (Punches) at 2:10 of round two. He improves to 14-1-0.

Joaquin “New Mansa” Buckley vs Antonio Arroyo

Round 1:

Buckley threw kicks to Arroyo’s lead leg and upper body in the opening minute. Arroyo knocked him off-balance with a right hook, but Buckley regained his footing and resumed pressing forward with kicks. Arroyo slipped, but he landed an upkick from his back and returned to his feet. Time was called when Arroyo was kicked in the groin. The fight continued and Arroyo landed a leg kick and a head kick. He followed with a hard kick to the body and a flying knee. Buckley slipped while throwing a head kick, but he quickly scrambled up to his feet and tried for a takedown before the bell. 10-9 Arroyo.

Round 2:

Leg kicks were exchanged in the second round and Arroyo landed a kick to Buckley’s ribs. He followed with more body kicks and Buckley chopped away at his leg before clinching against the cage. Arroyo broke free and landed another leg kick. Action remained sparse until Buckley walked forward and ate a jumping knee to the face from Arroyo. Buckley clinched and Arroyo landed a body kick after breaking free. 10-9 Arroyo.

Round 3:

Arroyo stuffed a takedown attempt from Buckley and took his back in the opening minute of round three. Buckley shook him off and the fight returned to the feet. Buckley lunged forward with a hard right hook and he tried to take Arroyo down. Arroyo defended and landed a knee to the body. Seconds later, Buckley countered another knee to the body from Arroyo with a big right hook over the top. It landed behind Arroyo’s ear and Buckley landed an uppercut as Arroyo fell to the ground. The uppercut did considerable damage and Arroyo appeared to go out, prompting referee Mark Smith to stop the fight.

Winner: Joaquin Buckley by KO (Punches) at 2:26 of round three. He improves to 13-4-0.

(Undercard results and play-by-play on Page Two.)