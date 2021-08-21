UFC On ESPN 29: “Cannonier vs Gastelum” Live Play-By-Play & Results

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada tonight for UFC on ESPN 29: “Cannonier vs Gastelum.” The event is headlined by a middleweight matchup between Jared “The Killa Gorilla” Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum, who both look to rebound from defeats.

In the lightweight co-main event, Clay “The Carpenter” Guida takes on “The Olympian” Mark O. Madsen. Elsewhere on the main card, Parker Porter squares off against Chase “The Vanilla Gorilla” Sherman in heavyweight action. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for UFC on ESPN 29 tonight.

Jared “The Killa Gorilla” Cannonier vs Kelvin Gastelum

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Winner:

Clay “The Carpenter” Guida vs “The Olympian” Mark O. Madsen

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Winner:

Parker Porter vs Chase “The Vanilla Gorilla” Sherman

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Winner:

Trevin “5 Star” Jones vs Saidyokub Kakhramonov

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Winner:

Vinc “From Hell” Pichel vs Austin “Thud” Hubbard

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Winner:

Alexandre “The Cannibal” Pantoja vs Brandon “Raw Dawg” Royval

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Winner:

(Undercard results and play-by-play on Page Two.)