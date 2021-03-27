The Ultimate Fighting Championship stayed at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada tonight for UFC 260: “Miocic vs Ngannou 2.” The event featured a UFC Heavyweight Championship rematch between champion Stipe Miocic and heavy-handed challenger Francis “The Predator” Ngannou.

In the welterweight co-feature, former UFC champion Tyron “The Chosen One” Woodley battled Vicente “The Silent Assassin” Luque. Elsewhere on the main card, “Sugar” Sean O’Malley faced Thomas “Thominhas” Almeida at bantamweight. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for UFC 260.

UFC Heavyweight Championship

Francis “The Predator” Ngannou vs Stipe Miocic

Round 1:

The fight began with Ngannou landing a leg kick and he cracked Miocic with a big right hook soon after. Miocic shot in for a takedown and Ngannou stuffed it. He took Miocic’s back and landed a series of right hands to his face until Miocic broke free. Miocic blocked a head kick and Ngannou landed two more right hands. Miocic kicked at both of Ngannou’s legs and more leg kicks were exchanged in the final minute. 10-9 Ngannou.

Round 2:

Lead left hooks were exchanged in the second round and Ngannou dropped Miocic with a hard left hand. Miocic stood against the cage and both men landed right hooks. Seconds later, Ngannou turned Miocic’s lights out with a counter left hook and an unconscious Miocic fell awkwardly backward on his left leg. Referee Herb Dean dove in to wave off the fight.

Winner: Francis Ngannou by KO (Punch) at 0:52 of round two. He improves to 16-3-0 and becomes the new UFC Heavyweight Champion.

Vicente “The Silent Assassin” Luque vs Tyron “The Chosen One” Woodley

Round 1:

Woodley immediately rushed forward with an overhand right that led to a clinch against the cage. Luque reversed and threw shoulder strikes to Woodley’s jaw while pinning him against the fence. The fighters separated and Woodley landed two more right hands. After another clinch, Woodley rocked Luque with a right hook, but Luque recovered and wobbled him with a right hook of his own. Woodley barely survived as Luque landed bomb after bomb on the feet. Woodley stumbled backward to the cage and nearly fell down, but he turned around and clipped Luque with one more right hook. Luque recovered quickly and stunned Woodley with a right-left combo. He took Woodley down and locked on a Brabo Choke, which Woodley briefly defended before tapping out.

Winner: Vicente Luque by Submission (Brabo Choke) at 3:56 of round one. He improves to 20-7-1.

“Sugar” Sean O’Malley vs Thomas “Thominhas” Almeida

Round 1:

O’Malley landed a quick one-two and a body kick early in the fight, and both men landed leg kicks in an exchange. O’Malley continued to target Almeida’s midsection with kicks and he landed a hard spinning back kick to his ribs. Almeida landed an overhand right and O’Malley responded with another body kick. He mixed in a front kick as well, then dropped Almeida with a head kick and a left cross. O’Malley thought the fight was over, but Almeida got back to his feet and O’Malley landed an overhand left. Almeida blocked two head kicks and both men landed lunging hooks late in the round. 10-8 O’Malley due to the emphatic knockdown.

Round 2:

The second round began with an early leg kick from O’Malley and Almeida responded with kicks to his right leg and body. O’Malley threw side kicks to Almeida’s left knee to limit his movement and he followed with a pair of straight left hands. Almeida threw overhand rights, but he was unable to land anything significant and O’Malley used his jab to set up a nice combination. Almeida landed two leg kicks and he cracked O’Malley with a right hand on the ground after O’Malley fell while throwing a leg kick. Almeida stood over O’Malley and landed one more punch from the top. 10-9 O’Malley.

Round 3:

O’Malley spun Almeida around with a leg kick in the final round and he continued to throw side kicks to Almeida’s left knee. Almeida blocked a head kick, but O’Malley scored with two left-right combos. Almeida landed step-in hooks and O’Malley responded with another combination. Stiff jabs scored for O’Malley and both men landed right hands. O’Malley dropped Almeida with a left hook and Almeida rolled over on the ground. The fight was not stopped, so O’Malley dove in with a right hand that knocked Almeida out and referee Mark Smith waved it off.

Winner: Sean O’Malley by KO (Punches) at 3:52 of round three. He improves to 13-1-0.

Miranda “Fear The” Maverick vs Gillian “The Savage” Robertson

Round 1:

After a quick exchange of leg kicks, Maverick landed a nice one-two and Robertson used front kicks to try to keep her at bay. Maverick continued to land combinations, but Robertson snuck in an overhand right that briefly stopped her momentum. Maverick continued to press forward and she took Robertson down into half-guard. Robertson scrambled back up to her feet, but Maverick used punches to set up another takedown against the base of the cage. Robertson got back to her feet just as the bell sounded. 10-9 Maverick.

Round 2:

Maverick opened the second round with kicks to Robertson’s upper body. Robertson clinched and took her back, then pulled Maverick down to the ground. She transitioned to side control and tried to get to mount. Maverick scrambled free, but Robertson took her back again and hunted for a rear-naked choke. Maverick fought her off and Robertson continued to alternate between half-guard and back control. Maverick was warned for grabbing the fence and Robertson looked to set up an armbar as the round entered its final minute. Maverick gave up her back again and Robertson tried once again for a rear-naked choke. Maverick escaped to her feet and she urgently chased after Robertson with punches and a body kick late in the round. 10-9 Robertson.

Round 3:

The final round began with Maverick landing a flurry of punches and she stuffed two takedown attempts from Robertson. Maverick took Robertson’s back on the ground and she nearly took mount position. Robertson rolled to her side and Maverick peppered her with punches and hammerfists to her face. Robertson threw up her legs and tried to set up an armbar on Maverick’s right arm. Maverick pulled her arm out and a scramble ensued, with Robertson taking Maverick’s back. She lost the position and Maverick almost mounted her before the fighters returned to their feet. Maverick took Robertson down against the base of the cage and she kicked at Robertson’s legs in the final seconds. 10-9 Maverick.

Winner: Miranda Maverick by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) after three rounds. She improves to 9-2-0.

Jamie Mullarkey vs Khama “The Deathstar” Worthy

Round 1:

Mullarkey struck first with an overhand right and a left-right combination. Worthy landed a nice jab in return, but Mullarkey clipped him with a lead left hook and Worthy fell face-first to the mat, ending the brief fight.

Winner: Jamie Mullarkey by KO (Punch) at 0:46 of round one. He improves to 13-4-0.

(Undercard results and play-by-play on Page Two.)