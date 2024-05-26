Deep Jewels 45 Live Play-By-Play & Results

Deep Jewels showcased two title fights on its latest card tonight at New Pier Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Deep Jewels 45 was headlined by a Deep and Deep Jewels Microweight Championship double title fight between Saori “Little Giant” Oshima and Aya Murakami, with the winner claiming both belts.

In the co-feature, Si Woo “Korean Queen Bee” Park faced Machi Fukuda for the Deep Jewels Interim Strawweight Championship. Also on the card, Deep Jewels Flyweight Champion Rin Nakai took on Namiko “Hime” Kawabata in non-title action. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for Deep Jewels 45.

Deep & Deep Jewels Microweight Championship – 3×5

Saori “Little Giant” Oshima vs Aya Murakami

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Minoru Toyonaga. Oshima caught a kick in the opening seconds and attempted a toe hold after taking Murakami down, but Murakami escaped to her feet. Oshima took her back and dragged her down to the mat. She stood over Murakami and Murakami was brought back to her feet. Oshima scored a headlock takedown and she worked for her signature scarf hold armlock. Murakami refused to submit and so Oshima landed numerous right hands to her face while keeping Murakami’s arm trapped. Murakami could not move or escape, and Oshima continued to land punches until the fight was stopped.

Winner: Saori Oshima by TKO (Punches) at 3:05 of round one. She improves to 14-4-0 and is now the Unified Deep & Deep Jewels Microweight Champion.

Deep Jewels Interim Strawweight Championship – 3×5

Si Woo “Korean Queen Bee” Park vs Machi Fukuda

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Masato Fukuda. Fukuda landed two early body kicks and Park responded with a right hook. She blocked a Fukuda head kick and landed another right hand. Fukuda caught a body kick and took Park down. Park tried to set up a triangle choke from the bottom and she punched Fukuda’s face. Park got to her feet and sprawled out of a Fukuda takedown attempt. Time was called when Park landed a knee to the side of Fukuda’s head while she had a hand down. Park was warned and the fight continued. Both women landed punches and Park reversed a takedown into Fukuda’s guard.

Round 2:

Fukuda quickly took Park down and she attempted an Achilles lock. Park defended and Fukuda switched to an inverted heel hook. She transitioned to side control and briefly took Park’s back. Park turned to her side and got back to full guard. Park swept into top position and then tried to lock on a rear-naked choke in a scramble. She trapped Fukuda in a reverse triangle choke late in the round.

Round 3:

Fukuda darted in and out and the fighters exchanged jabs. At the midway point in the round, Fukuda took Park down and Park punched from the bottom. A scramble for position ensued and Park wound up on top in mount. She took Fukuda’s back and locked on a rear-naked choke, but Fukuda managed to spin to her side and she escaped into Park’s guard. Park stood and Fukuda dragged her down into side control. Park got to her feet and she was taken down again, but she trapped Fukuda in an inverted triangle choke from the bottom before time expired.

Winner: Si Woo Park by Split Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28, 28-29) after three 5:00 rounds. She improves to 12-5-0 and becomes the Deep Jewels Interim Strawweight Champion.

58kg Bout – 3×5

Rin Nakai vs Namiko “Hime” Kawabata

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Tomoki Matsumiya. Nakai circled cautiously from a distance for more than a minute until Kawabata finally landed one jab. She threw another jab and a leg kick while Nakai did nothing. Kawabata landed a quick combination and followed with two jabs. Nakai caught a kick and got her down into half-guard, where she landed a few elbows and passed to mount. Kawabata gave up her back and Nakai punched both sides of her head until the bell.

Round 2:

Action remained sparse in the second round as Kawabata threw occasional jabs and Nakai refused to commit to anything. She finally lunged forward with an overhand right near the midway point in the round. Kawabata jabbed and circled from side to side. With 15 seconds to go, Nakai scored a much-needed takedown and she dropped back for an Achilles lock attempt as the bell sounded.

Round 3:

Nakai clinched in the final round and the fighters exchanged knees to the body against the cage. Nakai trapped Kawabata in a tight standing guillotine choke that rendered Kawabata unconscious and dropped her to the mat.

Winner: Rin Nakai by Technical Submission (Guillotine Choke) at 1:33 of round three. She improves to 27-2-1.

59kg Bout – 2×5

Momoko Saito vs Tae “Te-a” Murayama

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Masato Fukuda. Murayama used her jab to set up an overhand right and the fighters traded leg kicks. Both missed with right hooks and Saito shot in for a takedown. She got Murayama down into half-guard and threw short shoulder strikes to her face. Saito attempted a late kimura and finished the round by landing punches from a top-side crucifix.

Round 2:

Saito swept out Murayama’s leg with a kick and then held her in a clinch against the cage. She took Murayama down and passed to half-guard. Saito stood over Murayama and landed punches until Murayama rose to her feet. Saito took her back down into half-guard and then moved to side control. She landed a series of hammerfist strikes to Murayama’s face while pinning down her left arm and the fight was waved off.

Winner: Momoko Saito by TKO (Punches) at 3:39 of round two. She improves to 1-2-0, 1 NC.

59kg Grappling Match – 1×5

Hikaru Aono vs Haruka “Boss” Suzuki

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Yasuhiro Tazawa. Suzuki maintained a low stance and prevented Aono from clinching for close to a minute until Aono shot in and secured a double-leg takedown. Aono postured up and tried to pass Suzuki’s guard. She did so and locked on a top-side guillotine choke, but Suzuki broke her grip. Aono worked from Suzuki’s half-guard and again looked to set up a guillotine. She transitioned to Suzuki’s back and trapped her in a face crank. Suzuki defended and tried to scramble up to her feet, but Aono kept her pinned down until the bell.

Winner: Hikaru Aono by Unanimous Decision (10-8, 10-8, 10-9) after one 5:00 round.

49kg Amateur Bout – 2×3

Misaki Suda vs Seari Sumimura

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Tatsuro Nagase. Sumimura clinched after landing a body kick, but Suda reversed the clinch and she tripped Sumimura to the mat. Suda postured up and unloaded with rapid-fire punches as a dazed Sumimura tried to defend. Suda continued to punch until the fight was stopped.

Winner: Misaki Suda by TKO (Punches) at 1:37 of round one.

58kg Amateur Bout – 2×3

Cocoa Kitaoka vs Luane Akemi

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Akira Shibata. Kitaoka jabbed and circled early in the fight. Akemi rushed at her with two right hands, but she appeared to injure herself while throwing a third. Her shoulder popped out and she immediately slumped against the cage, prompting referee Shibata to wave off the brief fight.

Winner: Cocoa Kitaoka by TKO (Dislocated Shoulder) at 0:56 of round one.