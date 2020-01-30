Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For January 2020

Cristiane “Cyborg” Justino captured her fourth major MMA title on January 25th in the Bellator 238 headliner. Justino remains in the #2 spot at 145 pounds after stopping former long-time champion Julia “The Jewel” Budd in round four to capture the Bellator Women’s Featherweight Championship.

At UFC 246, former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Holly “The Preacher’s Daughter” Holm earned her second win over Raquel “Rocky” Pennington, and Roxanne “The Happy Warrior” Modafferi scored a dominant Unanimous Decision victory over Maycee “The Future” Barber at flyweight.

Read More…