Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For December 2019

UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru “The Nigerian Nightmare” Usman retained his title with a hard-fought victory on December 14th at UFC 245 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Usman stopped bitter rival Colby “Chaos” Covington in the fifth round to remain on top of the competitive 170-pound rankings.

Also at UFC 245, Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski captured the UFC Featherweight Championship, and Amanda “Lioness” Nunes retained her women’s bantamweight title. At Rizin FF 20, Manel Kape earned the vacant bantamweight title and Seo Hee Ham won women’s super atomweight gold.

