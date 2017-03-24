Invicta Fighting Championships 22 Weigh-In Results

Weigh-ins for Invicta Fighting Championships 22 took place this morning in Kansas City, Missouri for Saturday’s seven-fight all-female card. The event is headlined by an Invicta FC Bantamweight Championship rematch as champ Tonya “Triple Threat” Evinger takes on Yana “Foxy” Kunitskaya.

In the Invicta FC 22 co-main event, Invicta FC Atomweight Champion Ayaka Hamasaki moves up to 115 pounds to face former strawweight champ Livia Renata “Livinha” Souza. DeAnna “The Argentine Assassin” Bennett battles Jodie Esquibel. MMARising.com has full Invicta FC 22 weigh-in results.

Bantamweight Title (135): Tonya Evinger (134.8) vs Yana Kunitskaya (134.8)

Strawweight (115): Ayaka Hamasaki (115.7) vs Livia Renata Souza (115.0)

Strawweight (115): DeAnna Bennett (117.6)* vs Jodie Esquibel (115.5)

Atomweight (105): Jinh Yu Frey (106.0) vs Janaisa Morandin (111.2)**

Atomweight (105): Amber Brown (105.9) vs Ashley Cummins (105.6)

Strawweight (115): Sunna Rannveig Davíðsdóttir (115.8) vs Mallory Martin (114.8)

Strawweight (115): Kalyn Schwartz (115.9) vs Miranda Maverick (120.5)***

Featherweight (145): Felicia Spencer (146.0) vs Madison McElhaney (146.0)

*Bennett forfeited 25% of her fight purse.

**Bout cancelled due to weight disparity.

***Maverick forfeited 25% of her fight purse.