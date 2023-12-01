Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For December 2023

Alex “Poatan” Pereira captured his second UFC title on November 11th in the main event of UFC 295 in New York City. The former middleweight champion stopped Jiří “Denisa” Procházka late in the second round to claim the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship and the #2 spot at 205 pounds.

In the UFC 295 co-feature, Tom Aspinall needed just 69 seconds to knock out Sergei Pavlovich and win the UFC Interim Heavyweight Championship. On the same UFC card, Jéssica “Bate Estaca” Andrade got herself back on track at strawweight with a one-sided TKO victory against Mackenzie Dern.

