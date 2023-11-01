Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For November 2023

UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev retained his title with a quick and decisive knockout victory on October 21st at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi. Makhachev defeated reigning featherweight champ Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski in a short-notice rematch from the pair’s first fight in February.

Elsewhere in October, Bellator Women’s Featherweight Champion Cristiane “Cyborg” Justino easily dispatched of title challenger “Alpha” Cat Zingano at Bellator 300 and moved up to the top spot at 145 pounds. Earlier on the same Bellator 300 card, Leah “The Curse” McCourt upset Sara McMann.

