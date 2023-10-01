Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For October 2023

UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion Alexa Grasso retained her title with a razor-thin Split Draw on September 16th in the UFC Fight Night 227 main event. Grasso remains ranked at the top of her division following the Draw, which came against former champion Valentina “Bullet” Shevchenko.

Also in September, Sean “Tarzan” Strickland shocked the MMA world by taking a Unanimous Decision victory over Israel “The Last Stylebender” Adesanya in the UFC 293 headliner. The dominant win earned Strickland the UFC Middleweight Championship and the #2 ranking at 185 pounds.

Read More…