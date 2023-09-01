Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For September 2023

UFC Women’s Strawweight Champion Weili “Magnum” Zhang’s latest title defence ended in a lopsided Unanimous Decision victory on August 19th at UFC 292 in Boston, Massachusetts. Zhang easily dominated challenger Amanda “Amandinha” Lemos to remain atop the 115-pound women’s ranks.

Also at UFC 292, “Sugar” Sean O’Malley captured the UFC Bantamweight Championship and the top spot at 135 pounds by stopping Aljamain “Funk Master” Sterling. In other action in August, strawweight Tatiana Suarez and flyweight contender Erin “Cold Blooded” Blanchfield both earned big wins.

