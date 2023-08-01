Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For August 2023

UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski made his latest successful title defence on July 8th at UFC 290 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Volkanovski stopped interim champ Yair “El Pantera” Rodriguez in the third round to retain his championship and top spot at 145 pounds.

In the UFC 290 co-main event, Alexandre “The Cannibal” Pantoja earned his third victory over Brandon “The Assassin Baby” Moreno to claim the UFC Flyweight Championship. At Rizin FF: “Super Rizin 2,” women’s super atomweight champ Seika Izawa steamrolled Claire Lopez in 64 seconds.

