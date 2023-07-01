Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For July 2023

In what was likely her final MMA fight, two-division UFC champion Amanda “Lioness” Nunes retained her UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship with a lopsided Unanimous Decision victory on June 10th at UFC 289. Nunes easily defeated Mexican challenger Irene Aldana in the main event.

On the same UFC 289 card, Charles “do Bronx” Oliveira earned a key win over Beneil Dariush in the lightweight co-main event to remain at #2 in the stacked division. At UFC on ESPN 47, Jared “The Killa Gorilla” Cannonier defeated Marvin “The Italian Dream” Vettori in the middleweight headliner.

