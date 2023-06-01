Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For June 2023

UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain “Funk Master” Sterling retained his title with a hard-fought Split Decision victory on May 6th at UFC 288 in Newark, New Jersey. Sterling edged out returning former champion Henry “The Messenger” Cejudo to remain on top of the 135-pound rankings.

Other key winners at UFC 288 were welterweight Belal “Remember The Name” Muhammad and strawweight Xiaonan “Fury” Yan. At Invicta FC 53 on May 3rd, Rayanne Amanda dos Santos won the promotion’s atomweight title, and she takes over the top spot in the 105-pound women’s rankings.

