Seika Izawa vs Suwanan Boonsorn Headlines Deep Jewels 41

After her planned Rizin FF 42 bout was scrapped due to opponent Miyuu Yamamoto’s injury, Deep Jewels Strawweight Champion Seika Izawa will compete on May 28th in the main event of Deep Jewels 41 in Tokyo, Japan. Izawa faces Suwanan “Amp The Rocket” Boonsorn in a 49kg matchup.

Deep Jewels officials announced the fight earlier today, along with five additional matchups on Monday. In another featured 49kg super atomweight clash, teen standout and recent Deep Jewels title challenger Moeri Suda takes on veteran South Korean contender Jeong Eun “Little Wolf” Park.

Izawa (9-0-0) makes her first appearance for Deep Jewels since she captured its 115-pound title in a rematch against Miki Motono at Deep Jewels 33 in June 2021. She has fought exclusively for Rizin FF since the end of 2021. Izawa first captured the Rizin FF Women’s Super Atomweight Championship in her second fight with Ayaka Hamasaki this past April, then won three consecutive fights to add a Grand Prix title to her collection as well. She was initially scheduled to face Yamamoto on May 6th, but that was cancelled when Yamamoto sustained a knee injury.

Boonsorn (5-3-0) has not competed since she earned a quick submission win over Emi Sato at Deep Jewels 28 in February 2020. She had previously bested Sato in the pair’s first meeting two years earlier, and sports a perfect 3-0 record under the Deep Jewels banner. Boonsorn also holds a notable win over current UFC fighter Konklak “Loma Lookboonmee” Suphisara. To date, all five of Boonsorn’s victories have come via submission, but she will face a tough test when she battles Izawa next month.

Suda (8-4-0) is one of the brightest prospects on the Deep Jewels roster. After compiling a five-fight winning streak, she challenged Saori Oshima for the Deep Jewels atomweight title this past May, but Oshima emerged victorious via first-round kimura. Suda has since rebounded with wins in three of her past four fights, with the lone setback coming via decision against Motono at Deep Jewels 39. The 18-year-old Suda most recently scored a second-round submission win over Yuko Kiryu under the Deep banner two weeks ago.

Park (8-7-0) has fought three times for Deep Jewels in the past, including in two main event matchups, but this will be her first bout for the promotion since October 2019. Since that time, Park has competed for Road FC in South Korea, splitting two fights with Yu Ri Shim including a controversial decision loss in the pair’s atomweight championship rematch in September 2021. In her most recent outing, Park stopped Yoon Ha Hong with punches in the first round at Road FC 61 in July.

In other featured action at Deep Jewels 41, highly-touted strawweight prospect Machi Fukuda (2-0-0) will put her unbeaten pro record on the line against South Korea’s You Jeong Kim (1-0-0), who won her official pro debut at Road FC 62 in December following a 2-1 stint in modified-rules bouts on the Road FC ARC series. Kate “Lotus” Oyama (3-5-0) looks to get back on the winning track when she welcomes newcomer Saki Kitamura (0-0-0) to the promotion in a 49kg super atomweight bout.

Rounding out the card thus far, Momoko Yamazaki (3-4-0) faces off against Reina Kobayashi (2-3-0) in a 44.5kg microweight bout, and Mana Akagi (1-1-0) battles Yuka Okutomi (5-0-0 amateur), who makes her pro debut in the flyweight matchup. Additional fights will be added to the card in the coming weeks.

Deep Jewels 41 takes place on May 28th at New Pier Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

