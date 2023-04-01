Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For April 2023

Mexican star Alexa Grasso caused a major shakeup in both the women’s flyweight and pound-for-pound rankings with her upset victory on March 4th at UFC 285 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Grasso submitted long-time champion Valentina “Bullet” Shevchenko in round four of their co-main event title fight.

In the UFC 285 headliner, Jon “Bones” Jones quickly dispatched of Ciryl “Bon Gamin” Gane to become UFC Heavyweight Champion. At UFC 286, Leon “Rocky” Edwards retained his UFC Welterweight Championship by defeating Kamaru “The Nigerian Nightmare” Usman in their trilogy bout.

Read More…