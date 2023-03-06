Seika Izawa vs Miyuu Yamamoto Announced For Rizin FF 42 In May

Rizin FF Women’s Super Atomweight Champion Seika Izawa has her next fight set for the upcoming Rizin Fighting Federation 42 card on May 6th in Tokyo, Japan. Izawa will face off against former title challenger Miyuu Yamamoto, who seeks a much-needed victory in the non-title matchup.

Rizin FF officials announced the 49kg fight today. Izawa is coming off of a contentious Split Decision victory over Si Woo Park in the finals of the promotion’s women’s super atomweight grand prix on New Year’s Eve. Yamamoto dropped a narrow decision to Saori Oshima at Rizin FF 36.

Izawa (9-0-0) steamrolled through her opponents after debuting for Rizin at the end of 2021. She twice defeated Ayaka Hamasaki, earning the Rizin FF women’s super atomweight title in the process, and then submitted Maria Laura Alves Fontoura and Anastasiya Svetkivska to advance on to the finals of the grand prix. After starting strong against Park in their Rizin FF 40 rematch, Izawa had to battle through adversity in rounds two and three, and she narrowly escaped with a victory thanks to a judges’ decision that favoured her ground control over Park’s damage dealt later in the fight.

Yamamoto (6-7-0) has been a key part of Rizin since the promotion’s second numbered event in 2016. After a disappointing 1-3 start for the promotion, Yamamoto bounced back in a big way with wins in five of her next six fights including a key win over Kanna Asakura. Her bid for the Rizin FF women’s super atomweight title ended in a quick submission loss to Hamasaki, and Yamamoto has since suffered defeats against Rena Kubota and the aforementioned Oshima despite strong performances in both fights. She will now look to shock the world by upsetting Izawa in their non-title clash.

Rizin Fighting Federation 42 takes place on May 6th at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.