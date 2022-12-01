Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For December 2022

UFC Women’s Strawweight Champion Weili “Magnum” Zhang regained her title with a second-round submission victory on November 12th at UFC 281 in New York City. Zhang finished former champion Carla “Cookie Monster” Esparza to reclaim the top spot in the 115-pound women’s rankings.

On the same UFC 281 card, Alex “Poatan” Pereira rallied to stop longtime rival Israel “The Last Stylebender” Adesanya in round five of the main event. Pereira’s victory, which was his third against Adesanya across MMA and kickboxing bouts, earned him the UFC Middleweight Championship.

