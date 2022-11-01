Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For November 2022

Islam Makhachev became the latest man to capture the UFC Lightweight Championship with a quick and decisive victory on October 20th at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Makhachev submitted Charles “do Bronx” Oliveira in the main event and takes over the top spot at 155 pounds.

On the same UFC 280 card, Aljamain “Funk Master” Sterling retained his bantamweight title and his spot atop the 135-pound rankings with a one-sided win over an injured T.J. Dillashaw, and “Sugar” Sean O’Malley upset former champion Petr “No Mercy” Yan via a contentious Split Decision.

