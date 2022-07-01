Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For July 2022

New UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jiří “Denisa” Procházka scored a thrilling fifth-round submission victory on June 12th at UFC 275 in Kallang, Singapore. Procházka rallied late in the fight and submitted former champ Glover Teixeira to capture the title and the top spot at 205 pounds.

On the same UFC 275 card, UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion Valentina “Bullet” Shevchenko narrowly eked out a Split Decision victory over Taila Santos to remain atop the women’s flyweight rankings. Former strawweight champion Weili “Magnum” Zhang knocked out Joanna Jędrzejczyk.

Read More…