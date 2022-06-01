Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For June 2022

Carla “Cookie Monster” Esparza’s seven-year campaign to regain the UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship culminated with a Split Decision win on May 7th at UFC 274 in Phoenix, Arizona. Esparza defeated “Thug” Rose Namajunas for a second time to retake the top spot at 115 pounds.

Also at UFC 274, Charles “do Bronx” Oliveira retained his UFC lightweight title by submitting Justin “The Highlight” Garthje. “Iron” Michael Chandler knocked out Tony “El Cucuy” Ferguson. Elsewhere, Ketlen “Fenômeno” Vieira upset Holly “The Preacher’s Daughter” Holm at UFC Fight Night 206.

