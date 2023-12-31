Seika Izawa Targets Third Championship Title Following Rizin FF 45 Win

Seika Izawa remained undefeated and scored a second-round submission victory tonight at Rizin Fighting Federation 45 in Saitama, Japan. The reigning Rizin FF Women’s Super Atomweight Champion finished the retiring Miyuu Yamamoto with a rear-naked choke in non-title 49kg action.

Izawa, who also holds the Deep Jewels Strawweight Championship, has her eyes set on potentially adding a third divisional title to her résumé. Following her win tonight, Izawa expressed an interest in competing for the Deep Jewels Atomweight Championship, which is currently held by Si Yoon Park.

Izawa (12-0-0) pulled guard with a tight guillotine choke early in tonight’s fight, but Yamamoto (6-8-0) remained calm and she escaped from a series of Izawa choke attempts. Izawa stayed active from the bottom and she prevented Yamamoto from mounting much offence. Early in the second round, Izawa countered a Yamamoto takedown by trapping her in a no-hooks rear-naked choke. Yamamoto could not escape this time and she was forced to tap out at the 37-second mark of round two.

Following the fight, Izawa spoke briefly in the ring before exiting in order for a retirement ceremony to commence for Yamamoto, whose MMA career dates back to Rizin FF 2 in September 2016. Though she was unable to capture a title during her time competing for the promotion, Yamamoto engaged in some of Rizin FF’s most entertaining fights.

“I’m both glad and sad,” Izawa said when speaking backstage. “I feel mixed emotions. I know she is a strong wrestler and I felt that during the fight. I want the Deep Jewels [atomweight] belt that went to Black Combat. I don’t cut much weight to fight at super atomweight, so I can compete in both weight classes, and I also think about strawweight as well.”

“I was mindful of her grappling and I defended against her submissions in the first round, so I thought I could win,” Yamamoto reflected backstage. “I want [son] Erson and my teammates to continue to improve, and I’m glad that our family is able to partake in MMA together. All of my fights were here in Rizin and I did not compete anywhere else. My [torn] knee ligament healed quickly this year and the doctor did a good job. I want to see Seika continue to win.

“Kid’s documentary movie premiered on U-Next and used Notorious B.I.G.’s song ‘Juicy’ and so I used it for my entrance because Kid loved that song,” Yamamoto added when speaking about her deceased brother, Norifumi. “I want to thank Rizin, my teammates and all of the fans for their support during my career. I am really proud of myself as a Rizin fighter.”



Seika Izawa (left) and Miyuu Yamamoto (right) backstage following Rizin FF 45.