Shooto: “Colors 2” Live Play-By-Play & Results

Shooto showcased its second “Colors” event on Saturday afternoon at Toyosu PIT in Tokyo, Japan. The all-female card was headlined by a Shooto Women’s Atomweight Championship rematch between undefeated champ Chihiro Sawada and Miku Nakamura, who had won four straight fights.

In the 54kg co-main event, Pancrase Women’s Strawweight Champion Haruka “Salt” Hasegawa faced Korean newcomer Ju Kyung Heo. At strawweight, former Pancrase titleholder Karen took on Seo Young Park. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for the Shooto: “Colors 2” event.

Shooto Women’s Atomweight Championship – 5×5

Chihiro Sawada vs Miku Nakamura

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Masato Kataoka. Sawada takes Nakamura down in the opening minute, but Nakamura counters with upkicks from the bottom and gets back to her feet. Sawada puts her on the mat again with a double-leg takedown and moves to Nakamura’s back. When Nakamura rolls to her side, Sawada takes mount. Nakamura gets a leg in and fights her way back to half-guard, which is short-lived and Sawada passes to side control. She lands hammerfists and moves to mount, where she rains down harder punches. Nakamura rolls to her side again and Sawada continues to land punches before latching on to an armbar and referee Kataoka steps in.

Winner: Chihiro Sawada by Technical Submission (Armbar) at 4:57 of round one. She improves to 6-0-1 and remains the Shooto Women’s Atomweight Champion.

54kg Bout – 2×5

Haruka “Salt” Hasegawa vs Ju Kyung Heo

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Minoru Toyonaga. Hasegawa lands a left-right combo and Heo takes a step back, which prompts Hasegawa to chase after her with more punches. Heo is dazed by the punches, but she manages to clinch. Hasegawa pushes her away and throws a head kick. She jabs and lands right hands, then blasts Heo with knees in a clinch and referee Toyonaga stops the one-sided fight.

Winner: Haruka Hasegawa by TKO (Punches & Knees) at 2:37 of round one. She improves to 4-3-0.

Strawweight Bout – 3×5

Karen vs Seo Young Park

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Akira Shibata. Karen strikes first with leg and body kicks. She then goes high with a head kick attempt and clinches. After taking Park down, Karen lands punches from the top. She switches to elbows and Park grabs on to Karen’s arm to prevent her from throwing any more strikes. Park kicks Karen off and tries to get to her feet, but Karen immediately takes her back. She lands rapid-fire hammerfists to Park’s head until the bout is waved off.

Winner: Karen by TKO (Punches) at 4:44 of round one. She improves to 8-2-0.

Atomweight Bout – 2×5

Ayane Hirata vs Miyu Anami

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Tsuyoshi Okada. Hirata scores an early takedown and moves to back control as Anami tries to get to her feet. Hirata falls off of Anami’s back, but she scrambles and retains top position in Anami’s half-guard. Hirata lands punches from the top and eventually spins into an armbar. Anami escapes and gets to her feet, and Hirata secures a double-leg takedown before the bell.

Round 2:

Hirata lands a body kick and the fighters circle each other. Hirata clinches and knees Anami’s legs. She takes Anami down into half-guard and Anami gives up her back. Hirata lands continuous punches to the side of her head and the fight is stopped.

Winner: Ayane Hirata by TKO (Punches) at 3:09 of round two. She improves to 2-0-0.

2023 Rookie of the Year Atomweight Tournament Final – 2×5

Mayu Kawanishi vs Sakura “Tenten” Katada

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Minoru Toyonaga. Katada lands a body kick and Kawanishi clinches after landing a jab-cross combo. Katada throws knees in the clinch until Kawanishi shoots for a single-leg takedown. Katada sprawls, but Kawanishi throws her to the mat with an osotogari and lands on top in side control. She stands over Katada and pushes her legs to the side, then drops down and locks on an armbar that prompts referee Toyonaga to stop the fight.

Winner: Mayu Kawanishi by Technical Submission (Armbar) at 4:06 of round one. She improves to 4-1-0.

51kg Grappling Match – 1×8

Kanae Yamada vs Tomo Maesawa

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Yasuhiro Tazawa. Yamada opens the match with a double-leg takedown attempt and Maesawa counters with a guillotine choke. Yamada escapes and both women stand. Yamada clinches and pulls Maesawa down into her butterfly guard. Maesawa stands and Yamada attempts a leglock. Maesawa sprawls in response, but Yamada traps her in a triangle choke as she leans forward. She transitions to a triangle armbar and referee Tazawa intervenes for a stoppage.

Winner: Kanae Yamada by Technical Submission (Triangle Armbar) at 3:05 of round one.

85kg Grappling Match – 1×8

Akari Ogata vs Haruka Okutani

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Tsuyoshi Okada. Okutani clinches and Ogata takes top position on the mat. She quickly works for a kimura and locks it in, prompting referee Okada to stop the match.

Winner: Akari Ogata by Technical Submission (Kimura) at 0:45 of round one.