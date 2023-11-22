Deep Jewels 43 Live Play-By-Play & Results

Deep Jewels returned to New Pier Hall in Tokyo, Japan on Thursday for its latest all-female fight card. Deep Jewels 43 was headlined by an interim strawweight title rematch between unbeaten rising stars Arisa Matsuda and Machi Fukuda, who first clashed as amateur fighters two years ago.

In the 49kg super atomweight co-main event, teen prospect Moeri Suda sought another victory when she faced Saki Kitamura, who secured her first Deep Jewels win in September. At flyweight, Aoi Kuriyama battled Momoko Saito. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for the Deep Jewels 43 card.

Deep Jewels Interim Strawweight Championship – 3×5

Arisa Matsuda vs Machi Fukuda

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Masato Fukuda. Matsuda landed an early right hand, but she slipped while throwing a kick and Fukuda clinched with her. Knees were exchanged and Matsuda reversed the clinch. Fukuda tried to sweep out Matsuda’s leg and was unsuccessful. Both women landed knees to the body before separating. Matsuda caught a kick and landed an elbow before Fukuda secured a body lock and tried to take her down. She briefly got Matsuda down to a knee, but could not keep her there and the round ended with Matsuda landing a few more knees in a clinch.

Round 2:

Fukuda got Matsuda down to the mat briefly in the opening seconds of round two. Matsuda stood and the fighters were separated. Matsuda landed a nice right cross and ate one from Fukuda in response. Fukuda took Matsuda down, but Matsuda got back to her feet and referee Fukuda separated the fighters again. Matsuda landed a right cross and caught a body kick. Fukuda began to bleed heavily from her nose and both women landed knees during a brief clinch. They battled for position against the cage and Matsuda momentarily took Fukuda’s back.

Round 3:

Fukuda immediately took Matsuda down and passed to side control. She moved to mount and Matsuda tried to kick off of the cage. Fukuda moved back to side control and kneed Matsuda’s ribs. She kept Matsuda pinned down and stayed just busy enough with knees to the body and hammerfists to avoid being stood up. Fukuda took Matsuda’s back in the final minute and locked on a body triangle. She attempted a rear-naked choke and then trapped Matsuda in a face crank, but time expired.

The five judges scoring the championship fight were heavily divided. Judges Ishikawa and Uematsu scored the bout 29-28 for Fukuda. Judges Hashimoto, Shibata and Toyonaga all scored it 29-28 for the winner by Split Decision, Matsuda.

Winner: Arisa Matsuda by Split Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28, 28-29, 28-29) after three 5:00 rounds. She improves to 4-0-0 and becomes the Deep Jewels Interim Strawweight Champion.

49kg Bout – 2×5

Moeri Suda vs Saki Kitamura

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Akira Shibata. Suda clinched and backed Kitamura up against the cage, then jumped guard and locked on an armbar. Kitamura tried to spin free and Suda pulled back on her arm. Kitamura was still defending, and did not tap, but referee Shibata waved off the brief fight.

Winner: Moeri Suda by Technical Submission (Armbar) at 0:49 of round one. She improves to 10-5-0.

Flyweight Bout – 2×5

Aoi Kuriyama vs Momoko Saito

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Minoru Toyonaga. Kuriyama attacked with leg and body kicks early in the fight. She followed with a hard left cross and then backed Saito up with another left hand after landing two more leg kicks. A third left cross sent Saito crashing to the mat and Kuriyama followed up with a few more punches on the ground before the fight was stopped.

Winner: Aoi Kuriyama by TKO (Punches) at 2:51 of round one. She improves to 6-5-1.

Bantamweight Bout – 2×5

Marina Kumagai vs Tae “Te-a” Murayama

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Masato Fukuda. Murayama landed a right hook and took Kumagai down to a knee against the cage. Kumagai stood and the fighters were separated. Murayama immediately backed Kumagai up against the cage again. The fighters were separated once more and Kumagai stuffed a takedown. She kicked at Murayama’s lead leg during the final minute and fought off one more takedown attempt.

Round 2:

Kumagai jabbed and landed kicks to the outside of Murayama’s left leg. She prevented Murayama from taking her down and resumed landing leg kicks. Murayama dropped levels and tried for a takedown, which Kumagai countered by kneeing her in the body. She sprawled out of a Murayama takedown attempt and punched the side of her head. Kumagai took Murayama’s back as the fighters stood up and she threw more knees to her body.

Judges Hashimoto, Ishikawa and Shibata all score the fight 20-18 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Kumagai.

Winner: Marina Kumagai by Unanimous Decision (20-18, 20-18, 20-18) after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 4-5-0.

44kg Microweight Bout – 2×5

Momoko Yamazaki vs Koyuki

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Minoru Toyonaga. Yamazaki clinched early in the fight and kneed Koyuki in the face. She landed more knees as Koyuki attempted a takedown. Yamazaki took Koyuki’s back and landed a knee to her side. Koyuki turned into the clinch and the fighters were separated. They clinched again and Yamazaki kneed Koyuki’s thigh.

Round 2:

Yamazaki immediately took Koyuki down in round two. She punched from the top until Koyuki battled back to her feet and landed right hands of her own. Yamazaki took Koyuki down into back control and then mounted her when Koyuki rolled over. Yamazaki secured an arm-triangle choke, but she was unable to pass to side control to finish the choke due to the cage wall being in the way. Yamazaki postured up and blasted Koyuki with numerous punches and hammerfists during the final minute until the bout was eventually stopped.

Winner: Momoko Yamazaki by TKO (Punches) at 4:27 of round two. She improves to 4-5-0.

Flyweight Bout – 2×5

Yuka “Dosukoi” Okutomi vs Hitomi Taniyama

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Akira Shibata. Okutomi opened the fight with a pair of leg kicks before clinching with Taniyama, who pushed her away. Okutomi landed a leg kick and followed with a head kick attempt. Taniyama scored with a counter left-right combo and she sprawled out of an Okutomi takedown attempt. Okutomi finally got Taniyama down to a knee and took her back. She secured a body triangle and punched the sides of Taniyama’s face while trying to set up a rear-naked choke during the final two minutes. The round ended with Okutomi landing hard hammerfists to Taniyama’s face.

Round 2:

Okutomi landed a right hook in the second round and Taniyama took her down. As Okutomi stood, Taniyama took her back, but Okutomi turned into the clinch and pinned Taniyama against the fence. The fighters separated with three minutes remaining and Okutomi knocked Taniyama down with a leg kick. She took her back and resumed hunting for a rear-naked choke. Taniyama managed to turn over into Okutomi’s guard and Okutomi scrambled into a heel hook attempt. Taniyama escaped and the fighters stood just before the final bell.

Judges Ishikawa, Fukuda and Uematsu all score the fight 20-18 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Okutomi.

Winner: Yuka Okutomi by Unanimous Decision (20-18, 20-18, 20-18) after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 3-0-0.

Bantamweight Bout – 2×5

Mana Akagi vs Chieko Hosoya

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Tatsuro Nagase. Akagi clinched and landed a knee to Hosoya’s body while holding her against the cage. She took Hosoya down and landed three right hands to her face. More punches and hammerfists scored for Akagi, who avoided Hosoya’s attempts to set up an armbar from the bottom. Akagi continued to attack with punches and hammerfists as Hosoya got to her knees. She trapped Hosoya in an inverted triangle choke and then cranked on a kimura, but Hosoya managed to escape. Akagi held Hosoya down and punched the side of her face until the bell. Complete domination from Akagi.

Round 2:

Akagi initiated another clinch in the second round and the fighters were separated after a lull in the action. Hosoya stuffed a takedown and took Akagi’s back. She worked for rear-naked chokes and punched the sides of Akagi’s head. Akagi eventually managed to turn over into Hosoya’s guard and the fighters rose to their feet. Akagi threw Hosoya to the ground and moved from side control to mount. Hosoya powered out from the bottom and took top position herself before the end of the fight. A complete turnaround from the first round.

Judge Shibata scores the fight even at 19-19 and awards his Must Decision to Akagi. Judges Fukuda and Uematsu both have it 19-18 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Akagi.

Winner: Mana Akagi by Unanimous Decision (19-18, 19-18, 19-19 [Must Decision: Akagi]) after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 2-2-0.

Open-Weight Bout – 2×5

Mayumi “Super Benkei” Aoki vs Yuko “Pochan Z” Matsuura

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Takashi Hashimoto. The pace was slow in the opening 90 seconds as both women circled and pawed out with jabs. Aoki landed a right cross and Matsuura answered with a hard right hook. More circling followed and neither woman landed anything significant. Aoki clinched and took Matsuura’s back, but Matsuura circled free. Aoki landed an overhand right and clinched once more.

Round 2:

Aoki caught a kick and took Matsuura down in the second round. Matsuura got to her knees, but Aoki pushed her back down and passed straight to mount. She landed some hard punches from the top and Matsuura turned to her side. Matsuura gave up her back and Aoki landed more punches. With two minutes remaining, Aoki took mount once more and landed hammerfists while Matsuura tried desperately to buck and escape. Aoki postured up with harder punches during the final 30 seconds.

Judge Fukuda scores the fight 20-18. Judges Shibata and Ishikawa both have it 19-18 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Aoki.

Winner: Mayumi Aoki by Unanimous Decision (20-18, 19-18, 19-18) after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 8-11-0.

54kg Grappling Match – 1×5

Yua Yokose vs Akipi

Round 1:

Referee for this match is Naoya Uematsu. Akipi sat down and pulled Yokose down with her to the mat, but Yokose quickly passed to half-guard and then to three-quarter mount. She maintained a seatbelt grip on Akipi’s right arm while trying to pass to full mount. After getting to mount, Yokose transitioned to Akipi’s back and locked on a rear-naked choke for the tapout win.

Winner: Yua Yokose by Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 3:25 of round one.

44kg Microweight Bout – 2×5

Kimika “Jaka” Kawaguchi vs Chucky Ruby

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Naoya Uematsu. Kawaguchi jabbed and mixed in kicks to Ruby’s left leg. Ruby charged forward and connected with an overhand right before clinching. Kawaguchi took her down and passed to three-quarter mount while landing short right hands to Ruby’s face. Ruby kicked Kawaguchi off, but Kawaguchi stood over her and landed a few right hands while trying to pass Ruby’s guard. Ruby got to her feet and the fighters battled for position against the cage. Kawaguchi tripped Ruby, but Ruby swept into top position and Kawaguchi punched from the bottom.

Round 2:

Kawaguchi threw more leg kicks in the second round and time was called to fix Ruby’s glove. The fight resumed and Ruby fought through more leg kicks from Kawaguchi in order to land a hard right hook. Both women landed combinations and Ruby followed with an inside-leg kick. Kawaguchi kept her distance and pawed out with jabs as Ruby tried to close in. Kawaguchi landed an overhand right and Ruby responded with one before the end of the close fight.

Judge Ishikawa scores the fight 20-18 for Kawaguchi. Judges Fukuda and Shibata both have it even at 19-19 and award their Must Decisions to the winner by Unanimous Decision, Kawaguchi.

Winner: Kimika Kawaguchi by Unanimous Decision (20-18, 19-19 [Must Decision: Kawaguchi], 19-19 [Must Decision: Kawaguchi]) after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 1-1-0.

Amateur 50kg Bout – 2×3

Sarah vs Miku Yokose

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Takashi Hashimoto. Yokose caught a side kick from Sarah and took her down in the opening seconds, but Sarah scrambled and hopped on Yokose’s back. Yokose stood with Sarah still on her back and Sarah repeatedly tried for rear-naked chokes. Yokose defended each time, but Sarah remained in complete control until the bell.

Round 2:

Yokose took Sarah down again in the second round. Sarah rolled for a kneebar on Yokose’s right leg. Yokose countered with an Achilles lock and the fighters returned to their feet. Sarah briefly held Yokose in a guillotine choke and then balanced on one leg as Yokose pursued a takedown. The fighters separated and traded punches. Sarah defended against one final Yokose takedown attempt before the end of the fight.

Judge Ishikawa scores the fight even at 19-19 and awards his Must Decision to Sarah. Judges Shibata and Takahashi both see it 20-18 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Sarah.

Winner: Sarah by Unanimous Decision (20-18, 20-18, 19-19 [Must Decision: Sarah]) after two 3:00 rounds.