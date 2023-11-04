UFC Fight Night 231: “Almeida vs Lewis” Play-By-Play & Results

The Ultimate Fighting Championship came to Ginásio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil tonight for UFC Fight Night 231: “Almeida vs Lewis.” The card was headlined by a heavyweight matchup between fast-rising star Jailton “Malhadinho” Almeida and veteran Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis.

In the welterweight co-feature, Gabriel “Marretinha” Bonfim battled Nicolas “Danish Dynamite” Dalby. Elsewhere on the main card, Rodrigo “Yogi Bear” Nascimento Ferreira faced Don’Tale “Lord Kong” Mayes in a heavyweight showdown. MMARising.com has play-by-play for tonight’s main card.

Jailton “Malhadinho” Almeida vs Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis

Round 1:

Almeida threw an early head kick and landed a left hook, then slammed Lewis down to the ground. Almeida passed straight to mount and Lewis gave up his back. Almeida turned back into mount and locked on an arm-triangle choke, but Lewis escaped. Almeida took Lewis’s back once more, but Lewis scrambled and he almost got to his feet. Almeida pulled Lewis back down and mounted him once more. He tried again for an arm-triangle choke and was once again unsuccessful. Almeida postured up and landed three right hands before the bell. 10-8 Almeida.

Round 2:

Lewis connected with a right hook to Almeida’s temple, but Almeida was unfazed and he took Lewis down. Almeida flattened Lewis out from back control and then mounted him. Lewis gave up his back again when trying to get to his feet and Almeida worked for a rear-naked choke. Lewis fought off the choke attempts and Almeida punched him in the ribs. 10-9 Almeida, if not another 10-8.

Round 3:

Lewis charged at Almeida and landed two right hands before stuffing a takedown. Almeida got him down on his second try and quickly moved to mount. He got too high on Lewis’s back during a transition and Lewis punched from the top. Almeida got to his knees and scissored Lewis’s leg, which allowed him to put Lewis on his back again. Almeida took mount and he landed hammerfists as Lewis turned to his side. In the final minute, Almeida threw short forearm strikes and two hard right hands from the top in side control. 10-9 Almeida.

Round 4:

The fourth round began with another takedown for Almeida into mount. He eventually took Lewis’s back and attempted a rear-naked choke. Lewis defended well and Almeida retook top position in Lewis’s half-guard. Late in the round, Almeida landed hammerfists and right hands from side control. 10-9 Almeida.

Round 5:

Almeida simply could not take Lewis down in the final round, despite multiple attempts, and he ate elbows from Lewis in the process. Finally, more than a minute into the round, Almeida got his takedown and he moved back to mount. Very little transpired and Almeida simply held Lewis down. Lewis stood with one minute to go and Almeida dumped him back down to the mat. He held him there until the final bell. 10-9 Almeida. Dreadful fight.

Winner: Jailton Almeida by Unanimous Decision (50-44, 50-44, 50-45) after five rounds. He improves to 20-2-0.

Nicolas “Danish Dynamite” Dalby vs Gabriel “Marretinha” Bonfim

Round 1:

Bonfim landed a hard one-two and he fought off a takedown attempt from Dalby. The fighters separated from a clinch and Bonfim attempted a head kick. He scored with a strong kick to the body, but Dalby pressed forward with a combination and a head kick that grazed. Bonfim took Dalby down into half-guard and passed to side control. He elbowed Dalby’s face and then moved to mount. Dalby got back to side control and Bonfim blasted him with hammerfists from the top. 10-9 Bonfim.

Round 2:

Bonfim slammed Dalby down early in the second round, then secured another takedown soon after and worked for a shoulder choke from the top. Bonfim passed to side control and Dalby eventually powered out and stood up. He punched his way into a clinch and Bonfim appeared to be slowing down. Dalby landed an uppercut and three knees. He continued to score with punches and knees while Bonfim was stuck against the fence. Dalby landed three more knees and Bonfim fell forward to the mat. Dalby followed with punches and the bout was stopped.

Winner: Nicolas Dalby by TKO (Knees & Punches) at 4:33 of round two. He improves to 23-4-1, 2 NC.

Rodrigo “Yogi Bear” Nascimento Ferreira vs Don’Tale “Lord Kong” Mayes

Round 1:

Nascimento scored with two powerful right hands early in the fight and Mayes backtracked to the cage. Nascimento remained the aggressor and he punched his way into a brief clinch. Nascimento landed a flurry and a knee, then clinched once more and scored with an elbow over the top. The fighters separated and Mayes landed an overhand right. 10-9 Nascimento.

Round 2:

In the second round, Nascimento clinched and held Mayes against the cage while kneeing his thigh. This continued until Mayes finally broke free at the midway point in the round. Nascimento landed a leg kick and a jab-cross combo. The crowd became restless as Nascimento landed a few jabs and Mayes offered little in response. 10-9 Nascimento.

Round 3:

Nascimento jabbed and landed two knees in close. Mayes’s offensive output remained very limited and Nascimento continued to jab until the fighters clinched. Nascimento broke free with an uppercut and Mayes clinched once more. Nascimento circled to his left and connected with an overhand right. Leg kicks were exchanged in the final minute and Mayes landed a left hand before clinching. Nascimento pushed him away and Mayes landed one more left hook. Closer round. Still 10-9 Nascimento.

Winner: Rodrigo Nascimento Ferreira by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) after three rounds. He improves to 11-1-0, 1 NC.

Caio “The Natural” Borralho vs Abusupiyan “Abus” Magomedov

Round 1:

Borralho attempted a head kick that was blocked in the opening minute. He circled on the outside and kicked at Magomedov’s leg. Magomedov scored with a right cross and Borralho circled away. He stuffed a Borralho takedown attempt and landed two lead left hooks. Time was called when Borralho was poked in his eye. Action eventually resumed and Magomedov missed with a head kick. 10-9 Magomedov.

Round 2:

The fighters remained tentative in the second round and neither one committed to any sustained offence. Borralho landed a counter right hook as Magomedov moved forward, then jabbed and circled to his left. Magomedov connected with a right hook and blocked a head kick. Borralho jabbed and Magomedov countered with another right hand. He just missed with a spinning backfist and Borralho jumped in with a knee to Magomedov’s body. Close second round. 10-9 Borralho.

Round 3:

Borralho jabbed and threw a head kick in the final round, which Magomedov blocked. Borralho lunged forward with a lead right hook. He hurt Magomedov with an elbow and a fatigued Magomedov retreated to the cage. Borralho jumped in with a flying knee and then dropped Magomedov with an uppercut. He took top position in Magomedov’s half-guard and then moved to back control when Magomedov got to his knees. Borralho hunted for a rear-naked choke and he stayed on Magomedov’s back until the end of the fight. 10-9 Borralho, if not a 10-8.

Winner: Caio Borralho by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) after three rounds. He improves to 15-1-0, 1 NC.

Elves Brener Oliveira vs Kaynan “Bahia” Kruschewsky

Round 1:

The fighters circled cautiously during the opening 90 seconds and Brener landed leg kicks when Kruschewsky moved forward. Kruschewsky connected with a combination and Brener responded with a right hook. He followed with a looping left hand and the fighters resumed circling. Brener attempted a head kick that was blocked. As Kruschewsky took a step back, Brener landed a grazing right hook to his temple. The punch landed with enough force to shit Kruschewsky’s lights out and he fell face-first to the mat.

Winner: Elves Brener Oliveira by KO (Punch) at 4:01 of round one. He improves to 16-3-0.

Undercard Fights:

– Elizeu “Capoeira” Zaleski dos Santos and Rinat “Gladiator” Fakhretdinov fought to a Majority Draw (29-28, 28-28, 28-28) after three rounds. Zaleski dos Santos moves to 24-7-1, while Fakhretdinov is now 21-1-1.

– Vitor “Icão” Petrino defeated Modestas “The Baltic Gladiator” Bukauskas by KO (Punch) at 1:03 of round two. He improves to 10-0-0 with the win.

– Angela “Overkill” Hill defeated Denise Gomes by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) after three rounds. She improves to 16-13-0 with the win.

– Eduarda “Ronda” Moura defeated Montserrat “Conejo” Ruiz by TKO (Punches) at 2:14 of round two. She improves to 10-0-0 with the win.

– Marc “Bonecrusher” Diakiese defeated Kauê Fernandes by Split Decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29) after three rounds. He improves to 17-7-0 with the win.