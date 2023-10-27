Invicta Fighting Championships came to Citizens House of Blues in Boston, Massachusetts tonight for Invicta FC 54. The five-fight card was headlined by an Invicta FC Strawweight Championship bout between new champion “Mad” Danni McCormack and challenger Karolina “Polish Assassin” Wójcik.

In the flyweight co-main event, recent title challenger Kristina “Warhorse” Williams looked to get back on track when she battled Dee Begley. Also on the card tonight, Hilarie Rose faced off against Andrea Amaro in a featured strawweight matchup. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for the card.

Invicta FC Strawweight Championship

“Mad” Danni McCormack vs Karolina “Polish Assassin” Wójcik

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Kevin MacDonald. McCormack immediately clinched, but she was unable to take Wójcik down and the fighters separated. McCormack landed a combination and Wójcik stumbled. She initiated a clinch of her own and took McCormack down. As McCormack stood, Wójcik hopped on her back. McCormack turned into the clinch and the fighters separated again. Punches were exchanged and this time McCormack took Wójcik’s back in a standing clinch. Wójcik finally escaped from McCormack’s grasp with 15 seconds to go and both women landed punches before the bell. 10-9 McCormack.

Round 2:

McCormack had success with left hoks in the second round and she attempted two head kicks. Wójcik landed a right hook and fought off a clinch attempt. Later in the round, McCormack held Wójcik against the cage and kept her pinned in place. That continued until the final 30 seconds when Wójcik pushed McCormack away. McCormack landed a left hand shortly before the end of the round. 10-9 McCormack.

Round 3:

McCormack knocked Wójcik off-balance with a leg kick in round three, but Wójcik responded with a right hook and that prompted McCormack to clinch. Wójcik broke free and she landed a knee. McCormack was unable to take Wójcik down, but she did graze with a head kick. In the final minute, McCormack landed a combination and Wójcik countered with a right hook. 10-9 McCormack by a slim margin.

Round 4:

The fourth round began with a takedown from McCormack, who took Wójcik’s back and locked on a rear-naked choke. Wójcik refused to tap and was choked unconscious, ending the fight.

Winner: Danni McCormack by Technical Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 1:22 of round four. She improves to 8-2-0 and remains the Invicta FC Strawweight Champion.

Kristina “Warhorse” Williams vs Dee Begley

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is John English. Williams used her reach advantage and threw kicks to Begley’s upper and lower body. Begley rushed forward with a combination and Williams responded with a hard flurry. She landed more leg kicks and two stiff jabs. Begley clinched and tried to take Williams down, but Williams maintained her balance and pushed Begley away. Begley landed a front kick to Williams’s face and she followed with an overhand right. Williams landed a body kick and Begley clinched with her against the cage. Williams jumped on Begley’s back and fell off just as the bell sounded. Close round. 10-9 Williams.

Round 2:

Williams hurt Begley with a body kick early in the second round, but Begley recovered quickly. Leg kicks were exchanged and both women landed overhand rights. Begley shot in for a takedown and she held Williams against the fence. Williams separated from the clinch and she landed a leg kick and a right cross. Begley scored with a big overhand right, but she was unable to follow up on it and Williams hurt her with a liver kick. She threw more kicks and avoided a Begley spinning backfist attempt. Begley tried to throw Williams to the mat and gave up her back in the process. 10-9 Williams.

Round 3:

Begley opened the final round with two right hands and tried again to throw Williams to the ground. She finally got Williams down on her second try and postured up with a few short punches. Williams kicked her off with two minutes to go and got back to her feet. Begley held her against the fence and tried unsuccessfully for a takedown. Begley landed an overhand right and Williams blocked a head kick. She backed Begley up with a hard flurry of punches and landed a liver kick before the final bell. Another close round. 10-9 Begley despite Williams’s late rally.

Winner: Kristina Williams by Split Decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29) after three rounds. She improves to 7-4-0.

Andrea Amaro vs Hilarie Rose

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Kevin MacDonald. The fighters circled and traded jabs during the opening minute. Amaro scored with two combinations and then clinched with Rose against the cage. She kneed Rose’s thigh until Rose pushed her away. Amaro rushed at Rose again and took her down into side control. She tried to pass to mount, but Rose scrambled on the bottom and threw up her legs for an armbar. Amaro quickly escaped and she took Rose’s back as Rose tried to get to her feet. Amaro locked on a rear-naked choke and Rose immediately tapped out.

Winner: Andrea Amaro by Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 4:19 of round one. She improves to 4-2-0.

“Rad” Riley Martinez vs Julia Dorny

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is John English. Martinez immediately landed a right hand and she continued to throw rights before clinching and taking Dorny down. Martinez flattened Dorny out and Dorny rolled to try to sweep into top position. Martinez maintained back control and punched the side of Dorny’s head. She locked on a face crank across Dorny’s lower jaw. Dorny held on momentarily before tapping out. Dominant win for Martinez.

Winner: Riley Martinez by Submission (Face Crank) at 1:48 of round one. She improves to 3-0-0.

“Sweet” Maria Djukic vs “Ferocious” Fernanda Araujo

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is John English. Djukic jabbed early in the fight and she kicked at Araujo’s lead leg. Araujo struggled to land anything and Djukic cracked her with a right cross. Two overhand rights landed for Djukic and she continued to jab. Araujo finally landed a hard jab of her own, but she was unable to follow up and Djukic landed more leg kicks. Late in the round, Araujo landed a lead left hook. 10-9 Djukic.

Round 2:

Djukic landed a front kick to the body and a long jab to begin the second round. She gazed Araujo’s face with a head kick and Araujo landed a lead left hand in response. Djukic landed another body kick and then began to chop away at Araujo’s lead leg. The damage began to add up and Araujo struggle to push off of her leg. She briefly clinched and Djukic pushed her away after landing a knee to Araujo’s body. 10-9 Djukic.

Round 3:

In the final round, Djukic continued to attack Araujo’s left leg with kicks to the inside and outside. Araujo landed a jab and Djukic cracked her with a combination. Djukic landed a body kick and two uppercuts when Araujo attempted to clinch. Djukic jabbed and remained in control until Araujo scored with an overhand right. She pressed forward with a combination and Djukic countered with a one-two while circling to her right. Both women landed punches in the final 45 seconds and Djukic scored with a lead left hook. 10-9 Djukic.

Winner: Maria Djukic by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) after three rounds. She improves to 3-1-0.