The Ultimate Fighting Championship returned to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates tonight for UFC 294: “Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2.” The card featured a UFC Lightweight Championship rematch between Islam Makhachev and 145-pound champ Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski.

In the co-main event, former welterweight champ Kamaru “The Nigerian Nightmare” Usman moved up in weight to face Khamzat “Borz” Chimaev at 185 pounds. In light heavyweight action, Magomed Ankalaev met Johnny Walker. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for the UFC 294 main card.

UFC Lightweight Championship

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski

Round 1:

Makhachev struck first with a leg kick and he followed soon after with a head kick that grazed. Volkanovski reversed a clinch and Makhachev landed a knee. The fighters separated and Makhachev landed a body kick. Seconds later, Makhachev dropped Volkanovski with a head kick and followed up with hammerfists on the ground as a badly dazed Volkanovski struggled to hold on. Makhachev continued to strike until the fight was stopped.

Winner: Islam Makhachev by KO (Head Kick & Punches) at 3:06 of round one. He improves to 25-1-0 and remains the UFC Lightweight Champion.

Khamzat “Borz” Chimaev vs Kamaru “The Nigerian Nightmare” Usman

Round 1:

Chimaev took Usman’s back and repeatedly dragged him down to the ground. Usman stood up each time, but Chimaev eventually kept him down and flattened him out. He landed hammerfists to the side of Usman’s head and sunk in both hooks. Chimaev elbowed Usman’s temple while hunting for a rear-naked choke. Usman stood and escaped from the choke by crashing forward on his side. Chimaev maintained back control and he punched the side of Usman’s head again. 10-8 Chimaev.

Round 2:

The pace slowed in the second round and Chimaev landed a liver kick 90 seconds in. The crowd booed as nothing happened for the next minute. Usman blocked a head kick and he landed a jab-cross combo. Chimaev took Usman down and Usman held him in place from the bottom. Chimaev escaped into side control just before the bell. 10-9 Usman due to more active striking.

Round 3:

Usman landed a one-two and the fighters traded right hooks. Usman landed a head kick and two hard jabs, then pressured Chimaev with a combination. Chimaev took Usman down into half-guard and he landed a few left hands from the top. Usman scrambled up to his feet with 25 seconds remaining and he closed out the fight with a flurry of punches as Chimaev circled away. Close final round despite Chimaev’s ground control. 10-9 Usman, barely, again due to damage.

Winner: Khamzat Chimaev by Majority Decision (29-27, 29-27, 28-28) after three rounds. He improves to 13-0-0.

Magomed Ankalaev vs Johnny Walker

Round 1:

Walker landed an early right hook and Ankalaev threw a head kick in response. Both men landed leg kicks and Ankalaev knocked Walker off-balance with a right hand. He hurt Walker with a left hook to the liver, but Walker threw a flying knee in an effort to fight back. Ankalaev tripped him and landed left hands while trying to take Walker’s back as Walker sat against the cage. Time was called when Ankalaev landed a knee to a grounded Walker’s chin. Walker indicated that he could continue, but the cageside doctor waved off the fight. Walker and Ankalaev attempted to continue on fighting and they were separated by multiple officials including Dana White himself.

Result: No Contest (Illegal Knee) at 3:13 of round one. Ankalaev moves to 17-1-1, 1 NC, while Walker is now 21-7-0, 1 NC.

Ikram Aliskerov vs Warlley Alves

Round 1:

After an exchange of leg kicks, Alves landed an overhand right. Aliskerov countered with a right cross and a jab that dropped Alves. As Alves got to his feet, Aliskerov hurt him again with a flying switch knee. Alves retreated to the cage and Aliskerov flurried with punches. Alves sat down and covered up, and the fight was stopped.

Winner: Ikram Aliskerov by TKO (Flying Switch Knee & Punches) at 2:07 of round one. He improves to 15-1-0.

Said Nurmagomedov vs Muin “Tajik” Gafurov

Round 1:

Gafurov pressed the action early on, but he got too aggressive when rushing at Nurmagomedov with punches and Nurmagomedov trapped him in a power guillotine choke. Gafurov had nowhere to go and tapped out just before he went to sleep.

Winner: Said Nurmagomedov by Submission (Guillotine Choke) at 1:13 of round one. He improves to 18-3-0.

Undercard Fights:

– Muhammad “The Punisher” Mokaev defeated Tim Elliott by Submission (Arm-Triangle Choke) at 3:03 of round three. He improves to 11-0-0, 1 NC with the win.

– Trevor Peek defeated Mohammad Yahya by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) after three rounds. He improves to 9-1-0, 1 NC with the win.

– Victor “La Mangosta” Henry and Javid “The Snow Leopard” Basharat fought to a No Contest (Accidental Groin Kick) at 0:15 of round two. Henry moves to 23-6-0, 1 NC, while Basharat is now 14-0-0, 1 NC.

– Sedriques “The Reaper” Dumas defeated Abu “Captain Morocco” Azaitar by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) after three rounds. He improves to 9-1-0 with the win.

– “Money” Mike Breeden defeated Anshul “King of Lions” Jubli by KO (Punches) at 3:00 of round three. He improves to 11-6-0 with the win.

– Muhammadjon “Hillman” Naimov defeated Nathaniel “The Prospect” Wood by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) after three rounds. He improves to 10-2-0 with the win.

– Victoria Dudakova defeated Jinh Yu Frey by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) after three rounds. She improves to 8-0-0 with the win.

– Sharabutdin “Shara Bullet” Magomedov defeated Bruno “Blindado” Silva by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) after three rounds. He improves to 12-0-0 with the win.