UFC Fight Night 230: “Yusuff vs Barboza” Live Play-By-Play & Results

The Ultimate Fighting Championship remained at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada tonight for UFC Fight Night 230: “Yusuff vs Barboza.” The event was headlined by a featherweight matchup between “Super” Sodiq Yusuff, who had won back-to-back bouts, and long-time UFC contender Edson Barboza.

In the co-main event, former UFC title challenger Jennifer Maia took on Viviane “Vivi” Araujo at flyweight. Elsewhere on the card tonight, Jonathan “Dragon” Martinez battled Adrian Yanez in featured bantamweight action. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for the UFC Fight Night 230 card.

Edson Barboza vs “Super” Sodiq Yusuff

Round 1:

Yusuff landed two jabs and a right hook, then countered a knee from Barboza with another right hand. He dropped Barboza with two right hooks, but Batboza battled back to his feet. Yusuff backed him up with overhand rights and jab-cross combos. Yusuff clinched and landed a hard elbow to the side of Barboza’s face before taking him down. He postured up and landed more elbows, then passed to half-guard. Barboza regained full guard after absorbing more elbows and then spun into a heel hook attempt. Yusuff escaped and landed hammerfists from the top. 10-8 Yusuff.

Round 2:

Yusuff fought through a spinning back kick from Barboza and scored with three right hooks. Barboza landed a leg kick and flurried with punches to Yusuff’s body. Yusuff opened a cut below Barboza’s right eye with jabs and then connected with an overhand right. He kicked at both of Barboza’s legs and Barboza responded with a hard right hook. He followed with two left hooks to Yusuff’s liver. Much closer round. 10-9 Barboza.

Round 3:

Barboza had success with lead left hooks and jabs in the third round. Time was called when Barboza was kicked in the groin. Action resumed after a short break and both men landed leg kicks. Barboza scored with a one-two to the body and head as Yusuff’s output slowed down. Barboza continued to attack the body and he dropped Yusuff with a spinning wheel kick to the temple. Yusuff was badly hurt and Barboza tried to finish him with hammerfists. Yusuff survived and got to his feet shortly before the bell. 10-9 Barboza. Could also be a 10-8 due to the emphatic knockdown.

Round 4:

Barboza jabbed and mixed in a left hook to the liver before clinching with Yusuff against the cage. Yusuff pushed him away and Barboza jabbed again. Yusuff struggled to land anything and Barboza scored with more jabs. Yusuff landed two jabs of his own and Barboza responded with a leg kick. He followed with a one-two and a knee to the body. Late in the round, Barboza landed a body kick and a right hook. Competitive round. Still 10-9 Barboza.

Round 5:

In the final round, Barboza established his jab right away and he countered a Yusuff clinch with punches over the top and a knee to the body. When the fighters separated, Barboza landed a spinning back kick to the liver. Yusuff was unfazed and he jabbed while circling to his left. Barboza landed a right-left combo and another body kick. When Yusuff threw a one-two, Barboza immediately responded with two liver kicks. He followed with a left hook and a knee to the body, then took Yusuff down. Yusuff stood against the cage and Barboza kneed his thigh and body before tripping him once more. Yusuff got to his feet and Barboza held his back. He tripped Yusuff one final time. 10-9 Barboza.

Winner: Edson Barboza by Unanimous Decision (49-46, 48-46, 48-46) after five rounds. He improves to 24-11-0.

Viviane “Vivi” Araujo vs Jennifer Maia

Round 1:

Maia established her jab right away and she landed a leg kick as Araujo tried to close the distance. Araujo landed an overhand right and the fighters exchanged calf kicks. Araujo landed a lead left hook and Maia countered with a left of her own after fighting off a takedown attempt. More punches were exchanged and Maia landed a one-two. She was not able to take Araujo down, but landed two more punches and a leg kick. Close round. 10-9 Maia.

Round 2:

Araujo took Maia down into side control early in round two and landed punches before Maia scrambled up to her feet. Araujo held her back and then pushed Maia back down. She tried to set up a rear-naked choke and Maia prevented Araujo from locking it in. Araujo secured a body triangle that prevented Maia from rolling to her side. Araujo punched the sides of Maia’s head and locked on a neck crank late in the round. 10-9 Araujo. Could even be a 10-8.

Round 3:

Araujo landed two right hands in the final round and Maia countered with a right hook following a brief clinch. Araujo dropped levels in search of a takedown and she held Maia against the cage. Maia defended and eventually broke free from the clinch at the midway point in the round. She charged forward at Araujo and dumped her to the mat. Araujo stood and Maia muscled her back down. She tried to take Araujo’s back as the fighters returned to their feet. Maia pulled Araujo down to the mat with an armbar attempt, but Araujo immediately escaped and took top position in Maia’s guard. Maia threw up her legs for a triangle choke and then an omoplata before time expired. Another close round. 10-9 Maia, barely. Decision could go either way.

Winner: Viviane Araujo by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) after three rounds. She improves to 12-5-0.

Jonathan “Dragon” Martinez vs Adrian Yanez

Round 1:

Martinez kicked at Yanez’s body and lead leg, and he hurt Yanez with a kick to the side of his knee. Yanez threw a combination and checked a leg kick. Another kick badly hurt Yanez and he struggled to balance on one leg. Yanez recovered enough to press forward with two jabs and a right cross. Martinez dropped him with another leg kick and forced Yanez to stand. Yanez landed a left hook late in the round. 10-9 Martinez.

Round 2:

Time was briefly called in the second round when Yanez was struck in the groin, but action resumed and he attempted a takedown. Martinez stayed on his feet and escaped from the clinch. He dropped Yanez with another leg kick and the fight was almost stopped. Action continued and Martinez landed two more leg kicks and a left cross. He alternated between leg kicks and jabs, then dropped Yanez once more with a final leg kick and the bout was waved off.

Winner: Jonathan Martinez by TKO (Leg Kick) at 2:26 of round two. He improves to 19-4-0.

Michel “Demolidor” Pereira vs Andre Petroski

Round 1:

Pereira landed a strong kick to Petroski’s chest during the opening minute. He dropped Petroski with a right cross and stood over him while landing more punches as Petroski covered up, and the fight was stopped.

Winner: Michel Pereira by TKO (Punches) at 1:06 of round one. He improves to 29-11-0, 2 NC.

Christian “CeeRod” Rodriguez vs Cameron Saaiman

Round 1:

Rodriguez landed two short elbows during early clinches. He followed with a spinning backfist and a body-lock takedown. Saaiman scrambled up and he escaped from an Anaconda choke. A body kick landed for Saaiman and Rodriguez responded with a right cross and a knee. Rodriguez landed a knee to the liver and an overhand right. He took Saaiman’s back after landing a knee and Saaiman turned into the clinch. The fighters separated and Rodriguez landed a body kick. Saaiman scored with two left hooks in close and Rodriguez stuffed a takedown. 10-9 Rodriguez.

Round 2:

Early in the second round, Saaiman caught a knee and tried to take Rodriguez down. Rodriguez maintained his balance and he once again pulled Saaiman to the mat with an Anaconda choke. Saaiman spun out of it and took top position in Rodriguez’s guard. He transitioned to Rodriguez’s back and Rodriguez shook him off. Rodriguez then took Saaiman’s back and secured a body triangle. Scrambles continued and Saaiman escaped from a triangle choke. Rodriguez took his back once more and he landed punches to Saaiman’s face. Saaiman rolled forward and hunted for a heel hook as Rodriguez threw more punches from the top. 10-9 Rodriguez.

Round 3:

Rodriguez countered a body kick with a knee in the final round and he followed with a left hook to the liver. Rodriguez jumped forward with a knee to Saaiman’s face and Saaiman clinched. Rodriguez broke free and he landed a kick to the body. Punches were exchanged and Rodriguez finished with a knee to the body and an elbow. Saaiman repeatedly missed with spinning backfist attempts, but he landed some jabs while moving forward. Rodriguez flurried to the body and landed a right hook to Saaiman’s temple. He took Saaiman down into back control and Saaiman rose to his feet. Rodriguez landed an elbow on the break and the fight entered its final minute. Rodriguez landed a knee and Saaiman flurried to the body. Another knee scored for Rodriguez and he followed with a spinning back elbow. 10-9 Rodriguez.

Winner: Christian Rodriguez by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) after three rounds. He improves to 10-1-0.

Undercard Fights:

– Darren “The Damage” Elkins defeated “Downtown” T.J. Brown by Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 2:23 of round three. He improves to 28-11-0 with the win.

– Tainara “Thai Panther” Lisboa defeated Ravena “Kenoudy” Oliveira by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) after three rounds. She improves to 7-2-0 with the win.

– Terrance “T.Wrecks” McKinney defeated Brendon “The Kid” Marotte by TKO (Knee & Punches) at 0:20 of round one. He improves to 15-6-0 with the win.

– Melissa “No Mess” Dixon defeated Irina “Russian Ronda” Alekseeva by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) after three rounds. She improves to 6-0-0 with the win.

– Chris “El Guapo” Gutierrez defeated Heili “The Mongolian Knight” Alateng by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) after three rounds. He improves to 20-5-2 with the win.

– Emily “Gordinha” Ducote defeated Ashley “The Spider Monkey” Yoder by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) after three rounds. She improves to 13-8-0 with the win.