Deep: “115 Impact” Live Play-By-Play & Results

Deep returned to the famed Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan with a stacked fight card tonight including three “Deep vs Black Combat” double-title bouts. The Deep: “115 Impact” event was headlined by a heavyweight showdown between Deep champion Ryo Sakai and Hae Jun “The Big Guy” Yang.

In the co-main event, Juri “Iron Spider” Ohara faced Song Ha “Pierrot” Lee in a lightweight title versus title fight. In other double-title bouts on the card, Koichi Ishizuka met Soo Young “U-Jitsu” Yoo at bantamweight and Saori Oshima took on Si Yoon Park in a women’s atomweight matchup.

Deep vs Black Combat – Heavyweight Bout

Hae Jun “The Big Guy” Yang vs Ryo “Raging Bull” Sakai

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Minoru Toyonaga. Yang secured an early takedown into side control and he landed hammerfists and forearm strikes. Yang mounted Sakai and spun into an armbar, which forced Sakai to submit.

Winner: Hae Jun Yang by Submission (Armbar) at 1:42 of round one. He improves to 15-6-0.

Deep vs Black Combat – Lightweight Double-Title Bout

Song Ha “Pierrot” Lee vs Juri “Iron Spider” Ohara

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Masato Fukuda. Lee clinched after landing two left hooks and a knee. He took Ohara down into side control and then transitioned to his back. Lee worked for a rear-naked choke and Ohara broke his grip. Lee maintained a body triangle until the final minute when Ohara scrambled up to his feet. Lee landed a combination and he held Ohara against the fence until shortly before the bell.

Round 2:

Time was called early in the second round when Ohara was kicked in the groin. The fight resumed after a minute and Ohara landed a right cross. Lee shot in for a takedown and Ohara countered with a guillotine choke on the way down. Lee pulled his head out and he punched the side of Ohara’s head as Ohara got to his knees. While maintaining back control, Lee pulled back on Ohara’s left leg in a unique kneebar that pulled the leg all the way behind Ohara’s head. Ohara was completely trapped and hastily tapped out.

Winner: Song Ha Lee by Submission (Kneebar) at 2:37 of round two. He improves to 4-2-0, remains the Black Combat Lightweight Champion and becomes the new Deep Lightweight Champion.

Deep vs Black Combat – Bantamweight Double-Title Bout

Soo Young “U-Jitsu” Yoo vs Koichi “Domestic Prince” Ishizuka

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Naoya Uematsu. The fighters circled cautiously until Yoo secured a takedown 90 seconds into the fight. He postured up with an elbow and tried to pass Ishizuka’s guard. Yoo passed straight to mount and Ishizuka gave up his back. Yoo rained down punches as Ishizuka rolled to his side and tried in vain to escape. Two elbows and a final series of hammerfists from Yoo were enough for referee Uematsu to call a stop to the fight.

Winner: Soo Young Yoo by TKO (Elbows & Punches) at 4:28 of round one. He improves to 11-2-0, 1 NC, remains the Black Combat Bantamweight Champion and becomes the new Deep Bantamweight Champion.

Deep vs Black Combat – Atomweight Double-Title Bout

Si Yoon “Sankaru” Park vs Saori “Little Giant” Oshima

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Naoya Uematsu. Park landed a hard right hook following an early exchange of leg kicks. Oshima tried to punch her way into a clinch and Park kept her distance. Oshima landed a leg kick and Park grazed with an overhand right. Oshima resorted to pulling guard and latched on to Park’s right leg. Park scrambled free and the fight returned to the feet. Oshima knocked Park off-balance with a counter right cross, but Park recovered quickly and she fought off another clinch attempt. Park landed a leg kick and Oshima failed with a late takedown attempt that resulted in her falling to the ground.

Round 2:

Oshima landed a right hook and an uppercut in the second round and Park kept her distance. Oshima landed a lead left hook and Park answered with a straight right. Oshima landed a right hook and Park responded with a hard leg kick. She landed a right hook and Oshima jabbed. As Oshima tried to clinch, Park landed two right hooks while circling to her left. Park landed one more leg kick late in the round.

Round 3:

Early in the final round, Oshima landed a front kick and two right hands as she tried to clinch, but Park countered with a right hook and circled away. Oshima landed a front kick to her midsection and a short right uppercut. Park connected with an overhand right and Oshima finally scored a takedown. Park got to her feet and Oshima pulled her back down with a kneebar attempt. Park defended and took top position before holding Oshima in a shoulder choke. Oshima escaped, but Park maintained top control until just before the end of the close fight.

Judges Fukuda, Toyonaga, Hashimoto and Ishikawa score the fight 30-27, while judge Shibata has it 29-28. All see it for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Park.

Winner: Si Yoon Park by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 29-28) after three 5:00 rounds. She improves to 5-3-0, remains the Black Combat Women’s Atomweight Champion and becomes the new Deep Jewels Atomweight Champion.

Deep vs Black Combat – Middleweight Bout

Jun Seo “Yaksha” Choi vs Shingo “Thunderbird” Suzuki

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Minoru Toyonaga. Choi established his jab right away and he repeatedly snapped Suzuki’s head back. Suzuki landed an overhand right and a leg kick, but Choi cracked him with a right hook. Choi stunned Suzuki with punches that backed him up against the cage. A right hook, left uppercut combo dropped Suzuki and prompted referee Toyonaga to stop the fight.

Winner: Jun Seo Choi by TKO (Punches) at 2:29 of round one. He improves to 6-1-0.

Deep vs Black Combat – Featherweight Bout

Jin “Blue Devil” Aoi vs Seung Min “Gwangnam” Shin

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Naoya Uematsu. Aoi landed early kicks to Shin’s lead leg and body, then a counter right hook when Shin stepped forward. The fighters traded lead left hooks and Aoi knocked Shin down with a flying switch knee. Shin stood and Aoi tagged him with a right-left combination. Aoi jumped in with another knee, then followed with a jab-cross combo. He spent the final minute of the round kicking at Shin’s lead leg.

Round 2:

Aoi continued to attack Shin’s lead leg with kicks and he landed an elbow after briefly trying to take Shin down. Shin landed a solid body kick and then a three-punch combo. Aoi dropped levels and took him down, but Shin scrambled up. Aoi landed right hooks and then took Shin down into back control. Shin stood with Aoi still on his back and Aoi punched the side of his head while trying to secure a standing rear-naked choke.

Round 3:

Aoi opened the final round with a calf kick and he sprawled out of a Shin takedown attempt. Both men landed right hooks and Aoi followed with a one-two. He took Shin’s back, but Shin quickly circled free. A lead left hook landed for Shin and he prevented Aoi from clinching. Seconds later, Shin rushed forward and Aoi dropped him with a right hook. He landed another right hand, then followed with three soccer kicks that knocked Shin out and ended the fight.

Winner: Jin Aoi by KO (Punches & Soccer Kicks) at 2:45 of round three. He improves to 12-5-1.

Deep vs Black Combat – Flyweight Bout

Takahiro “Tank” Komakine vs Sung Woong “Viper” Kim

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Masato Fukuda. Komakine clinched and scored a takedown into Kim’s half-guard. Kim scrambled up to his feet and avoided a rear-naked choke attempt on the way. Komakina took him back down into side control, but Kim swept into top position. He landed hammerfists, but Komakine threw up his legs and locked on a tight armbar from the bottom. He went stretched back on Kim’s arm and Kim was forced to tap.

Winner: Takahiro Komakine by Submission (Armbar) at 3:16 of round one. He improves to 14-4-0.

(Undercard results and play-by-play on Page Two.)