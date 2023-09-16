The Ultimate Fighting Championship returned to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada tonight for UFC Fight Night 227: “Grasso vs Shevchenko 2.” The Noche UFC card featured a UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship rematch between Alexa Grasso and Valentina “Bullet” Shevchenko.

In the welterweight co-feature, Kevin “Trailblazer” Holland looked to halt the momentum of Jack Della Maddalena, who had won 15 straight fights. Raul “El Niño Problema” Rosas Jr. faced Terrence “Terr-Bear” Mitchell in bantamweight action. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for the card.

UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship

Alexa Grasso vs Valentina “Bullet” Shevchenko

Round 1:

Shevchenko landed a liver kick and a left cross to open the fight. She scored with another kick to the body and a right-left combo. Grasso switched stances and she landed two quick punches in response. An overhand left scored for Grasso and Shevchenko threw a front kick to the body. She clinched and took Grasso down into half-guard. Grasso gave up her back and Shevchenko attempted a rear-naked choke, but Grasso continued to roll to her side and she was able to scramble up against the cage. Shevchenko held her in place and kneed Grasso in the body until the bell. 10-9 Shevchenko.

Round 2:

Grasso remained in the southpaw stance for round two and both women landed jab-cross combos before Shevchenko clinched. Grasso pushed her away and Shevchenko landed an overhand left. A big right hook from Grasso dropped Shevchenko and sent her somersaulting backwards. Shevchenko returned to her feet and Grasso blasted her with punches and knees. She attacked Shevchenko with more punches, but Shevchenko dropped levels and took Grasso down. Grasso kicked Shevchenko off and Shevchenko stood over her. Shevchenko dropped back into Grasso’s guard and Grasso punched from the bottom. 10-9 Grasso.

Round 3:

The third round began with the fighters trading jabs and Shevchenko secured a takedown. She quickly passed to side control and then locked on a mounted guillotine choke in a scramble. Grasso stayed calm and escaped, but she gave up her back and Shevchenko held her in a body triangle. Grasso tried to spin free, but the body triangle prevented her from doing so. Shevchenko maintained back control until the final seconds when she transitioned to an armbar. 10-9 Shevchenko.

Round 4:

Shevchenko used her jab to keep Grasso at bay in the fourth round. She continued to jab and then shot in for a takedown, but Grasso stuffed it and she landed a series of knees before clinching with Shevchenko against the cage. Grasso slammed Shevchenko down to the mat and attempted an armbar, but she lost the position and Shevchenko wound up in Grasso’s guard. Grasso got to her feet against the cage and Shevchenko cut her beside her left eye with an elbow. A one-two landed for Shevchenko as the round entered its final minute. She tripped Grasso and took her back as Grasso rose to her feet. Grasso rolled forward into a heel hook attempt, but time expired. Close, back-and-forth round. 10-9 Grasso, just barely, due to damage.

Round 5:

Shevchenko landed a hard jab in the final round and she re-opened the cut beside Grasso’s eye with a left cross. Grasso threw a leg kick and Shevchenko immediately countered with a left cross. She landed a three-punch combo and continued to jab. Grasso switched stances briefly before returning to southpaw. A right hook scored for Grasso and she countered a Shevchenko takedown attempt by taking her back. Grasso landed hammerfists and punches as Shevchenko tried to roll free. She attempted a rear-naked choke and Shevchenko defended. Grasso secured a body triangle and she punched the side of Shevchenko’s head before locking on a neck crank until time expired. 10-9 Grasso.

Result: Split Draw (48-47, 47-47, 47-48) after five rounds. Grasso moves to 16-3-1 and remains the UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion, while Shevchenko is now 24-4-1.

Jack Della Maddalena vs Kevin “Trailblazer” Holland

Round 1:

Della Maddalena used leg kicks to set up an early flurry of punches that backed Holland up momentarily. Holland clinched and landed a knee and a left hook. Della Maddalena punched to the body and Holland threw front kicks. Hard elbows were exchanged in close and Della Maddalena landed a right hook on the break. Holland scored with a right hook of his own and a one-two. Della Maddalena landed a combination in close and then a leg kick late in the back-and-forth round. 10-9 Della Maddalena.

Round 2:

Holland landed a nice jab-cross combo early in the second round. Della Maddalena countered a leg kick with an overhand right. He landed a solid leg kick of his own and then rushed forward with punches. Holland circled to his right and he used jabs to set up a right hook. Della Maddalena attempted a head kick that was blocked, but he scored with a five-punch flurry to the body and head. Holland shot in for a takedown and he ate an elbow to the face as the fighters separated. In the final seconds, Della Maddalena landed a right hook. Another close round. 10-9 Della Maddalena by a slim margin.

Round 3:

Della Maddalena scored with a right hook early in round three and he avoided a spinning wheel kick attempt from Holland. Della Maddalena took Holland’s back in a brief standing clinch, but Holland countered with a back elbow strike. He landed a knee and a right hand, which Della Maddalena countered with a flurry to the body. The pace slowed down and Holland jabbed from a distance. Della Maddalena lunged forward with a lead left hook and followed with a calf kick. With 20 seconds to go, Della Maddalena charged forward with punches and he countered a knee from Holland with a one-two at the bell. 10-9 Della Maddalena due to the late rally.

Winner: Jack Della Maddalena by Split Decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29) after three rounds. He improves to 16-2-0.

Raul “El Niño Problema” Rosas Jr. vs Terrence “Terr-Bear” Mitchell

Round 1:

Both men immediately landed right hooks and Mitchell connected with two more, but Rosas sent him flying to the mat with a vicious left hand. Mitchell recovered on the ground, but Rosa mounted him and continued to land punches. Mitchell rolled over and gave up his back, and Rosa continued to strike until the brief fight was stopped.

Winner: Raul Rosas Jr. by TKO (Punches) at 0:54 of round one. He improves to 8-1-0.

Daniel “Golden Boy” Zellhuber vs Christos “The Spartan” Giagos

Round 1:

Giagos circled on the outside and stayed outside of Zellhuber’s range in the opening minute. He lunged in with a left hook that wobbled Zellhuber and chased after him with more punches. Zellhuber recovered and circled away, then retook the centre of the cage. Zellhuber stuffed a takedown attempt and he landed a leg kick. Giagos scored with an overhand right and Zellhuber landed one in response. Giagos kicked at Zellhuber’s lead leg during the final 30 seconds. 10-9 Giagos.

Round 2:

The second round opened with an exchange of leg kicks and right hands. Zellhuber landed a right hook and a strong leg kick. A combination of uppercuts scored for Zellhuber, who balanced on one leg and prevented Giagos from taking him down. Zellhuber landed a body kick and a straight right hand. A hard right hook scored for Zellhuber and Giagos shot in for a takedown. Zellhuber trapped him in a rolling Brabo choke on the way down, and Giagos hastily tapped out.

Winner: Daniel Zellhuber by Submission (Brabo Choke) at 3:26 of round two. He improves to 14-1-0.

Kyle “The Monster” Nelson vs Fernando “El Valiente” Padilla

Round 1:

Nelson spun Padilla around with an early leg kick and he threw two more kicks before Padilla closed in with a jab-cross combo. Padilla jabbed and caused swelling below Nelson’s left eye. A lead left hook scored for Nelson and he followed up with a calf kick. Nelson landed an overhand right and another leg kick, but Padilla closed the distance and threw three quick elbows. Nelson landed a body kick and then a second one. Padilla easily stuffed a takedown and he landed a right cross. Padilla finished a combination with a left hook in the final seconds. Back-and-forth round. 10-9 Padilla.

Round 2:

Padilla kicked at Nelson’s lead leg in the second round, but Nelson cracked him with a huge right hook and followed with overhand punches. Padilla recovered quickly, but Nelson connected with two more right hands. He countered Padilla’s forward movement with a right uppercut and a leg kick, then just missed with a winging right hook. Padilla was unable to close the distance and Nelson landed a kick to his liver. With just over a minute to go, Padilla finally connected with a solid uppercut and Nelson resumed kicking his leg. Padilla caught a head kick and clinched with Nelson against the cage, but Nelson circled out and he landed one more leg kick. 10-9 Nelson.

Round 3:

Jabs and leg kicks were exchanged in the final round until time was called when Nelson was kicked in the groin. The fight resumed and and Nelson landed a body kick. Padilla responded with an overhand right and Nelson looked for a takedown. Padilla shrugged off the attempt and he threw a head kick that was blocked. Nelson landed an overhand right and he jabbed to the body. He circled to his left and landed jabs and a few more calf kicks. Nelson briefly took Padilla down and he landed a knee as the fighters stood. Padilla got to his feet and landed a knee of his own. Close fight. 10-9 Nelson.

Winner: Kyle Nelson by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) after three rounds. He improves to 15-5-1.

