Deep Jewels 42: “10th Anniversary” Live Play-By-Play & Results

Deep Jewels celebrated its 10th anniversary with its latest all-female fight card tonight at New Pier Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Deep Jewels 42 featured a microweight championship bout between Suwanan “Amp The Rocket” Boonsorn, making her first title defence, and challenger Aya Murakami.

In the 49kg super atomweight co-main event, recent Rizin title challenger Si Woo “Korean Queen Bee” Park took on Namiko “Hime” Kawabata. Also at 49kg, teen standout Moeri Suda faced off against fan favourite Kate “Lotus” Oyama. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for Deep Jewels 42.

44kg Microweight Championship – 3×5

Aya Murakami vs Suwanan “Amp The Rocket” Boonsorn

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Ryosuke Uchida. Murakami caught an early body kick and tried to take Boonsorn down, but Boonsorn countered with a throw and wound up on top. Murakami latched on to Boonsorn’s right leg and tried for an Achilles lock as Boonsorn worked for a heel hook on Murakami’s left ankle. Boonsorn let her submission attempt go, but Murakami maintained her grip on the Achilles lock even as Boonsorn punched her in the face. With one minute to go, Murakami took top position in Boonsorn’s half-guard and elbowed her in the face.

Round 2:

Murakami took Boonsorn down in the second round, but she was unable to pass her guard. Murakami postured up with a right hand and an elbow, then avoided a Boonsorn armbar attempt and passed to half-guard before dropping back with a heel hook that Boonsorn countered with one of her own. Neither woman could secure a submission and Murakami retook top position in Boonsorn’s half-guard. She peppered her with punches to the face during the final 30 seconds.

Round 3:

Punches were exchanged in the final round and Boonsorn landed two hard kicks to Murakami’s left leg. Murakami took her down and Boonsorn held on from the bottom. She landed two elbows and Murakami was unable to do any damage from the top. Finally, Murakami postured up and dropped two solid punches to Boonsorn’s face. Boonsorn kicked her off and got to her feet, and Murakami tripped her to the mat once more. Murakami punched until Boonsorn kicked her off. Late in the round, Murakami attempted a toe hold and Boonsorn spun free.

Judges Hashimoto, Nagase, Fukuda, Shibata and Ishikawa all score the title fight 29-28 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Murakami.

Winner: Aya Murakami by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28) after three 5:00 rounds. She improves to 7-1-0 and becomes the new Deep Jewels Microweight Champion.

49kg Bout – 3×5

Si Woo “Korean Queen Bee” Park vs Namiko “Hime” Kawabata

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Ryosuke Uchida. Kawabata struck first with a calf kick and Park eventually landed a leg kick before Kawabata jumped forward with an overhand right. Park clinched and held Kawabata against the cage. She punched the side of Kawabata’s face and kneed her left leg. Park picked Kawabata up and got her down to one knee, but Kawabata immediately stood up. Park slammed her down and kept her in a seated position against the cage. Kawabata stood and ate a knee to the face late in the round.

Round 2:

Park landed an overhand right as Kawabata threw a body kick in the second round. A four-punch combo landed for Park, who followed with a strong leg kick. Both women landed right hooks and Park took Kawabata’s back in a standing clinch. Kawabata turned into the clinch and Park kneed her thigh. The fighters were separated with one minute remaining in the round and Park landed a leg kick and a spinning back kick to the body. Kawabata charged at her with punches, but Park tied her up in a clinch and the round came to an end.

Round 3:

The fighters clinched against the cage in round three and traded knees to the thighs. Park landed a knee to Kawabata’s face and tried to throw her to the ground. Kawabata stayed on her feet and Park kneed her in the midsection. She held Kawabata in a front headlock until Kawabata freed her neck. Park resumed kneeing her leg and body, then broke free from the clinch with a hard flurry of punches. Late in the round, Kawabata landed a right hook and a combination, but Park responded with a takedown into half-guard.

Judges Hashimoto, Ishikawa and Nagase all score the fight 30-27 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Park.

Winner: Si Woo Park by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) after three 5:00 rounds. She improves to 10-5-0.

49kg Bout – 2×5

Moeri Suda vs Kate “Lotus” Oyama

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Masato Fukuda. The fight began with a clinch and Suda jumped guard. She spun into a deep armbar and cranked back on Oyama’s right arm. Oyama refused to submit and Suda went belly-down with the hold. Oyama freed her arm and stood, only for Suda to pull guard once again. This time she attempted a heel hook on Oyama’s left ankle. Suda used it to sweep into top position and she mounted Oyama, who got back to half-guard and then to full guard. Suda postured up with right hands and then dropped back for an Achilles lock. She switched to another heel hook, but Oyama spun free and punched Suda in the face. Suda latched on to one more heel hook attempt and rolled with it, but Oyama escaped again and got to her feet before the bell.

Round 2:

Suda secured a body lock and tried to take Oyama down before resorting to pulling guard. Suda threw up her legs and locked on another armbar, but Oyama rolled forward and freed her arm, which allowed her to get back to her feet. Suda used a front headlock to push Oyama down to the mat and took top position in side control. She went for a triangle choke and another armbar in a scramble, but Oyama escaped from both. She wound up in Suda’s guard and threw a few hammerfists as Suda tried to posture for an armbar. Suda kicked Oyama off, but Oyama dove in with a right hand and then kicked at Suda’s legs.

Judge Ishikawa scores the fight even at 19-19 and awards his Must Decision to Suda. Judges Shibata and Hashimoto both have it 20-18 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Suda.

Winner: Moeri Suda by Unanimous Decision (20-18, 20-18, 19-19 [Must Decision: Suda]) after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 9-5-0.

Strawweight Bout – 2×5

Yuko Kiryu vs Hikaru Aono

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Ryosuke Uchida. Aono clinched and held Kiryu against the fence while kneeing her thigh. She threw Kiryu to the ground and landed on top in side control. Kiryu swept and attempted a rear-naked choke as Kiryu stood up. Kiryu turned into the clinch and held Aono against the cage once more. The fighters separated and Aono scored a slick double-leg takedown into side control. Kiryu swept again, but Aono retook top position in Kiryu’s half-guard. Kiryu gave up her back and Aono looked for a rear-naked choke before switching to North-South position. Kiryu got to her feet and Aono dragged her down into a seated rear-naked choke before the bell.

Round 2:

Kiryu sprawled out of an Aono takedown attempt and punished her with punches when she returned to her feet. Kiryu landed knees and punches, then took a fatigued Aono’s back when Aono failed with another takedown attempt. Kiryu used punches to set up a rear-naked choke and Aono broke her grip. Kiryu maintained back control and prevented Aono from getting to her knees. Aono finally shook her off with 30 seconds to go and immediately attempted a kimura. As the fighters stood, Aono held Kiryu in a ninja choke, but Kiryu escaped and finished the round with a flurry of punches.

Judge Nagase scores the fight even at 19-19 and awards his Must Decision to Kiryu. Judges Ishikawa and Shibata both have it 19-18 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Kiryu.

Winner: Yuko Kiryu by Unanimous Decision (19-18, 19-18, 19-19 [Must Decision: Kiryu]) after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 13-10-0.

Flyweight Bout – 2×5

Nori vs Momoko Saito

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Masato Fukuda. Saito blocked a head kick and grazed with a right cross. The southpaw Nori landed a left cross and a front kick to the body, but Saito closed in with right hands and Nori circled away. She landed kicks to Saito’s lead leg and body, then a quick jab-cross combo to her face. A strong one-two scored for Nori, who followed with a front kick to Saito’s face and a knee to her ribs. Nori remained effective with kicks until Saito finally took her down. Nori sat up against the cage and Saito landed a series of right hands to her face. Nori stood and kneed Saito in the body.

Round 2:

Nori landed leg kicks and a three-punch combo in the second round. Saito clinched and took her down to a seated position. Nori tried to set up a triangle choke, but Saito pushed her down and passed to side control. Nori sat up against the cage and tried to stand up, but Saito landed an illegal grounded knee to her face and time was called. Saito was given a Yellow Card for the foul and the fight resumed on the feet. Nori landed a leg kick and Saito took her down. She landed hammerfists and punches to Nori’s face and Nori attempted a heel hook from the bottom. Saito freed her leg and continued to land hammerfists from Nori’s half-guard.

Judge Hashimoto sees the fight 19-18 for Nori. Judge Ishikawa has it 19-18 for Saito. Judge Shibata scores the fight 19-18 for the winner by Split Decision, Nori.

Winner: Nori by Split Decision (19-18, 19-18, 18-19) after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 6-6-1.

44kg Microweight Bout – 2×5

Reina Kobayashi vs Momoko Yamazaki

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Tatsuro Nagase. Kobayashi clinched in the opening seconds and Yamazaki kneed her in the body. Kobayashi landed knees of her own and eventually tripped Yamazaki to one knee against the cage. Yamazaki stood and Kobayashi slammed her down into side control. She passed to mount with just under two minutes remaining and peppered Yamazaki with punches to her face, but Yamazaki exploded out from the bottom when Kobayashi tried to take her back. The fighters returned to their feet and Yamazaki landed a combination before Kobayashi clinched once more.

Round 2:

The second round began with another clinch from Kobayashi and Yamazaki quickly countered with a standing ninja choke. Kobayashi freed her neck and tripped Yamazaki to a seated position. Yamazaki stood and kneed Kobayashi in the body, and the fighters were separated. Kobayashi immediately clinched and the fighters exchanged knees to the body. Kobayashi took Yamazaki down and held back control as she rose to her feet. Yamazaki landed two knees to Kobayashi’s midsection, but she was taken down again and Kobayashi held back control as she hunted for a late-round choke.

Judges Hashimoto, Ishikawa, Shibata all score the fight 20-18 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Kobayashi.

Winner: Reina Kobayashi by Unanimous Decision (20-18, 20-18, 20-18) after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 3-3-0.

Atomweight Bout – 2×5

Ye Ji Lee vs Mizuki Furuse

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Tatsuro Nagase. Lee caught an early body kick and backed Furuse up against the cage. She kneed Furuse in the body and held her in place. Furuse spun Lee around once, but Lee put her back against the fence once more. The fighters were separated and Lee landed a right hook and a body kick. She held Furuse against the cage and referee Nagase separated the fighters again. Lee took Furuse down and passed to half-guard to avoid a Furuse armbar attempt.

Round 2:

Lee landed a body kick and clinched, but this time Furuse reversed it and the fighters battled for position against the cage. They separated and traded knees before Lee clinched once more. She took Furuse down into half-guard, but Furuse worked back to her knees and took partial back control as she punched the side of Lee’s face. Furuse continued to punch and she prevented Lee from sitting up against the cage. Lee eventually scrambled up and Furuse jumped guard with a guillotine choke in the final seconds.

Judges Ishikawa, Hashimoto and Uchida all score the fight even at 19-19 and all award their Must Decisions to the winner by Unanimous Decision, Lee.

Winner: Ye Ji Lee by Unanimous Decision (19-19 [Must Decision: Lee], 19-19 [Must Decision: Lee], 19-19 [Must Decision: Lee]) after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 5-6-0.

50kg Bout – 2×5

Saki Kitamura vs Eru Takebayashi

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Akira Shibata. Takebayashi was very aggressive with punches right away and she backed Kitamura up with combinations. Kitamura fell once when Takebayashi swept out her leg, but she got back to her feet and Takebayashi clinched with her against the fence. The fighters separated and Takebayashi dropped Kitamura to a knee with a combination. She flurried with more left and right hooks as Kitamura stood up, then followed with a knee to the body. Time was called to check on Takebayashi’s mouth, which was bleeding from one of the striking exchanges early in the fight. It appeared that her lower jaw had been dislocated or possibly broken, and the doctor quickly waved off the fight. An unfortunate ending, as Takebayashi had been in complete control.

Winner: Saki Kitamura by TKO (Doctor Stoppage) at 2:19 of round one. She improves to 1-1-0.

44kg Microweight Bout – 2×5

Akari Kamise vs Kyoka “Chibisai” Minagawa

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Akira Shibata. Minagawa jabbed early on and Kamise landed two hard body kicks before clinching. She got Minagawa down and worked from the top in her half-guard. As Minagawa scrambled and got to her feet, Kamise hopped on her back and locked on a tight rear-naked choke. She used it to pull Minagawa back down to the mat and held on to the choke until Minagawa tapped out. However, as Kamise missed weight by a significant amount for this fight, the official result is a No Contest.

Result: No Contest (Kamise Missed Weight) at 2:34 of round one. Kamise is now 1-1-0, 1 NC, while Minagawa moves to 2-3-0, 1 NC.

Lightweight Bout – 2×5

Chieko Hosoya vs Yuko “Pochan Z” Matsuura

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Takashi Hashimoto. Hosoya landed a hard jab-cross combination right away and followed with more punches and two body kicks. She landed kicks to Matsuura’s lead leg and body, which kept her on the defensive, but Matsuura scored with a big right hook counter. After a brief clinch, Hosoya resumed kicking at Matsuura’s leg and body. Matsuura again landed a right hook and Hosoya attempted a takedown. She tripped Matsuura and stood over her while landing punches to Matsuura’s face. Hosoya mounted Matsuura late in the round and landed more punches before transitioning to a belly-down armbar attempt at the bell.

Round 2:

Matsuura sprawled out of a Hosoya takedown attempt and took her back on the ground, but she lost the position when spinning for an armbar and Hosoya wound up on top. From Matsuura’s half-guard, Hosoya dropped hammerfists, then postured up with more powerful right hands to Matsuura’s face and the fight was stopped.

Winner: Chieko Hosoya by TKO (Punches) at 1:41 of round two. She improves to 2-1-0.

Flyweight Bout – 2×5

Yuka “Dosukoi” Okutomi vs Haruka “Boss” Suzuki

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Akira Shibata. The fighters traded kicks and Okutomi clinched after landing an overhand right. Suzuki initially defended, but Okutomi got her down with a single-leg takedown. Suzuki kicked Okutomi off and got back to her feet, then landed a right hook. Okutomi clinched again and whipped Suzuki down to the mat. Okutomi landed on top in mount and she rained down hammerfists as Suzuki covered up and turned to her side, and the fight was stopped.

Winner: Yuka Okutomi by TKO (Punches) at 3:16 of round one. She improves to 2-0-0.

Amateur Strawweight Bout – 2×3

Sarah vs Anouk Rossen

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Yasuhiro Tazawa. Rossen jabbed right away and Sarah tried to take her back in a standing clinch. She landed a knee to Rossen’s face and Rossen took her down. Rossen nearly got to mount, but Sarah was able to power out from the bottom and she swept into top position. The fighters sat up against the cage and then stood, with Sarah kneeing Rossen in the body. She used a loose guillotine choke to push Rossen back down to the mat before the bell.

Round 2:

Sarah avoided a head kick attempt from Rossen and dropped levels for a takedown, but Rossen stayed on her feet. Sarah used another guillotine choke attempt to pull her down to the mat, but Rossen stood up almost immediately. Sarah pulled her down a second time and Rossen countered by taking her back. Sarah stood up and held Rossen against the cage. Rossen secured a takedown and nearly made it to mount, but Sarah attempted a heel hook and a toe hold from the bottom.

Judge Shibata scores the fight even at 19-19 and awards his Must Decision to Rossen. Judge Nagase also has it even at 19-19 and awards his Must Decision to Sarah. Judge Fukuda scores the fight 20-18 for the winner by Split Decision, Sarah.

Winner: Sarah by Split Decision (20-18, 19-19 [Must Decision: Sarah], 19-19 [Must Decision: Rossen]) after two 3:00 rounds.

Amateur 49kg Bout – 2×3

Miku Makihara vs Misaki Suda

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Yasuhiro Tazawa. Makihara landed an early right hook and she took top position in side control after getting Suda to the ground. Suda scrambled and Makihara trapped her in a guillotine choke as the fighters returned to their feet. She pulled guard while maintaining the guillotine and Suda tapped out.

Winner: Miku Makihara by Submission (Guillotine Choke) at 1:13 of round one.