UFC Fight Night 226: “Gane vs Spivak” Live Play-By-Play & Results

The Ultimate Fighting Championship came to Accor Arena in Paris, France tonight for UFC Fight Night 226: “Gane vs Spivak.” The card was headlined by a heavyweight contender’s showdown between recent title challenger Ciryl “Bon Gamin” Gane and rising star Sergey “The Polar Bear” Spivak.

In the flyweight co-main event, Manon “The Beast” Fiorot looked to secure a title shot when she faced former UFC Women’s Strawweight Champion “Thug” Rose Namajunas. Elsewhere, Benoit “God of War” St. Denis met Thiago Moises at 155. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for the card.

Ciryl “Bon Gamin” Gane vs Sergey “The Polar Bear” Spivak

Round 1:

Gane jabbed and threw push kicks while keeping his distance. Spivak landed a lead left hook and Gane sprawled out of a takedown attempt. He attacked Spivak’s body with a knee and a left hook. More body punches scored for Gane as the round progressed and Spivak landed very little in response. 10-9 Gane.

Round 2:

Spivak landed a solid left hook in the second round, but that only seemed to motivate Gane, who landed a combination and followed with jabs. He targeted Spivak’s body with punches and a knee, then followed with a liver kick. Gane threw looping hooks to the body and a jumping switch knee. Spivak covered up against the cage and Gane landed a series of punches and hammerfist strikes until the fight was stopped.

Winner: Ciryl Gane by TKO (Punches) at 3:44 of round two. He improves to 12-2-0.

Manon “The Beast” Fiorot vs “Thug” Rose Namajunas

Round 1:

Fiorot scored with a lead right hook early in the fight and she easily stuffed a takedown attempt from Namajunas. Fiorot jabbed and followed with a left cross. Namajunas appeared to have jammed her right pinky finger and she switched stances in order to throw punches with her left hand instead. She landed a leg kick and Fiorot threw one in response. Fiorot jabbed and landed a left cross, then pulled her leg free from a Namamunas takedown attempt. Fiorot landed one more combination late in the competitive round. 10-9 Fiorot.

Round 2:

A three-punch combo landed for Fiorot in the second round and she clinched with Namajunas against the cage. As the fighters separated, Fiorot landed a hard knee to the body that drew a reaction from Namajunas. Fiorot landed a body kick and a lead right hook. Namajunas countered a body kick with a stiff jab. She knocked Fiorot down with a side kick, but Fiorot got back to her feet and separated from a clinch. The fighters clashed heads and Fiorot was cut badly on the side of her head. The fight continued and Fiorot landed a side kick to the body. She followed with two lead right hooks in the final 20 seconds. 10-9 Fiorot.

Round 3:

Namajunas landed a kick to the body in round three and shot in for a takedown. Fiorot pushed her away and jabbed. Namajunas tried again for a takedown and Fiorot stuffed it. She jabbed and circled on the outside as Namajunas struggled to land anything significant. She finally connected with a lead left hook and Fiorot threw more jabs. Namajunas partially blocked a head kick, but Fiorot chased after her with punches. Namajunas circled away and then charged at Fiorot with punches in the final seconds. The fighters briefly clinched and Namajunas threw a side kick at the bell. Close round. Still 10-9 Fiorot.

Winner: Manon Fiorot by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) after three rounds. She improves to 11-1-0.

Benoit “God of War” St. Denis vs Thiago Moises

Round 1:

St. Denis struck first with two left kicks and a left cross, but time was called when Moises was kicked in the groin. The fight resumed after 90 seconds and St. Denis threw more leg kicks. A body kick landed on Moises’s belt line and time was called again, but the fight continued and St. Denis rushed at Moises with punches that backed him up to the cage. Moises recovered and St. Denis clinched after landing two left hands. He pulled Moises down to a knee and kneed him in the side. Moises stood and broke free from the clinch. Power punches were exchanged and St. Denis clinched once more. He dragged Moises down and punched from the top. St. Denis cut Moises near his right eye with an elbow, then avoided a Moises kneebar attempt. Back on the feet, St. Denis landed three left hooks during a final exchange. 10-9 St. Denis.

Round 2:

The pace slowed somewhat in the second round as the fighters traded punches on the feet until Moises took St. Denis down. St. Denis stood and landed straight left hands before tripping Moises and punching the side of his head. Moises covered up and St. Denis landed numerous punches before switching to knees to Moises’s body. St. Denis landed dozens of short right hands as Moises continued to cover up and the fight was stopped.

Winner: Benoit St. Denis by TKO (Punches) at 4:44 of round two. He improves to 12-1-0, 1 NC.

Volkan “No Time” Oezdemir vs Bogdan Guskov

Round 1:

Punches were exchanged early in the fight and Oezdemir landed a lead left hook. He backed Guskov up with a second left hand, then picked him up and slammed him down. As Guskov tried to stand up, Oezdemir threw left hands to the side of his face. Guskov got to his feet and Oezdemir wobbled him with a left hook. He followed up with more punches that knocked Guskov down, but he survived the onslaught on the ground. However, when Guskov rolled over and tried to get to his feet, Oezdemir trapped him in a tight rear-naked choke and Guskov was forced to submit.

Winner: Volkan Oezdemir by Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 3:46 of round one. He improves to 19-7-0.

William “The Jaguar” Gomis vs Yanis “The Desert Warrior” Ghemmouri

Round 1:

The fight opened with an exchange of leg kicks during the opening minute. That continued until Gomis landed a straight left hand. He threw quick kicks to Ghemmouri’s lead leg and body. Time was called when Ghemmouri was kicked in the groin, but action continued and Gomis countered a leg kick with a lead right hook. 10-9 Gomis.

Round 2:

Gomis landed a lead right hook in round two and he fought free from a clinch attempt from Ghemmouri. Gomis held Ghemmouri in a guillotine choke when Ghemmouri clinched again. Ghemmouri was in some trouble, but he managed to free his neck and then held Gomis against the cage. Ghemmouri threw shoulder strikes and short knees to the body until Gomis circled away. Two leg kicks landed for Gomis and Ghemmouri responded with one late in the close round. 10-9 Gomis.

Round 3:

After an uneventful clinch, Gomis landed a powerful kick to the inside of Ghemmouri’s left leg. The fighters circled and Gomis landed a kick right on Ghemmouri’s belt line. Ghemmouri indicated that he had been struck in the groin, but the fight was waved off and the strike was deemed to be legal.

Winner: William Gomis by TKO (Kick To The Body) at 2:20 of round three. He improves to 13-2-0.

Morgan “The Last Pirate” Charriere vs Manolo “Angelo Veneziano” Zecchini

Round 1:

Charriere landed an early right hook and Zecchini quickly answered with one of his own. More right hands were exchanged and Charriere jabbed while Zecchini continued to throw power punches. A hard right hook connected for Charriere and he used jabs to set up two liver kicks. Zecchini covered up and circled away. He seemed to recover, but Charriere doubled him over with a front kick to the body and a second body kick as Zecchini retreated to the cage. As Zecchini covered up, Charriere landed a few final punches and the fight was stopped.

Winner: Morgan Charriere by TKO (Kicks To The Body & Punches) at 3:51 of round one. He improves to 19-9-1.

