UFC On ABC 4: “Rozenstruik vs Almeida” Live Play-By-Play & Results

The Ultimate Fighting Championship came to Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina today for UFC on ABC 4: “Rozenstruik vs Almeida.” The card was headlined by a heavyweight matchup between heavy-handed finishers Jairzinho “Bigi Boy” Rozenstruik and Jailton “Malhadinho” Almeida.

In the light heavyweight co-main event, Anthony “Lionheart” Smith battled Johnny Walker. Elsewhere on the main card, Daniel “D-Rod” Rodriguez faced off against Ian “The Future” Garry in a featured welterweight fight. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for the UFC on ABC 4 card.

Jailton “Malhadinho” Almeida vs Jairzinho “Bigi Boy” Rozenstruik

Round 1:

Almeida dove at Rozenstruik’s legs and took him down into half-guard. After two minutes, Almeida moved Rozenstruik to the base of the cage and landed a knee to the body before passing to side control. He mounted Rozenstruik, who gave up his back. Almeida locked on a rear-naked choke and Rozenstruik tapped out.

Winner: Jailton Almeida by Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 3:43 of round one. He improves to 19-2-0.

Johnny Walker vs Anthony “Lionheart” Smith

Round 1:

Smith landed a right hook early in the fight and Walker answered with two leg kicks. He went high with a head kick and then chopped away at Smith’s lead leg once more. Smith countered a body kick with an overhand right. Time was called when Smith was kicked in the groin. After the restart, Walker hurt Smith with a left-right combo and landed hammerfists to the side of his head as Smith latched on to Walker’s leg. He was able to drag Walker down into half-guard and landed a few elbows from the top. Walker rose to his feet and took Smith down just before the bell. 10-9 Walker.

Round 2:

Walker resumed kicking at Smith’s lead leg in round two and Smith answered with an overhand right. The pace slowed as the fighters traded jabs and Smith landed one leg kick of his own. Walker landed two punches and another leg kick. In the final minute, Walker landed a hard leg kick and attempted a cartwheel kick that was blocked. Walker jabbed and landed three more leg kicks before the end of the round. 10-9 Walker.

Round 3:

The final round began with Walker landing a leg kick and Smith came up short with an overhand right. Time was called when Smith was poked in the eye. Action resumed and Smith threw an overhand right. Walker missed with a side kick and Smith scored with a looping right hook. Walker landed seven consecutive leg kicks before Smith threw one body kick in response. More leg kicks landed for Walker, who backed Smith up against the cage. Smith desperately dove at Walker’s lower legs and Walker countered with hammerfists before forcing him to stand up. Walker jabbed and threw leg kicks, and he hurt Smith with a flying knee late in the fight. 10-9 Walker.

Winner: Johnny Walker by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) after three rounds. He improves to 21-7-0.

Ian “The Future” Garry vs Daniel “D-Rod” Rodriguez

Round 1:

Garry landed two right hooks when Rodriguez tried to close the distance. A body kick also scored for Garry, who grazed Rodriguez’s nose with a head kick. Soon after, Garry dropped Rodriguez with another head kick and he followed up with punches on the ground as Rodriguez covered up until the bout was stopped.

Winner: Ian Garry by TKO (Head Kick & Punches) at 2:57 of round one. He improves to 12-0-0.

Carlos “Black Jag” Ulberg vs Ihor “The Duelist” Potieria

Round 1:

Ulberg threw kicks to Potieria’s body and kept his distance until Potieria landed a left hook. As Potieria closed the distance, Ulberg clipped him with a lead left hook to the temple. Potieria fell to his knees and Ulberg landed more punches on the ground as Potieria covered up. The fight was not stopped, so Ulberg continued to throw punches until Potieria appeared to go out. Ulberg stood up on his own and only then did referee Keith Peterson stop the fight.

Winner: Carlos Ulberg by KO (Punches) at 2:09 of round one. He improves to 8-1-0.

Alex “The Great White” Morono vs Tim “The Dirty Bird” Means

Round 1:

Means clinched with Morono and he kneed him in the leg and body. Morono broke free and he landed a short uppercut in close. Means landed a left hook to the body, then a knee and a left hand to Morono’s jaw. Morono partially blocked a head kick, but Means landed an uppercut. Morono connected with an overhand right and Means backed him up to the cage with a combination before time expired. 10-9 Means.

Round 2:

Morono opened round two with a combination and Means responded by taking him down. Morono stood against the cage and Means landed a knee on the break. Means shot in for another takedown and Morono countered with a guillotine choke on the way down. Means tried to fight it, but Morono tightened the choke and Means was forced to submit.

Winner: Alex Morono by Submission (Guillotine Choke) at 2:09 of round two. He improves to 23-8-0, 1 ND.

(Undercard results and play-by-play on Page Two.)