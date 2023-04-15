UFC On ESPN 44: “Holloway vs Allen” Live Play-By-Play & Results

The Ultimate Fighting Championship headed to T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri tonight for UFC on ESPN 44: “Holloway vs Allen.” The event was headlined by a featherweight contender’s bout between former champ Max “Blessed” Holloway and popular rising star Arnold “Almighty” Allen.

In the co-main event, also at 145 pounds, Edson Barboza took on Billy Quarantillo. Also on tonight’s main card, Dustin “The Hanyak” Jacoby faced off against undefeated Russian light heavyweight Azamat “The Professional” Murzakanov. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for UFC on ESPN 44.

Max “Blessed” Holloway vs Arnold “Almighty” Allen

Round 1:

Time was called in the opening minute when Holloway was kicked in the groin. The fight resumed and Holloway landed a pair of jab-cross combos. Allen landed an overhand left and Holloway countered with a kick to his upper body as Allen stepped forward. Holloway landed a left hook and a body kick, then followed with a quick flurry that backed Allen up momentarily. In the final 30 seconds, Holloway threw a spinning back kick to the body and he attempted a head kick after landing a one-two. 10-9 Holloway.

Round 2:

Allen landed an overhand left and a front kick to the body in round two. Another left hand scored for Allen and he kept Holloway backing up. Holloway landed an overhand left and the fighters exchanged stiff jabs. Holloway flurried to the body and Allen landed a front kick to his ribs. Allen landed a left hook and blocked a head kick late in the close round. 10-9 Allen by a narrow margin.

Round 3:

Holloway backed Allen up with a three-punch flurry early in the third round. Allen regained his footing and he landed a solid left hook. Holloway landed a lead left hook and Allen replied with a straight left. He jabbed and time was briefly called when Allen was kicked in the groin. Holloway landed a hard leg kick and a jab-cross combo. With just over 30 seconds to go, Holloway landed a body kick and he scored with a second one shortly before the bell. 10-9 Holloway.

Round 4:

Allen opened round four with quick jabs and he avoided a spinning back kick from Holloway. A quick combination to the body scored for Holloway, who blocked a head kick. Allen caught a kick and landed a head kick to an off-balance Holloway as he regained his footing against the cage. Holloway blocked another head kick and he countered a left cross from Allen with a straight right hand. Allen landed another left hook and he ducked under a spinning wheel kick. Holloway grazed with a head kick and landed a hard kick to Allen’s chest in the final seconds. Another close round. 10-9 Holloway.

Round 5:

Allen was very aggressive in the final round and he landed two left hooks early on. Holloway answered with a spinning back elbow and he blocked a head kick. Holloway landed a body kick and a step-in elbow as Allen clinched and backed him up to the cage. Holloway circled free and he landed another body kick. Allen threw a head kick that was blocked and he chased after Holloway with a right-left combo. Holloway landed another body kick as Allen threw an overhand left. He threw a spinning back kick to the body and Allen swept out Holloway’s leg. He clinched and held Holloway against the fence again. In the dying seconds, Allen scored with a body kick and a left hook, but Holloway dropped him to a knee with a counter left-right combo. Back-and-forth final round. 10-9 Allen.

Winner: Max Holloway by Unanimous Decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47) after five rounds. He improves to 24-7-0.

Edson Barboza vs Billy Quarantillo

Round 1:

Quarantillo pressed the action early on with jabs and a right hand. Barboza landed a hard leg kick in response and then another one soon after. Quarantillo latched on to his leg and held Barboza against the cage. Barboza pushed him away and he landed a right hook and a combination. Quarantillo ducked his head to try for a double-leg takedown and Barboza melted him with a vicious knee that ended the fight.

Winner: Edson Barboza by KO (Knee) at 2:37 of round one. He improves to 23-11-0.

Azamat “The Professional” Murzakanov vs Dustin “The Hanyak” Jacoby

Round 1:

Very little happened in the opening 90 seconds. Murzakanov eventually began to jab and he used them to set up a left hook to the body. A quick one-two also landed for Murzakanov, who dropped Jacoby with a jab. Jacoby got back to his feet and Murzakanov closed in with hooks to the head and one to Jacoby’s body. The fighters separated and Murzakanov landed an overhand left. He briefly took Jacoby down and Jacoby landed a jab-cross combo before the bell. 10-9 Murzakanov.

Round 2:

Jacoby jabbed in the second round and he landed a counter left cross as Murzakanov threw a body kick. Murzakanov connected with a left hook over the top and then another one seconds later. Jacoby resumed jabbing and he reversed a clinch against the cage. When the fighters separated from the clinch, Jacoby pawed out with jabs. Murzakanov slowed down, but he landed a left hook as Jacoby threw a right. Late in the round, Murzakanov dropped Jacoby with a left hook to the temple and then blasted him with more left hands after Jacoby rose to his feet. 10-9 Murzakanov due to the late knockdown.

Round 3:

Murzakanov landed a counter right hook as Jacoby closed the distance in round three. Both men landed right hands and Murzakanov followed with a leg kick. Jacoby snapped his head back with a three-punch combo and he went high with a head kick that was blocked. He avoided a takedown attempt from Murzakanov and held him against the fence. Jacoby took Murzakanov down to a knee and landed left hands to his face. Murzakanov stood up and Jacoby held him against the cage. Both men landed elbows during the final seconds and Jacoby finished with a knee. 10-9 Jacoby.

Winner: Azamat Murzakanov by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) after three rounds. He improves to 13-0-0.

Ion “The Hulk” Cutelaba vs Tanner “The Bulldozer” Boser

Round 1:

Right hands were exchanged early on and Boser landed a big right hook over the top. Cutelaba dropped him to a knee with a right hand to the jaw, then followed with more punches as Boser stood up. Cutelaba slammed Boser down and landed rapid-fire right hands to his face as Boser tried to stand up. Boser was badly dazed and referee Keith Peterson intervened to save him from further damage.

Winner: Ion Cutelaba by TKO (Punches) at 2:05 of round one. He improves to 17-9-1, 1 NC.

Pedro “The Young Punisher” Munhoz vs Chris “El Guapo” Gutierrez

Round 1:

After the fighters traded occasional strikes during the opening minute, Munhoz dropped Gutierrez with a lead left hook. Gutierrez recovered quickly and Munhoz entered his guard on the ground. Munhoz tried to set up a toe hold, but he lost the position and instead took Gutierrez’s back as the fighters stood up. Munhoz rolled for a scissor heel hook attempt that failed. He got back to his feet and landed a jab-cross combo. Gutierrez answered with a spinning back elbow and Munhoz landed a right hook. 10-9 Munhoz.

Round 2:

Gutierrez landed a nice jab during an exchange in round two and the fighters traded calf kicks. More jabs were exchanged and Gutierrez blocked a head kick. Munhoz was the aggressor, but nothing substantial landed. The crowd began to boo as single leg kicks were traded. Round could go to either fighter. 10-9 Munhoz.

Round 3:

In the final round, the fight remained an exchange of single strikes as neither man committed to any combinations. Munhoz jabbed and Gutierrez kicked at his lead leg. The crowd began to boo the lack of sustained action. Munhoz blocked a head kick and landed two jabs as Gutierrez backed up. Munhoz landed a right hook and shot in for a sloppy takedown. Gutierrez missed with a spinning backfist and Munhoz took him down before the bell. 10-9 Munhoz.

Winner: Pedro Munhoz by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) after three rounds. He improves to 20-7-0, 2 NC.

Rafa “Gifted” Garcia vs Clay “The Carpenter” Guida

Round 1:

Guida landed a right hook early in the fight, but most of his punches came up short as Garcia used his jab to keep Guida at bay. The fighters exchanged jabs and Garcia landed a few right hands over the top. Garcia connected with two right hooks and then a lead left hand. Each time Guida tried to close the distance, Garcia countered with either a jab or a lead elbow strike. 10-9 Garcia.

Round 2:

Garcia began the second round with an uppercut and he continued to keep Guida on the outside by using his jab effectively. Guida finally shot in for a takedown and Garcia easily thwarted him. Jab after jab scored for Garcia as Guida’s face continued to swell up. Garcia used his jab to set up an uppercut and he followed with a one-two over the top. Late in the round, Guida missed with a combination and Garcia scored with an overhand right. 10-9 Garcia.

Round 3:

Garcia landed a jab and a leg kick in the final round and Guida responded with a right hook. Garcia stuffed a takedown and landed a straight right hand. He followed with a pair of uppercut, left hook combos while keeping Guida on the outside. In the final minute, Garcia landed a right hook and a hard left jab. He briefly looked for a takedown and then landed a four-punch flurry against the cage. The fighters separated and Garcia landed a final right hook. 10-9 Garcia.

Winner: Rafa Garcia by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) after three rounds. He improves to 15-3-0.

(Undercard results and play-by-play on Page Two.)