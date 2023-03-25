UFC On ESPN 43: “Vera vs Sandhagen” Live Play-By-Play & Results

The Ultimate Fighting Championship travels to AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas tonight for UFC on ESPN 43: “Vera vs Sandhagen.” The event is headlined by a pivotal bantamweight contender’s bout between divisional standouts Marlon “Chito” Vera and Cory “Sandman” Sandhagen.

In the co-main event, also at 135 pounds, Holly “The Preacher’s Daughter” Holm battles Yana “Foxy” Santos. Elsewhere on the main card, Nate “The Train” Landwehr squares off against Austin “Lights Out” Lingo in featured featherweight action. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for the card.

Marlon “Chito” Vera vs Cory “Sandman” Sandhagen

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Winner:

Holly “The Preacher’s Daughter” Holm vs Yana “Foxy” Santos

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Winner:

Nate “The Train” Landwehr vs Austin “Lights Out” Lingo

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Winner:

Andrea “KGB” Lee vs Maycee “The Future” Barber

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Winner:

Alex Perez vs Manel “Starboy” Kape

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Winner:

Chidi “Bang Bang” Njokuani vs Albert “Machete” Duraev

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Winner:

(Undercard results and play-by-play on Page Two.)