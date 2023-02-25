UFC Fight Night 220: “Krylov vs Spann” Live Play-By-Play & Results

The Ultimate Fighting Championship stayed at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada tonight for UFC Fight Night 220: “Krylov vs Spann.” The card was to be headlined by a light heavyweight bout between Nikita “The Miner” Krylov and Ryan “Superman” Spann, but that fight was cancelled during the event.

In tonight’s middleweight co-main event, André “Sergipano” Muniz took on Brendan “All In” Allen. Elsewhere on the main card, Augusto Sakai sought a much-needed victory when he battled Don’Tale “Lord Kong” Mayes at heavyweight. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for UFC Fight Night 220.

Nikita “The Miner” Krylov vs Ryan “Superman” Spann

*Fight cancelled just before the main card began due to a Krylov illness.

Brendan “All In” Allen vs André “Sergipano” Muniz

Round 1:

The fighters traded leg kicks during the opening minute and Allen landed a straight right hand. Muniz answered back with a left cross, but Allen wobbled him with a one-two. Muniz recovered quickly and he landed a spinning back kick to the body. Muniz stepped forward with a three-punch combo and then landed a hard right hook. Allen was unfazed and he landed a body kick in response. Allen fought off a takedown attempt and he landed a right hook to the body. Time was called when Allen was poked in his left eye. The fight continued and Allen landed a right hook. He countered a body kick with a Superman Punch late in the close round. 10-9 Allen.

Round 2:

Punches were exchanged in the second round and Muniz looked for a takedown, but Allen reversed it on the way down and wound up on top. He threw short hammerfists to Muniz’s face and then postured up with a forearm strike. Allen passed to side control with just over a minute to go and pushed his forearm down on Muniz’s throat. With ten seconds to go, Allen postured up with punches. 10-9 Allen.

Round 3:

Muniz landed two right hooks early in the final round and the fighters exchanged left-right combos. Muniz missed with a spinning wheel kick, but he landed a counter one-two as Allen stepped forward. Allen scored with a right hook and Muniz fired back with a quick flurry. Muniz finished a combination with a body kick, but Allen caught it and slammed him down into side control. He moved to mount and then took Muniz’s back. He locked on a rear-naked choke and Muniz tapped out.

Winner: Brendan Allen by Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 4:25 of round three. He improves to 21-5-0.

Augusto Sakai vs Don’Tale “Lord Kong” Mayes

Round 1:

Sakai struck first with a right hook and a sweeping leg kick. A clinch ensued and Mayes held Sakai against the cage. He landed a knee and Sakai pushed him away. Sakai landed another leg kick and a knee as Mayes shot in for a takedown. The fighters clinched again and Sakai repeatedly kneed Mayes in the face. More knees scored for Sakai until Mayes finally broke free from the clinch. Sakai dropped him with a leg kick and then took Mayes’s back. Mayes got to his feet and Sakai held him against the fence. Mayes threw left hands and knees just before the bell. 10-9 Sakai.

Round 2:

In the second round, Sakai landed a combination and he clinched with Mayes against the cage. Mayes reversed the clinch, but Sakai landed a hard knee to his chest. He snuck in uppercuts and another knee before Mayes backed away. Sakai tied him up in another clinch and threw short right uppercuts. 10-9 Sakai.

Round 3:

Sakai landed knees to Mayes’s body during the second of two clinches in the final round. Mayes backed him up to the cage and Sakai held Mayes in a front headlock. He kneed Mayes in the head and pulled him down to the mat. Sakai struck from the top until Mayes stood up and landed a back elbow strike. Sakai held him in another front headlock and forced Mayes to sit down. He landed four right hands to the side of Mayes’s face. 10-9 Sakai. Not a good fight.

Winner: Augusto Sakai by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) after three rounds. He improves to 16-5-1.

Tatiana Suarez vs Montana De La Rosa

Round 1:

De La Rosa opened the action with a three-punch combo and she tried to take Suarez down from a body lock, but Suarez maintained her balance and she held De La Rosa against the cage. Suarez latched on to De La Rosa’s right leg and tripped her to the mat, then worked from the top in De La Rosa’s closed guard. When De La Rosa tried to sit up against the cage, Suarez took her back. De La Rosa stood up and tried to shake Suarez off, but Suarez impressively maintained her balance. The fighters ultimately clinched against the cage once more and Suarez kneed De La Rosa in the body. She held De La Rosa against the fence until the bell. 10-9 Suarez.

Round 2:

Suarez clinched and landed a knee to the body, then took De La Rosa down into the scarf hold position. She switched to side control and landed short elbows to De La Rosa’s face and body. Suarez attacked with a keylock and De La Rosa rolled to her right in order to escape. She gave up her back and managed to get to her feet. Suarez pulled guard with a tight guillotine choke and De La Rosa initially fought it before tapping out.

Winner: Tatiana Suarez by Submission (Guillotine Choke) at 2:51 of round two. She improves to 9-0-0.

“Proper” Mike Malott vs Yohan “White Lion” Lainesse

Round 1:

Malott used his jab to set up a body kick and Lainesse circled away to his left. Another body kick and a head kick scored for Malott. Lainesse threw a right hook in response, but he did not follow up and Malott landed a side kick to the body. He took Lainesse down into half-guard and eventually set up an arm-triangle choke. He passed to side control to tighten the choke, and Lainesse immediately tapped out.

Winner: Mike Malott by Submission (Arm-Triangle Choke) at 4:15 of round one. He improves to 9-1-1.

