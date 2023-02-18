Deep Jewels 40 Live Play-By-Play & Results

Deep Jewels held its first event of 2023 tonight at Shinjuku FACE in Tokyo, Japan. The Deep Jewels 40 card was headlined by a non-title matchup between Deep Jewels Flyweight Champion Rin Nakai, who has her sights set on a return to the UFC, and Aoi Kuriyama, who was unbeaten in 2022.

In the strawweight co-main event, rising star Namiko “Hime” Kawabata clashed with Deep Jewels prospect Machi Fukuda. Elsewhere on the card, Hikaru Aono took on popular star Kate “Lotus” Oyama in a 49kg super atomweight bout. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for Deep Jewels 40.

Flyweight Bout – 3×5

Rin Nakai vs Aoi Kuriyama

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Minoru Toyonaga. Both fighters circle to their right and this continues for the first two minutes until referee Toyonaga warns them for inactivity. Kuriyama lands a leg kick and there’s another lull in the action. Nakai finally lands a body kick and a right hook, then one leg kick before the bell ends the uneventful round.

Round 2:

Kuriyama jabs and Nakai lands a kick to the body. Kuriyama connects with a left cross and Nakai throws one more body kick before clinching. She attacks with knees to the body and then tries for a standing guillotine choke. When that fails, Nakai moves to take Kuriyama’s back and she pulls her down to the ground. Nakai then secures a rear-naked choke and Kuriyama is rendered unconscious.

Winner: Rin Nakai by Technical Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 4:31 of round two. She improves to 26-2-1.

Strawweight Bout – 2×5

Machi Fukuda vs Namiko “Hime” Kawabata

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Ryosuke Uchida. Fukuda shoots in for a double-leg takedown and moves to take Kawabata’s back in a standing clinch. Kawabata prevents her from doing so, but Fukuda takes her down on her second try. She passes to side control, but Kawabata gets a leg in and regains half-guard. Fukuda then moves straight to mount and Kawabata gives up her back. Fukuda locks on a rear-naked choke and Kawabata continuously throws punches behind her head to Fukuda’s face. The punches have little effect and Kawabata goes to sleep from the choke.

Winner: Machi Fukuda by Technical Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 4:55 of round one. She improves to 2-0-0.

49kg Bout – 2×5

Hikaru Aono vs Kate “Lotus” Oyama

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Minoru Toyonaga. Oyama stuffs an early takedown and Aono tries to clinch, but Oyama pushes her away and so Aono takes her down with a double-leg. Oyama punches from the bottom and Aono passes from half-guard to side control. Oyama tries to scramble free, but Aono retakes side control and works for an arm-triangle choke. This continues for a full minute until Aono transitions to an armbar, which allows Oyama to get back to her feet.

Round 2:

Time is called in round two when Oyama is poked in the eye. The doctor checks on her and action is allowed to resume. Aono takes Oyama down and avoids a triangle choke attempt. Oyama punches from the bottom and Aono responds with strikes from top position. She puts Oyama against the base of the corner post and Oyama tries to kick her off, but Aono remains on top. Oyama sweeps and takes top position. Aono gets a leg in to kick her off, but Oyama still lands punches anyway before the end of the fight.

Judge Uchida scores the fight even at 19-19 and awards his Must Decision to Aono. Judges Fukuda and Hashimoto both have it 20-18 in favour of Aono for a Unanimous Decision victory.

Winner: Hikaru Aono by Unanimous Decision (20-18, 20-18, 19-19 [Must Decision: Aono]) after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 9-6-0.

44.5kg Microweight Bout – 2×5

Akari Kamise vs Momoko Yamazaki

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Ryosuke Uchida. Yamazaki strikes first with a series of leg kicks and Kamise uses a right hook feint to set up a single-leg takedown attempt. Yamazaki sprawls, but Kamise takes her back and tries to throw her to the ground. Yamazaki winds up on top, but Kamise immediately gets back to her feet. She lands a right hook in close and Yamazaki pushes her away. After Yamazaki lands a leg kick, Kamise takes her down into half-guard. Yamazaki attempts a kimura from the bottom and Kamise stands up to escape from it, then drops back down and closes out the round with punches from the top.

Round 2:

Yamazaki is warned for grabbing the ropes and she lands a leg kick after action resumes. Kamise once again uses a right hook feint to set up a takedown attempt, which Yamazaki sprawls out of. Both women land knees to each other’s legs in a clinch and Yamazaki throws a right hand. She fights off a takedown and a stalemate ensues in a clinch. Referee Uchida separates the fighters and Kamise lands a right hook. She connects with another one after Yamazaki lands a leg kick. When Yamazaki throws another leg kick, Kamise counters with two to the body. Yamazaki lands a right cross and Kamise scores with one more body kick.

Judges Hashimoto, Uematsu and Toyonaga all score the fight 20-18 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Kamise.

Winner: Akari Kamise by Unanimous Decision (20-18, 20-18, 20-18) after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 1-0-0.

Strawweight Bout – 2×5

Eru Takebayashi vs Hitomi Taniyama

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Masato Fukuda. Takebayashi lands a leg kick early in the fight and sprawls out of a Taniyama takedown attempt. Taniyama continues to try to get Takebayashi down and eventually does so with a kesa-gatame throw. Takebayashi scrambles back up to her feet and lands a left cross. She follows up with a right hand and a body kick that drops Taniyama. Takebayashi takes her back on the ground and lands punches. Taniyama turns over and sweeps into top position late in the round.

Round 2:

In the second round, Takebayashi lands a right cross and a head kick. Taniyama attempts a single-leg takedown and Takebayashi counters by taking her back. Taniyama tries to throw her off and fails, and Takebayashi works for a rear-naked choke. She punches the side of Taniyama’s face until Taniyama turns over and takes top position in a scramble. Takebayashi stands up and stuffs a takedown from Taniyama before taking her back once more. She lands punches and tries for a rear-naked choke before the bell.

Judges Hashimoto and Uchida see the fight 20-18, while judge Toyonaga has it 20-17. All three score it for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Takebayashi.

Winner: Eru Takebayashi by Unanimous Decision (20-17, 20-18, 20-18) after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 3-3-0, 1 NC.

Bantamweight Bout – 2×5

Tae “Te-a” Murayama vs Sayaka “Juicy” Hishinuma

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Naoya Uematsu. Hishinuma starts the fight with a two-point deduction due to missing weight. Murayama lands a leg kick and a jab, and Hishinuma misses with a kick attempt. Murayama lands more leg kicks and another jab while staying outside of Hishinuma’s striking range. After another leg kick from Murayama, Hishinuma finally connects with a left hook while moving forward, but Murayama cracks her with a right cross. Both women land leg kicks in the final minute.

Round 2:

Hishinuma continues to struggle with her range in round two and misses with a right hook. The fighters exchange leg kicks and Murayama lands two jabs. She follows with another leg kick and backsteps to avoid a punch from Hishinuma. Murayama lands a jab and then a leg kick. Hishinuma repeatedly misses with left and right hook attempts, and the fight ends with one more exchange of leg kicks.

Judges Hashimoto, Uchida and Fukuda all score the fight 20-16 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Murayama.

Winner: Tae Murayama by Unanimous Decision (20-16, 20-16, 20-16) after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 3-3-0.

Open-Weight Bout – 2×5

Mayumi “Super Benkei” Aoki vs Yuko “Pochan Z” Matsuura

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Takashi Hashimoto. The fighters trade right hooks and Matsuura clinches, but Aoki counters with knees. Matsuura attempts a double-leg takedown and Aoki sprawls. Matsuura backs away from the clinch, but Aoki quickly puts her in a corner and lands knees to her body. Aoki pushes Matsuura away and lands a right hook. She takes Matsuura down with an osoto gari throw and immediately moves to mount. Aoki attempts an armbar from the top, but that fails and she stands back up. Matsuura follows and Aoki lands knees to her body in a clinch.

Round 2:

Matsuura chases after Aoki and lands two right hooks before Aoki ties her up in a clinch. Matsuura lands a short right hook and Aoki answers with knees. Matsuura is breathing heavily and Aoki punishes her with more knees to the body. The fighters separate and Aoki continues to focus her attacks on Matsuura’s body by landing a front kick. Matsuura misses with a right hook late in the fight.

Judges Uchida, Toyonaga and Fukuda all score the fight 20-18 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Aoki.

Winner: Mayumi Aoki by Unanimous Decision (20-18, 20-18, 20-18) after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 7-10-0.

44.5kg Microweight Bout – 2×5

Kyoka “Chibisai” Minagawa vs Koyuki

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Minoru Toyonaga. Koyuki throws a left-right combo and clinches, then pushes Minagawa into the corner. Minagawa turns her around and scores a single-leg takedown. She moves from half-guard to side control and lands punches. Koyuki turns to her side, but Minagawa takes her back and then moves to mount. Late in the round, Minagawa returns to side control and then attempts a North-South choke before the bell.

Round 2:

Minagawa clinches and knees Koyuki’s leg. She eventually throws Koyuki to the ground and takes her back. Minagawa lands punches and then locks on a rear-naked choke, which quickly renders Koyuki unconscious.

Winner: Kyoka Minagawa by Technical Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 2:03 of round two. She improves to 2-3-0.

Flyweight Bout – 2×5

Mana Akagi vs Haruka “Boss” Suzuki

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Takashi Hashimoto. Akagi opens with a right hook and Suzuki answers with a leg kick. She sprawls out of an Akagi takedown attempt and takes her back. Akagi fights off a rear-naked choke attempt and shakes Suzuki off of her back. Suzuki tries for a leg lock and Akagi defends by landing punches from top position. Suzuki continues to try for a leg lock and Akagi lands hammerfists before attacking with a kimura. Suzuki rolls and escapes out of it. Akagi then attempts an armbar and Suzuki defends while landing punches.

Round 2:

Suzuki lands a leg kick and Akagi answers with a jab and a harai goshi throw. She lands short punches from the top and moves to side control. Akagi works for a keylock, but Suzuki tries to escape by standing up and Akagi then throws her while continuing to hunt for the keylock. Suzuki scrambles and Akagi changes her grip to a kimura. She squeezes on it and referee Hashimoto steps in.

Winner: Mana Akagi by Technical Submission (Kimura) at 4:47 of round two. She improves to 1-1-0.

Amateur Strawweight Bout – 2×3

Sarah vs Momoka Yoshikawa

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Akira Shibata. Yoshikawa clinches and Sarah pushes her away. Sarah lands a straight right and then another one soon after. Yoshikawa clinches and Sarah turns her around in a corner, then pushes her away again. Sarah lands a left hook and Yoshikawa clinches once more.

Round 2:

Sarah lands a leg kick and a brief clinch follows. Yoshikawa attempts a harai goshi throw, but Sarah takes her back in a standing clinch. Yoshikawa tries to throw her, so Sarah takes Yoshikawa’s back when the fighters hit the mat. Sarah locks on a rear-naked choke and Yoshikawa taps out.

Winner: Sarah by Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 1:54 of round two.