The Ultimate Fighting Championship heads to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada tonight for UFC 282: “Blachowicz vs Ankalaev.” The promotion’s final PPV card of the year is headlined by a vacant UFC Light Heavyweight Championship bout between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev.

In the lightweight co-main event, Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett battles Jared “Flash” Gordon. Elsewhere on the main card, Santiago “Argentine Dagger” Ponzinibbio takes on Alex “The Great White” Morono in a 180-pound catchweight bout. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for UFC 282.

Ilia “El Matador” Topuria vs Bryce “Thug Nasty” Mitchell

Round 1:

Topuria landed a strong calf kick early in the fight and he snapped Mitchell’s head back with a straight right hand. Two more right hands landed for Topuria and he blocked a head kick. Mitchell landed a left hook and a front kick, then dropped levels for a takedown. He was only able to get Topuria down for a second and Topuria escaped from the clinch after returning to his feet. He landed two right hooks and missed with a looping left. Mitchell got Topuria down, but he was unable to do much from the top before the bell. 10-9 Topuria.

Round 2:

The second round began with Topuria landing a quick one-two and he stuffed a takedown. Mitchell began to bleed heavily from his nose, but he landed two straight lefts and Topuria missed with a right hook. Mitchell landed a left hook and a head kick, but Topuria dropped him with a right hook. Topuria moved from side control to back control and landed right hands as Mitchell got to his feet. Mitchell attempted a takedown and Topuria slammed him down to the mat. Topuria landed right hands on the ground and locked on an arm-triangle choke, forcing Mitchell to tap out within seconds.

Winner: Ilia Topuria by Submission (Arm-Triangle Choke) at 3:10 of round two. He improves to 13-0-0.

