UFC On ESPN 42: “Thompson vs Holland” Live Play-By-Play & Results

The Ultimate Fighting Championship headed to Amway Center in Orlando, Florida tonight for UFC on ESPN 42: “Thompson vs Holland.” The event was headlined by a welterweight matchup between former UFC title challenger Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson and Kevin “Trailblazer” Holland.

Also at 170 pounds, Bryan “Bam Bam” Barberena battled Rafael dos Anjos in the co-main event. In other featured action on the main card tonight, Matheus Nicolau Pereira took on Matt “Danger” Schnell at flyweight. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for the UFC on ESPN 42 card.

Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson vs Kevin “Trailblazer” Holland

Round 1:

Holland initiated an early clinch, but Thompson pushed him away and he broke free from a second clinch soon after. Thompson landed a hard left cross and he followed with a one-two. Big power punches were exchanged and Holland landed a knee. Both men landed right hooks at the same time, but Holland’s had much more power behind it and Thompson was stunned momentarily. He recovered and attempted a head kick. Holland cracked him with four elbows to the side of his head. Thompson landed two straight lefts and then charged at Holland with a flurry of punches that backed him up momentarily. Holland resumed moving forward and he landed a switch kick to the body. Holland landed a right-left combo to the body and head before the bell. 10-9 Holland.

Round 2:

Thompson landed a flush head kick in round two and Holland barely flinched. Both men landed punching combinations and Thompson wobbled Holland with a left hand. He backed him up to the cage with more punches, but Holland recovered quickly. Thompson landed a body kick and a quick left-right combo. Thompson slipped and Holland allowed him to stand back up. Thompson landed a side kick to the body and a left hook. Holland knocked him off-balance with a right hook and Thompson fired right back with a spinning wheel kick and a one-two that stunned Holland again. The round ended with an exchange of punches and Holland missed wildly with a left hook. 10-9 Thompson.

Round 3:

Thompson landed a switch kick early in the third round, but he slipped while throwing a combination and Holland allowed him to stand. Thompson knocked Holland down with a side kick to the body and Holland returned to his feet. Thompson then landed a side kick to Holland’s face and Holland appeared to be slowing down. Thompson landed a combination and ducked under a left hook from Holland. Thompson charged at Holland again and threw more punches as Holland stood with his back against the cage. Holland ducked under most of them, but Thompson attacked with another flurry of punches and most of them landed. A body kick and a right hook also landed for Thompson late in the round. 10-9 Thompson.

Round 4:

Seconds into round four, Thompson landed a side kick to Holland’s face and Holland clinched. Nothing happened and the fighters were separated. Thompson was bleeding from his forehead due to an inadvertent clash of heads prior to the clinch. Thompson hurt Holland with a liver kick and Holland shot in for a takedown. Thompson stuffed it and landed another liver kick. Holland backed up to the cage and Thompson clinched with him. Thompson landed a right uppercut that struck the top of Holland’s cup. Referee Dan Miragliotta initially waved off the fight before correcting himself and calling for a timeout. Holland recovered and Thompson landed a right hook and a spinning wheel kick. He kicked Holland’s lead leg and threw another spinning wheel kick. Holland ducked under it, but Thompson landed a flurry of punches. He dropped Holland with a left jook and then struck from top position, but the round came to an end seconds later. 10-8 Thompson.

Holland’s corner waved off the fight between rounds due to a right hand injury that Holland had sustained earlier in the bout.

Winner: Stephen Thompson by TKO (Corner Stoppage) at 5:00 of round four. He improves to 17-6-1.

Rafael dos Anjos vs Bryan “Bam Bam” Barberena

Round 1:

The fight opened with an exchange of left hands and dos Anjos countered a Barberena kick by clinching. He took Barberena down into half-guard and locked on an arm-triangle choke. The cage wall prevented dos Anjos from fully tightening the choke, so he moved to mount and punched Barberena’s ribs. Barberena pushed down on dos Anjos’s left leg and got back to half-guard in the process. Dos Anjos passed to mount again and Barberena sat up against the cage. Dos Anjos tried to take his back, but Barberena prevented him from doing so and got to a knee. 10-9 dos Anjos.

Round 2:

Dos Anjos took Barberena back down in the second round and Barberena briefly stood against the cage. Dos Anjos sat him down again and moved to half-guard. Barberena got back to full guard, but he gave up his back while defending against a kimura. Dos Anjos immediately attacked with a neck crank and Barberena tapped out.

Winner: Rafael dos Anjos by Submission (Neck Crank) at 3:20 of round two. He improves to 32-14-0.

Matheus Nicolau Pereira vs Matt “Danger” Schnell

Round 1:

Nicolau landed an early right hand, but little transpired during the opening two minutes until Schnell connected with a one-two. Nicolau landed a leg kick and a lead left hook. Seconds later, Nicolau floored Schnell with another lead left hook. He followed with elbows on the ground, but then allowed Schnell to get back to his feet. An overhand right scored for Nicolau, who landed a side kick to Schnell’s body. 10-9 Nicolau.

Round 2:

Nicolau dropped Schnell again in the second round with what was essentially a hard jab. He entered Schnell’s guard and then allowed him to stand up. Nicolau landed an overhand right and then dropped Schnell face-first with a right hook behind his ear. Nicolau continued to land punches on the ground as Schnell failed to move, and the fight was stopped.

Winner: Matheus Nicolau Pereira by KO (Punches) at 1:44 of round two. He improves to 19-2-1.

Sergei Pavlovich vs Tai “Bam Bam” Tuivasa

Round 1:

Heavy punches were exchanged in the opening 30 seconds and Pavlovich dropped Tuivasa with a left hook. He followed with more punches on the ground, but Tuivasa worked his way back up. Pavlovich sent him to the mat again with two right hooks to the temple. A bloodied Tuivasa covered up and Pavlovich continued to land punches until the fight was stopped.

Winner: Sergei Pavlovich by TKO (Punches) at 0:54 of round one. He improves to 17-1-0.

Roman “The Caucasian” Dolidze vs Jack “The Joker” Hermansson

Round 1:

Hermansson kicked at Dolidze’s lead leg and body duing the opening minute. Dolidze landed a left hook and Hermansson took him down. Dolidze initially trapped Hermansson in a guillotine choke, but Hermansson escaped. Dolidze swept from the bottom and briefly held mount, but Hermansson exploded out from the bottom and the fight returned to the feet. Hermansson resumed throwing kicks to Dolidze’s lead leg. 10-9 Hermansson.

Round 2:

The second round began with Hermansson landing a right hand and two more leg kicks. Little transpired on the feet for the next two minutes until Hermansson took Dolidze down. Dolidze attempted an armbar and then a reverse triangle choke. He then trapped Hermansson in a calf slicer and flattened Hermansson out. Hermansson could not move at all due to the calf slicer from back control, which allowed Dolidze to freely land right hands to the side of Hermansson’s head until referee Marc Goddard stopped the fight.

Winner: Roman Dolidze by TKO (Punches) at 4:06 of round two. He improves to 12-1-0.

“Ya Boi” Eryk Anders vs Kyle “The D’Arce Knight” Daukaus

Round 1:

Daukaus landed early leg kicks and a knee, and Anders fired back with three stiff jabs. He caught a kick from Daukaus and dumped him to the mat. Daukaus got back to his feet and he landed a combination, but Anders dropped him with a left hook to the temple. Daukaus recovered on the ground as Anders stood over him. Anders forced him to stand back up and Daukaus landed a lead right hook. Anders blocked a head kick and landed a right hook to the body. Daukaus ducked his head just as Anders did, and Daukaus was headbutted in the nose. Time was called in order to for him to recover. Action resumed and Anders dropped him with another left hook shortly before the bell. 10-9 Anders. Could be a 10-8.

Round 2:

Anders landed two left hooks in the second round and Daukaus shot in for a takedown. Anders stayed on his feet and he blasted a kneeling Daukaus with hammerfists to the side of his head. Daukaus flopped to his back and Anders punched him in the body while standing over him. Another left hand hurt Daukaus and he rolled to his back again. Anders landed numerous hammerfists as Daukaus covered up and the fight was stopped.

Winner: Eryk Anders by TKO (Punches) at 2:45 of round two. He improves to 15-7-0, 1 NC.

Philip “The Fresh Prince” Rowe vs Niko “The Hybrid” Price

Round 1:

Price backed Rowe up against the cage with jabs and he kicked at Rowe’s left leg. Rowe circled away and Price countered a leg kick with an overhand right. Price kept the pressure on Rowe with more punches as he flurried to the body and head. The fighters traded leg kicks and Rowe wobbled Price with a right hook. Price recovered, but Rowe landed a hard left-right combo late in the close round. 10-9 Rowe due to the strong finish.

Round 2:

Time was called when Rowe was kicked in the groin early in round two, but the fight soon resumed and Price clinched. Rowe broke free and landed a right cross. He took Price down, but Price postured for a triangle choke and Rowe opted to stand up. Price followed and Rowe landed a hard right cross. Price punched his way into a clinch and Rowe countered with a guillotine choke as Price ducked his head. Price dropped down to the ground in order to free his neck, which he did, but he gave up his back in the process. Rowe trapped Price in a body triangle and worked for a rear-naked choke. Price defended and managed to break the body triangle, and he got back to his feet late in the round. 10-9 Rowe.

Round 3:

Price stunned Rowe with looping punches and a knee in the final round. Rowe retreated to the cage wall and Price continued to batter him with punches until Rowe attempted a desperation takedown and fell to the mat. Price punched from the top in Rowe’s half-guard until Rowe battled back to his feet. Price was exhausted, but Rowe was also tired. He rocked Price with a right hook and then backed him up with more punches. Price bent over as Rowe attacked with hooks and a final uppercut, and that was enough to prompt referee Marc Goddard to stop the fight.

Winner: Philip Rowe by TKO (Punches) at 3:26 of round three. He improves to 10-3-0.

