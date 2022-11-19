UFC Fight Night 215: “Lewis vs Spivak” Live Play-By-Play & Results

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returned to UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada today for UFC Fight Night 215: “Lewis vs Spivak.” The main event was to feature a heavyweight clash between former UFC title contender Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis and Sergey “The Polar Bear” Spivak.

In the light heavyweight co-feature, Kennedy “African Savage” Nzechukwu battled Ion “The Hulk” Cutelaba. Elsewhere on the main card, Chase “The Vanilla Gorilla” Sherman took on Waldo “Salsa Boy” Cortes-Acosta at heavyweight. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for UFC Fight Night 215.

Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis vs Sergey “The Polar Bear” Spivak

*Fight cancelled during the event due to a Lewis medical issue.

Kennedy “African Savage” Nzechukwu vs Ion “The Hulk” Cutelaba

Round 1:

Cutelaba hurt Nzechukwu right away with a flurry of punches and took his back in a standing clinch. Nzechukwu turned into the clinch and Cutelaba tripped him straight into mount. Nzechukwu managed to get one leg in to get back to half-guard and then all the way to full guard. He stood up against the cage and Cutelaba used a headlock throw to get him down into the scarf hold position. He attempted a scarf hold armlock and Nzechukwu escaped out the back. The fighters stood and Cutelaba attempted a standing kimura. 10-9 Cutelaba.

Round 2:

The second round opened with Cutelaba landing a leg kick and two right hands. Nzechukwu scored with a huge flying knee, but Cutelaba threw a kick in return that struck Nzechukwu in the groin. Nzechukwu opted to fight on because he knew that Cutelaba was hurt. Nzechukwu attacked with another knee and a series of left and right hooks that wobbled Cutelaba against the cage. Cutelaba fell to his knees and Nzechukwu continued to land punches until the fight was stopped.

Winner: Kennedy Nzechukwu by TKO (Knee & Punches) at 1:02 of round two. He improves to 11-3-0.

Waldo “Salsa Boy” Cortes-Acosta vs Chase “The Vanilla Gorilla” Sherman

Round 1:

Sherman jabbed and mixed in leg kicks, and Cortes-Acosta landed a hard jab. Sherman scored with another leg kick and a one-two combo. Cortes-Acosta lunged in with a left-right combo and then caught a kick. Sherman freed his leg and he landed an overhand right and a leg kick. Sherman took Cortes-Acosta’s back and landed a knee to the side of his face. The fighters separated and both men landed jabs. Sherman secured a body lock and he took Cortes-Acosta down into side control. 10-9 Sherman.

Round 2:

Cortes-Acosta landed jabs and a lead left hook that hurt Sherman in round two. He swarmed on him with more punches, but Sherman clinched and recovered. Cortes-Acosta broke free and fired off a winging overhand right. Both men landed jabs and Sherman backed Cortes-Acosta up with a right hook. Cortes-Acosta pressed forward again and landed a hard right hand. Sherman threw two leg kicks and Cortes-Acosta countered both of them with right hooks. He jabbed and landed two right hooks, then backed Sherman up with punches. Cortes-Acosta caught a Sherman body kick and landed one that Sherman indicated was low. The fight carried on and Cortes-Acosta flurried with punches. He hurt Sherman twice with hooks and uppercuts, but Sherman stayed on his feet and the round ended in a clinch. 10-9 Cortes-Acosta.

Round 3:

The final round began with Sherman landing a strong leg kick. He landed a right-left combo and Cortes-Acosta answered with a right hook. Sherman threw a body kick, but Cortes-Acosta cracked him with a lead left hand and then stunned Sherman with an overhand right. The fighters exchanged lead left hooks and Cortes-Acosta landed another overhand right. Sherman threw a leg kick and Cortes-Acosta scored with a right hook and a left. In the final minute, Sherman landed one more leg kick and Cortes-Acosta threw jabs and lead left hooks in response. He caught a kick and cracked Sherman with a right cross. 10-9 Cortes-Acosta.

Winner: Waldo Cortes-Acosta by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) after three rounds. He improves to 9-0-0.

Muslim “King of Kung Fu” Salikhov vs Andre Fialho

Round 1:

Fialho landed a left hook and Salikhov responded with one in return. He followed with another one and a chopping leg kick. Salikhov just missed with a spinning hook kick and he ate an uppercut from Fialho for his efforts. Salikhov landed a right hook and a spinning back kick to the body. He took Fialho down and struck from the top. Fialho worked his way back up and countered a spinning back kick with a big right hand that caused Salikhov’s left eye to immediately swell up. Fialho landed a knee to the body and Salikhov countered with a right hand. Close round. 10-9 Fialho.

Round 2:

Salikhov opened the second round with a three-punch combo that appeared to stun Fialho momentarily. Fialho landed a leg kick and Salikhov hurt him with a spinning backfist. A right hook and a lead left hand also landed for Salikhov, who followed with another hard left hook. Salikhov wobbled and dropped Fialho with a right hook and then dove in with punches on the ground. Fialho tried to tie up his arms and Salikhov bloodied his nose with an elbow. 10-9 Salikhov.

Round 3:

Salikhov landed a head kick and dropped Fialho with a spinning back kick to the liver. Fialho stood and Salikhov landed a one-two. He froze Fialho in place with a spinning wheel kick and Salikhov landed two punches before the fight was justifiably stopped.

Winner: Muslim Salikhov by TKO (Spinning Wheel Kick & Punches) at 1:03 of round three. He improves to 19-3-0.

Jack Della Maddalena vs Danny “Hot Chocolate” Roberts

Round 1:

Della Maddalena backed Roberts up with a flurry of punches to the head and body. Roberts weathered the storm and he landed a knee in return. Della Maddalena dropped him with a left hook and a right uppercut. He struck from the top in Roberts’s half-guard, but Roberts worked back to his feet and the fighters battled in a clinch. Della Maddalena hurt Roberts again with a barrage of hooks and uppercuts to his temple and jaw, which caused Roberts to collapse to the mat and ended the fight.

Winner: Jack Della Maddalena by TKO (Punches) at 3:24 of round one. He improves to 13-2-0.

Charles “InnerG” Johnson vs Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Round 1:

Zhumagulov landed a nice body kick in the opening minute and the fighters traded leg kicks. Time was called when Zhumagulov was struck in the eye. Replays showed that it was a legal palm strike that hit the eye. The fight continued after a minute and Johnson threw quick kicks. Zhumagulov pressed forward with punches, including a left hook to Johnson’s body. He continued to attack with punches to the body and head. Zhumagulov caught a kick and scored with a hard right hook. He followed up with a three-punch flurry, but Johnson established his jab and he landed a one-two. Time was called again when Zhumagulov was kicked in the groin. The fight eventually continued and Zhumagulov landed a hard right hand. He took Johnson down and Johnson scrambled up. He landed a knee and a head kick, then a body kick soon after. Zhumagulov blocked a head kick and landed a one-two to finish the round. 10-9 Zhumagulov.

Round 2:

Both men landed left hooks at the same time early in round two and Zhumagulov threw overhand lefts after switching stances. He landed a hard jab and kicked at the inside of Johnson’s leg. Zhumagulov was poked in the eye, but the fight continued and he landed a lunging one-two followed by a left hook to the body. Zhumagulov clinched and he kneed Johnson in the groin. Once again, time was called. Action resumed after a moment and Zhumagulov landed right-left combos to the body and head. Johnson landed two body kicks and Zhumagulov scored with another one-two. He caught a kick from Johnson and took him down. Johnson stood and turned into the clinch against the cage. He kneed Zhumagulov in the leg and upper body. The close round ended with an exchange of punches. 10-9 Zhumagulov.

Round 3:

Time was called immediately in the final round when Zhumagulov was kicked in the groin. Still no point deduction. Action continued and Zhumagulov hurt Johnson with a kick to his right knee. He did not follow up and Johnson was able to recover. Zhumagulov landed a lead left hand and Johnson countered with two right hooks. Zhumagulov landed a lead kick and a lead left hand. Johnson rushed forward with punches as Zhumagulov slowed down. Johnson landed a knee and two punches during a brief clinch. He threw side kicks to Zhumagulov’s body and a series of uppercuts in close. 10-9 Johnson.

Winner: Charles Johnson by Split Decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29) after three rounds. He improves to 12-3-0.

