UFC Fight Night 214: “Rodriguez vs Lemos” Live Play-By-Play & Results

The Ultimate Fighting Championship stayed at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada today for UFC Fight Night 214: “Rodriguez vs Lemos.” The card was headlined by a women’s strawweight contender’s bout and potential title eliminator between Marina Rodriguez and Amanda “Amandinha” Lemos.

In the welterweight co-feature, Neil “The Haitian Sensation” Magny took on Daniel “D-Rod” Rodriguez. Elsewhere on the main card today, Darrick Minner battled Nuerdanbieke “”Wolverine” Shayilan in a featherweight bout. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for the UFC Fight Night 214 card.

Amanda “Amandinha” Lemos vs Marina Rodriguez

Round 1:

After an uneventful opening minute, Lemos landed a jab and a leg kick. Rodriguez knocked her down with a counter leg kick and the fighters resumed circling on the feet. Lemos spun Rodriguez around with a calf kick and she landed a body kick as the round entered its final 90 seconds. Lemos landed a right-left combo late in the round and attempted a body-lock takedown, but she wound up on the bottom and Rodriguez punched from the top in the final few seconds. Very close round. 10-9 Rodriguez, barely, due to the late-round offence.

Round 2:

Lemos landed a strong right hand in round two, but the action remained very sparse. Lemos eventually clinched and took Rodriguez down into back control. She first locked on a neck crank and then switched to a rear-naked choke, but Rodriguez broke her grip. Lemos used her body triangle to roll over and worked from top position in Rodriguez’s half-guard. Lemos spent the remainder of the round throwing short elbows to Rodriguez’s face and right hands to her ribs. 10-9 Lemos.

Round 3:

Lemos landed two right hooks and a stiff jab in the third round, then wobbled Rodriguez with a third right hook to the temple. As Rodriguez stepped backward, Lemos swarmed on her with more punches. Rodriguez looked away and was clearly dazed, and referee Jason Herzog intervened to stop the fight.

Winner: Amanda Lemos by TKO (Punches) at 0:54 of round three. She improves to 13-2-1.

Neil “The Haitian Sensation” Magny vs Daniel “D-Rod” Rodriguez

Round 1:

Rodriguez landed a straight left hand and blocked a head kick, then countered with a lead right uppercut. Rodriguez threw more left hands, including one to the body, and Magny answered with a right. He bloodied Rodriguez’s nose with two jabs and countered a leg kick with a right cross. Rodriguez punched his way into a clinch and Magny kneed him in the body. He tripped Rodriguez and tried to set up a rear-naked choke as Rodriguez sat up against the cage. Rodriguez defended and got to his feet, and the round ended with him landing three lunging hooks. 10-9 Magny.

Round 2:

A hard left cross from Rodriguez drew a smile from Magny, and Rodriguez landing two more powerful left hands. Magny charged forward and landed a right-left combo. Punches were exchanged and Magny landed front kicks to Rodriguez’s body. Rodriguez cracked him with a left hand and held Magny in a clinch against the cage. The fighters separated and Rodriguez landed another left hand. Magny took his back and attempted a standing rear-naked choke in the final seconds. 10-9 Rodriguez.

Round 3:

A fired up Magny threw a Superman Punch in the final round and Rodriguez stunned him with two left hooks. Magny shot in for a takedown and Rodriguez pushed him down. He briefly struck from Magny’s guard until the fighters returned to their feet. Magny took Rodriguez’s back and took him down to a seated position against the cage. He mounted Rodriguez very briefly, but Rodriguez worked back to his feet against the cage. Magny dragged him down once more and looked for a rear-naked choke. He got too high on Rodriguez’s back and slipped off. As Rodriguez attempted to stand, Magny pulled him back down with a Brabo choke. Rodriguez could not escape and tapped out.

Winner: Neil Magny by Submission (Brabo Choke) at 3:33 of round three. He improves to 27-9-0.

Nuerdanbieke “Wolverine” Shayilan vs Darrick Minner

Round 1:

Minner hurt his leg when throwing a body kick early in the fight, then made it worse by throwing a second one. He fell down and Shayilan pounced with punches and elbows from the top. Minner covered up and Shayilan continued to land elbows until the fight was stopped.

Winner: Nuerdanbieke Shayilan by TKO (Punches & Elbows) at 1:07 of round one. He improves to 39-10-0.

Tagir Ulanbekov vs Joseph Nathan “Mayhem” Maness

Round 1:

Ulanbekov swept out Maness’s leg and took him down in the opening minute. When Maness eventually went to get back to his feet, Ulanbekov trapped him in a standing high-elbow guillotine choke. Maness held on initially before tapping out.

Winner: Tagir Ulanbekov by Submission (Guillotine Choke) at 2:11 of round one. He improves to 14-2-0.

Grant “KGD” Dawson vs “The Olympian” Mark O. Madsen

Round 1:

Madsen landed a jab-cross combo seconds into the fight and Dawson stumbled. He dove at Madsen’s lower legs and managed to get him down into back control. Dawson used a body triangle to keep Madsen in place while he worked to secure a rear-naked choke. He kept Madsen trapped in a body triangle until the end of the round. 10-9 Dawson.

Round 2:

Dawson caught a kick and tried to take Madsen down against the cage in round two. Madsen defended well and stayed on his feet, but Grant got him down on his second try. He moved from half-guard to mount, but Madsen got his leg back in and then used butterfly guard to elevate Grant back to full guard. Grant quickly moved to half-guard again and he postured up with four hard right hands in the final seconds. 10-9 Dawson.

Round 3:

Dawson landed a right hook and dropped Madsen with a leg kick early in the final round. Madsen stood and Dawson continued to attack the leg. He knocked Madsen down with another one and punched from the top in S-mount. Madsen gave up his back and Dawson locked on a tight rear-naked choke for the tapout win.

Winner: Grant Dawson by Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 2:05 of round three. He improves to 19-1-1.

