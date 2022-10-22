UFC 280: “Oliveira vs Makhachev” Live Play-By-Play & Results

The Ultimate Fighting Championship made its return to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates tonight for UFC 280: “Oliveira vs Makhachev.” The stacked card was headlined by a UFC Lightweight Championship bout between Charles “do Bronx” Oliveira and top contender Islam Makhachev.

In the co-feature, UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain “Funk Master” Sterling put his title on the line against former champ T.J. Dillashaw. Also at 135 pounds, Petr “No Mercy” Yan took on “Sugar” Sean O’Malley in a contender’s bout. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for UFC 280.

UFC Lightweight Championship

Islam Makhachev vs Charles “do Bronx” Oliveira

Round 1:

Makhachev struck first with a hard one-two and he followed with another quick flurry. Oliveira tried for a takedown and resorted to pulling guard. He attempted a triangle choke from the bottom and Makhachev defended well. He passed to half-guard and tried to move to a top-side crucifix. Oliveira scrambled free and stood up, only to be thrown to the mat. Makhachev threw short left elbow strikes to Oliveira’s face and then postured up with punches. Makhachev stood and Oliveira landed an upkick to his face. 10-9 Makhachev.

Round 2:

The fighters clashed heads during an early in exchange, and they traded elbows and knees in a clinch. Oliveira almost got Makhachev down, but Makhachev stayed up and held him against the cage. The fighters separated and Makhachev landed two quick punches. Oliveira attempted an ill-advised flying switch knee and Makhachev dropped him with a counter right hand. Makhachev briefly struck from the top and then passed to side control, where he locked on an arm-triangle choke and Oliveira tapped out.

Winner: Islam Makhachev by Submission (Arm-Triangle Choke) at 3:16 of round two. He improves to 23-1-0 and becomes the new UFC Lightweight Champion.

UFC Bantamweight Championship

Aljamain “Funk Master” Sterling vs T.J. Dillashaw

Round 1:

Quick jabs and leg kicks were exchanged right away, and Sterling took Dillashaw down. After a scramble, Sterling mounted Dillashaw and he landed big punches to the side of Dillashaw’s face. Dillashaw gave up his back and Sterling worked for a rear-naked choke. He let it go and landed punches, then hunted for another choke. More punches scored for Sterling and Dillashaw got back to his feet. His left shoulder was clearly dislocated from one of the ground scrambles in the opening minute. He made it to the bell and his shoulder was put back into place. 10-8 Sterling.

Round 2:

Sterling took Dillashaw down after landing a body kick. He threw punches and elbows from the top, then locked on a Brabo choke during a scramble. Dillashaw got back to his feet and his shoulder popped out again. The fight was not stopped and Sterling took Dillashaw down. Dillashaw gave up his back and Sterling flattened him out. He landed punches to both sides of Dillashaw’s head and the fight was finally stopped, much later than it should have been.

Winner: Aljamain Sterling by TKO (Punches) at 3:44 of round two. He improves to 22-3-0 and remains the UFC Bantamweight Champion.

“Sugar” Sean O’Malley vs Petr “No Mercy” Yan

Round 1:

O’Malley moved from side to side and he answered a left hand from Yan with an overhand right. Yan landed a body kick and O’Malley connected with two more right hands. After landing a chopping leg kick, Yan took O’Malley’s back in a clinch, but O’Malley broke away and landed a quick combination. Yan slammed him down and punched O’Malley’s body. O’Malley stood up and countered a leg kick with an uppercut. O’Malley shot in for a late takedown and took Yan’s back momentarily as the fighters rose to their feet. Back-and-forth round. 10-9 Yan.

Round 2:

O’Malley hurt Yan with a right hand early in the second round, but Yan recovered and he rocked O’Malley with a counter left. Yan took O’Malley down and O’Malley worked back to his feet against the cage. Yan swept out O’Malley’s leg and O’Malley stood up again. Yan landed two liver kicks and O’Malley jabbed. He blocked a head kick and Yan scored a double-leg takedown. 10-9 Yan.

Round 3:

Early in the final round, O’Malley landed jabs and leg kicks while staying out of Yan’s range. Yan clinched and tried unsuccessfully for a takedown. O’Malley landed a hard knee and a one-two, and a cut was opened above Yan’s right eye. Punches were exchanged and O’Malley landed a head kick. Yan attempted a takedown and O’Malley countered with elbows to the side of his head. Yan got him down and O’Malley stood up. Both men just missed with looping hooks and Yan clinched after scoring with a left hand. Yan took O’Malley down late in the fight and countered an armbar attempt with left hands from the top. Another close round. 10-9 O’Malley.

Winner: Sean O’Malley by Split Decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29) after three rounds. He improves to 16-1-0, 1 NC.

Beneil Dariush vs Mateusz “Gamer” Gamrot

Round 1:

Dariush landed two body kicks early in the fight and Gamrot tried to take him down after catching the second one. A back-and-forth scramble ensued on the ground and the fighters returned to their feet. Dariush landed two leg kicks and Gamrot answered with a lead right hook and a takedown. Dariush tied up Gamrot’s right leg and attempted a heel hook. Gamrot freed his leg and the fighters stood. Dariush defended against a takedown attempt and almost got into a back crucifix, but Gamrot shook him off and got Dariush down to a seated position. Dariush stood and Gamrot landed a right hand on the break. Dariush landed two body kicks before the bell. 10-9 Gamrot by a narrow margin.

Round 2:

Dariush jabbed and landed a knee to the body. Gamrot threw jabs of his own and Dariush countered a takedown attempt with a hard knee to the body. An overhand left scored for Darius after he stuffed another takedown. Each time Gamrot took a step forward, Dariush countered with a left hand or a body kick. Gamrot landed a knee and he finally got Dariush down just before the end of the round. 10-9 Dariush.

Round 3:

Gamrot tried to close the distance and Dariush landed an overhand left in round three. Gamrot worked hard for a takedown and Dariush defended well. He landed a body kick and an overhand left. A massive left hand floored Gamrot, but he rolled over and dove at Dariush’s legs. Gamrot got back to his feet and ate another left hand. He tried for a takedown and Dariush hopped on his back, but Gamrot shook him off and the fighters stood up. Dariush landed a left hook in the final seconds. 10-9 Dariush.

Winner: Beneil Dariush by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) after three rounds. He improves to 22-4-1.

Manon “The Beast” Fiorot vs Katlyn “Blonde Fighter” Chookagian

Round 1:

The fight opened with the fighters trading punches during the opening minute. Chookagian was the busier striker, but Fiorot mixed in side kicks to her lead leg. She landed a lead right hook and a side kick to the body, but Chookagian snapped her head back with a front kick to the face. Chookagian landed an overhand right and a body kick late in the round. 10-9 Chookagian.

Round 2:

Chookagian landed jabs in the second round until Fiorot connected with a right hook. A quick combination landed for Chookagian, who jabbed while circling to her left. Fiorot scored with a jab-cross combo and followed with a lead right hand. Chookagian threw a body kick and Fiorot finished a combination with a side kick. Chookagian’s left eye began to swell up and Fiorot tagged her with another combination. 10-9 Fiorot due to the strong second half of the round.

Round 3:

Fiorot landed a lead right hook and the fighters traded side kicks. Neither fighter was able to find her range with punches during the next two minutes, as almost every strike came up short. Fiorot threw another side kick and Chookagian landed two in return. Fiorot took Chookagian down with one minute to go and Chookagian quickly returned to her feet. The round ended with Fiorot landing a knee to the body in a clinch. Very close fight. 10-9 Fiorot.

Winner: Manon Fiorot by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) after three rounds. She improves to 10-1-0.

