Deep Jewels 38 Live Play-By-Play & Results

Deep Jewels returned with its latest event on Sunday afternoon at New Pier Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The Deep Jewels 38 card featured an atomweight contender’s rematch between undefeated rising star Aya Murakami and recent title challenger Moeri Suda, who first faced off in October 2020.

In the co-feature, Yuko Kiryu looked to extend her five-fight winning streak when she faced Namiko “Hime” Kawabata in a 49kg matchup. Also on the card, Mizuki Furuse met Momoko Yamazaki in a 44.5kg microweight bout. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for the Deep Jewels 38 event.

Atomweight Bout – 3×5

Moeri Suda vs Aya Murakami

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Akira Shibata. Suda takes Murakami down early in the fight and fends off a Murakami heel hook attempt. Murakami continues to hunt for a leg submission and so Suda stands up. Murakami follows her and promptly takes Suda down. Suda lands elbows from the bottom and then attempts a triangle choke and an armbar. Murakami defends and pulls her arm out. Suda is very active from the bottom and throws punches before trying again for a triangle and a second armbar. Murakami escapes danger again, but Suda punches her in the face from bottom position.

Round 2:

Suda lands an early front kick to the body and Murakami clinches with her. She tries to take Suda down and winds up on the bottom. Suda punches from top position, then stands up and kicks at Murakami’s legs. Suda briefly re-enters Murakami’s guard and punches before standing up once more. Referee Shibata brings Murakami to her feet and she wastes no time in clinching. Suda puts Murakami’s back against the cage, but Murakami counters with a harai goshi throw and takes top position. Suda continuously punches from the bottom. When Murakami begins to throw punches of her own, Suda attacks with an armbar. Murakami frees her arm and Suda switches to a leglock attempt.

Round 3:

Murakami, likely sensing that she was behind, is aggressive on the feet in round three. She lands a left hook and charges at Suda with more punches, but Suda steps back and avoids them. Murakami clinches and Suda reverses against the cage. She uses a slick kosoto gari throw to get Murakami down and quickly passes to side control. Suda lands a series of elbows until Murakami bridges out and battles back to her feet. She chases after Suda again and lands a right hook. Murakami clinches and Suda reverses position. She holds Murakami against the cage until the final bell.

One judge scores the fight 30-27, while the remaining two both have it 29-28. All see it in favour of the winner by Unanimous Decision, Suda.

Winner: Moeri Suda by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) after three 5:00 rounds. She improves to 7-3-0.

49kg Bout – 2×5

Namiko “Hime” Kawabata vs Yuko Kiryu

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Akira Shibata. Kawabata hurts Kiryu seconds into the fight with a straight right hand. She follows up with three more punches and then a final left-right combo that drops Kiryu and prompts referee Shibata to step in. Quick and impressive win for Kawabata.

Winner: Namiko Kawabata by TKO (Punches) at 0:37 of round one. She improves to 4-1-0.

44.5kg Microweight Bout – 2×5

Mizuki Furuse vs Momoko Yamazaki

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Naoya Uematsu. Furuse lands a left cross early in the fight and she hurts Yamazaki by continuously punching her in the face until Yamazaki shoots for a single-leg takedown. Furuse sprawls out of it and pushes Yamazaki down, then takes top position. Yamazaki grabs on to both of Furuse’s arms to prevent her from landing any damaging strikes, then eventually works back to her feet. Furuse tries to clinch and Yamazaki misses with a Superman Punch attempt. Furuse ultimately holds her in a late-round clinch and keeps her in place until the bell.

Round 2:

Furuse scores with a left head kick early in round two. Yamazaki tries to brawl with punches and then clinches. Furuse turns her around and puts Yamazaki against the cage. She lands knees to Yamazaki’s body and defends against a throw attempt. The clinch battle continues until referee Uematsu separates the fighters. Furuse clinches once more and a back-and-forth battle ensues against the cage until the fighters are separated again. Furuse takes Yamazaki down with a kosoto gari throw, then mounts her. Yamazaki gives up her back and Furuse tries to set up an armbar before time expires.

Scores are 20-17 and 20-18 twice for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Furuse.

Winner: Mizuki Furuse by Unanimous Decision (20-17, 20-18, 20-18) after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 9-9-0.

50kg Bout – 2×5

Kate “Lotus” Oyama vs Eru Takebayashi

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Akira Shibata. Oyama opens the fight with a head kick and a body kick, then settles in and establishes her jab. Takebayashi clinches after landing a right cross. She lands three knees to the body, but Oyama counters with a harai goshi throw and takes top position on the ground. Takebayashi reverses and Oyama tries for a triangle choke, then an armbar. Takebayashi frees her arm and Oyama sweeps into top position. Takebayashi traps her in a triangle choke and punches Oyama from the bottom, then switches to an armbar late in the back-and-forth round.

Round 2:

Oyama blocks a Takebayashi head kick and uses another harai goshi throw to get her down. She passes to half-guard and lands hammerfists to Takebayashi’s face. Oyama mounts Takebayashi, who gives up her back. Oyama initially looks for a rear-naked choke and then settles for punching the side of Takebayashi’s head. Takebayashi reaches up and grabs Oyama’s arm, which she pulls on and secures a sweep into top position. Oyama is active from the bottom and attempts an armbar, then a guillotine choke and then one more armbar. Takebayashi closes out the fight with punches from the top.

One judge scores the fight 19-19 with a Must Decision for Takebayashi. Another has it 19-19 with his Must Decision for Oyama. The third scores the fight 20-18 for the winner by Split Decision, Oyama.

Winner: Kate Oyama by Split Decision (20-18, 19-19 [Must Decision: Oyama], 19-19 [Must Decision: Takebayashi]) after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 3-4-0.

Strawweight Bout – 2×5

Mika “Future Princess” Nagano vs Tomoko Inoue

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Tatsuro Nagase. The fight begins with an exchange of leg kicks and Nagano lands a straight right hand. Inoue jabs and Nagano takes her down into top position. Nagano passes to half-guard and then to North-South position, where she looks to set up an armbar. Inoue spins from the bottom and gets back to half-guard, then to full guard. Nagano stands up and tries to quickly dash into North-South, but Inoue latches on to her leg and prevents her from doing so. However, Nagano persists and gets to North-South, where she grabs on to Inoue’s arm and transitions to an armbar for the tapout win.

Winner: Mika Nagano by Submission (Armbar) at 4:19 of round one. She improves to 18-12-1.

59kg Bout – 2×5

Aoi Kuriyama vs Tae “Te-a” Murayama

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Tatsuro Nagase. Kuriyama lands an early leg kick and a left hook that prompts Murayama to clinch. She tries to take Kuriyama down, but Kuriyama holds her in a front headlock and knees Murayama in the face. Murayama backs Kuriyama up against the cage and Kuriyama reverses the clinch. She sprawls out of a Murayama takedown attempt. The grappling battle continues on the feet until Kuriyama shoots in for a double-leg takedown and gets Murayama down. Murayama sweeps into top position and briefly lands punches before Kuriyama stands up.

Round 2:

Murayama opens round two with a takedown into side control, but Kuriyama immediately stands up and she attempts a takedown of her own. Murayama defends with a standing kimura attempt and Kuriyama abandons the takedown. The fighters separate and Kuriyama lands a jab-cross combo. When Murayama drops levels for a takedown, Kuriyama grabs her neck and knees her in the head once more. Kuriyama lands a leg kick and prevents Murayama from taking her down. Late in the round, Kuriyama reverses a takedown and winds up on top, where she throws hammerfists from Murayama’s half-guard until the bell.

All three judges score the fight 20-18 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Kuriyama.

Winner: Aoi Kuriyama by Unanimous Decision (20-18, 20-18, 20-18) after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 3-4-1.

44.5kg Microweight Bout – 2×5

Kyoka “Chibisai” Minagawa vs Kimika “Jaka” Kawaguchi

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Naoya Uematsu. The fighters circled from side to side and used jabs to calculate distance. Minagawa landed a leg kick and then took Kawaguchi down. Kawaguchi closed her guard and threw up her legs in search of a triangle choke. Minagawa punched to the body and Kawaguchi continued to try for a triangle. She landed hammerfists from the bottom and then moved to an armbar late in the round.

Round 2:

Minagawa clinches with a fatigued Kawaguchi in the second round, then uses a double-leg takedown to get her down. Kawaguchi attempts a guillotine from the bottom and Minagawa punches her in the ribs before attempting a pass to half-guard. Kawaguchi keeps her in full guard, but Minagawa scores with a series of hammerfists to Kawaguchi’s face. This continues until Kawaguchi finally ties up Minagawa’s arm and prevents her from landing any more strikes.

One judge scores the fight even at 19-19 and awards his Must Decision to Minagawa. The remaining two both have it 20-18 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Minagawa.

Winner: Kyoka Minagawa by Unanimous Decision (20-18, 20-18, 19-19 [Must Decision: Minagawa]) after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 1-3-0.

Amateur 51kg Bout – 2×3

Momoka Yoshikawa vs Misaki Suda

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Takashi Hashimoto. Suda lands a left straight, then uses her jab to set up a right hand. Yoshikawa lands a leg kick and shoots in for a takedown attempt, but Suda sprawls. On the feet, Yoshikawa lands a one-two and then charges forward with more punches. She lands a half-dozen more good punches as Suda retreats and the fight is stopped.

Winner: Momoka Yoshikawa by TKO (Punches) at 1:51 of round one.

Amateur 54kg Bout – 2×3

Sarah Suzuki vs Sarah

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Takashi Hashimoto. Suzuki lands a left jab, right straight combo. She follows up with another one-two and Sarah counters with a left hook that knocks Suzuki off-balance. She shoots in for a takedown and Sarah scrambles into top position. Suzuki tries for a guillotine choke from the bottom and Sarah escapes. Suzuki stands and takes Sarah down, and the round ends with Sarah attempting an arm-triangle choke.

Round 2:

Suzuki misses with a right hand and Sarah takes her back, then takes Suzuki down. Suzuki reverses position on the way down and takes top in Sarah’s guard. Sarah uses an armbar attempt to set up a scramble, and she stands up. Suzuki sprawls out of a takedown and winds up on top. Once more, Sarah eyes an armbar from the bottom, and time expires.

The judges are divided. One scores the fight 20-18 for Suzuki. Another has it 20-18 for Sarah. The third sees it even at 19-19 and awards his Must Decision to the winner by Split Decision, Suzuki.

Winner: Sarah Suzuki by Split Decision (20-18, 19-19 [Must Decision: Suzuki], 18-20) after two 3:00 rounds.

Amateur 60kg Bout – 2×3

Haruka “Boss” Suzuki vs Serina Kondo

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Takashi Hashimoto. Kondo circles to her right and Suzuki lands a leg kick. Kondo throws a leg kick of her own and she continues to circle. Suzuki scores with leg kicks until Kondo shoots in for a double-leg takedown and gets her down late in the round.

Round 2:

Suzuki continues to have success with leg kicks. Kondo briefly takes her down and Suzuki immediately stands up. This process repeats and Suzuki stands after being briefly taken down again. She pushes Kondo into the cage, but Kondo circles away and lands a left hook. Suzuki attempts a late takedown and Kondo sprawls out of it.

Just as in the opening bout, one judge has the fight 20-18 in favour of Suzuki. The other two judges score it 19-19 and both award their Must Decisions to Suzuki for a Unanimous Decision victory.

Winner: Haruka Suzuki by Unanimous Decision (20-18, 19-19 [Must Decision: Suzuki], 19-19 [Must Decision: Suzuki]) after two 3:00 rounds.

Amateur Flyweight Bout – 2×3

Momoko Saito vs Machi Fukuda

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Takashi Hashimoto. Fukuda uses her jab to set up a right cross that lands. Saito jabs and lands a straight right of her own. She scores with two left hooks and Fukuda misses with a right hand. Saito comes up short with a jab, but she sprawls out of a Fukuda takedown attempt before the bell.

Round 2:

Saito scores with a left cross and Fukuda tries to take her down with a waist tackle. Saito uses the cage wall to get back to her feet. Fukuda lands three leg kicks and shoots in for a takedown, but Saito sprawls again. Fukuda switches to a single-leg and Saito stuffs that as well. She lands a left cross late in the fight.

One judge scores the bout 20-18 for Saito. The remaining two see it even at 19-19 and both award their Must Decisions to Saito for a Unanimous Decision win.

Winner: Momoko Saito by Unanimous Decision (20-18, 19-19 [Must Decision: Saito], 19-19 [Must Decision: Saito]) after two 3:00 rounds.