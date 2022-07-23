UFC Fight Night 208: “Blaydes vs Aspinall” Live Play-By-Play & Results

The Ultimate Fighting Championship headed over to O 2 Arena in London, England tonight for UFC Fight Night 208: “Blaydes vs Aspinall.” The event was headlined by a heavyweight contender’s bout between skilled wrestler Curtis “Razor” Blaydes and Tom Aspinall, who had won eight straight fights.

In the middleweight co-main event, Jack “The Joker” Hermansson took on Chris “The Action Man” Curtis, who also held an eight-fight winning streak. Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett met Jordan “The Monkey King” Leavitt at lightweight. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for UFC Fight Night 208.

Curtis “Razor” Blaydes vs Tom Aspinall

Round 1:

The fight unfortunately ended as quickly as it began. Aspinall threw an early leg kick and stepped back awkwardly on his right leg. He immediately collapsed to the ground, clutching his knee, and the fight was stopped.

Winner: Curtis Blaydes by TKO (Knee Injury) at 0:15 of round one. He improves to 17-3-0, 1 NC.

Jack “The Joker” Hermansson vs Chris “The Action Man” Curtis

Round 1:

Curtis landed a combination early in the fight and Hermansson threw a side kick to Curtis’s thigh. He followed up with a head kick that Curtis blocked. Hermansson landed a jumping switch knee to the body and he chopped at Curtis’s lead leg with calf kicks. Hermansson remained active with his leg kicks and he grabbed on to Curtis’s leg. Curtis balanced on one foot and freed his leg. Hermansson landed a right cross and a leg kick, then attempted two head kicks in the dying seconds. 10-9 Hermansson.

Round 2:

Hermansson kept his distance and kicked at Curtis’s lead leg and body. He landed a right cross and Curtis answered with a left. Two more leg kicks and a body kick scored for Hermansson. He hurt Curtis with a head kick and backed him up with a barrage of punches. As Curtis covered up against the cage, Hermansson switched to throwing slashing elbows. Curtis recovered and circled to his left. Hermansson threw a flying switch knee and Curtis landed a right hook over the top. He followed with a left cross and Hermanasson responded with a body kick. 10-9 Hermansson.

Round 3:

The final round began with Hermansson landing leg and body kicks. Curtis tried to close the distance and Hermansson backed him up with two more leg kicks. When Curtis closed in again, Hermansson landed a jab-cross combo and a body kick. Time was called when Curtis was inadvertently kicked in the groin. Action resumed after a short break and Hermansson landed three quick jabs. He circled from side to side and popped Curtis in the face with jabs. Curtis scored with a combination, but Hermansson landed another body kick and he followed with a second one. The fight ended with Hermansson throwing two head kicks and one to the body. 10-9 Hermansson.

Winner: Jack Hermansson by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) after three rounds. He improves to 23-7-0.

Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett vs Jordan “The Monkey King” Leavitt

Round 1:

Pimblett opened the fight with a right-left combo and Leavitt used a body-lock takedown to get him down. Pimblett quickly stood up and he held Leavitt in a guillotine choke. Leavitt picked him up and slammed him down, but Pimblett adjusted his grip and tightened the choke. Leavitt stayed calm and escaped from the choke. Pimblett got back to his feet and Leavitt took his back. Pimblett turned into the clinch and elbowed the side of Leavitt’s head. Pimblett broke free from the clinch and Leavitt rushed forward with a flying front kick. Pimblett countered with punches and took Leavitt’s back as the fight hit the mat. The round ended with Pimblett landing punches from mount. Close round due to Pimblett’s late rally. 10-9 Pimblett.

Round 2:

Leavitt initiated a clinch against the cage in the second round and he tried to take Pimblett down. Pimblett defended and he held Leavitt in a standing rear-naked choke. He used it to pull Leavitt down to the ground and trapped his right arm in a body triangle. Pimblett locked on a rear-naked choke and Leavitt, unable to defend with only one free arm, tapped out.

Winner: Paddy Pimblett by Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 2:46 of round two. He improves to 19-3-0.

Nikita “The Miner” Krylov vs Alexander “The Mauler” Gustafsson

Round 1:

Krylov charged aggressively at Gustafsson early in the fight and he dropped him with a one-two. Gustafsson recovered and pushed him away initially, but Krylov landed a body kick. Gustafsson caught Krylov’s leg and Krylov, balancing on one foot, floored Gustafsson with a left-right combo. He followed with more punches on the ground as a barely conscious Gustafsson laid still, and the fight was stopped.

Winner: Nikita Krylov by KO (Punches) at 1:07 of round one. He improves to 28-9-0.

“Meatball” Molly McCann vs Hannah “24K” Goldy

Round 1:

Punches were exchanged right away and McCann connected with an overhand right. Goldy caught a kick and backed McCann up against the cage. McCann fought off two takedown attempts and she scored with a short right hook. Another right hand landed for McCann and Goldy tried to pull guard with a heel hook attempt. McCann forced her to return to her feet, then charged at Goldy with punches. She rocked her with a spinning back elbow, then dropped Goldy face-first with a four-punch combo. Goldy woke back up and McCann landed punches on the ground until referee Herb Dean waved off the fight.

Winner: Molly McCann by TKO (Spinning Back Elbow & Punches) at 3:52 of round one. She improves to 13-4-0.

Volkan “No Time” Oezdemir vs Paul “Bearjew” Craig

Round 1:

Oezdemir clinched and Craig countered by dropping down for a heel hook that he used to pull Oezdemir down to the mat. Craig adjusted his grip and Oezdemir spun free. The fighters stood and Craig pulled Oezdemir down with a straight armbar attempt. Oezdemir freed his arm and Craig hunted for another heel hook. The fight returned to the feet again and Craig dove at Oezdemir’s ankle. Oezdemir countered with two elbows and he landed a right hook to Craig’s temple. Craig was unable to get Oezdemir down, but he finished the round strong with two left hooks and a head kick. Close round. 10-9 Craig.

Round 2:

Craig was aggressive with his strikes on the feet in round two and he pulled guard. Oezdemir stood up and Craig chased after him with left and right hooks. He landed a spinning back kick to the body and tried to pull guard, but Oezdemir wound up on top in three-quarter mount. Craig got back to half-guard and Oezdemir punished him with elbows. The fight returned to the feet and Craig landed a spinning back elbow. Oezdemir answered with a combination and Craig tried to pull guard. He was forced to stand back up and Oezdemir landed an overhand right. Craig pulled guard and the round ended with Oezdemir on top. 10-9 Oezdemir.

Round 3:

Oezdemir hurt Craig with a right hook in the final round and he followed with hammerfists on the ground, but Craig recovered and he threw up his legs for a triangle choke. Oezdemir stood up and forced Craig to follow. Craig secured a body lock and Oezdemir landed four left hands to his face. That opened a cut on Craig’s right temple and Oezdemir landed a stiff jab and a leg kick. Craig landed a right cross and a body kick. Oezdemir avoided a takedown attempt and he landed two left hooks and a leg kick. 10-9 Oezdemir.

Winner: Volkan Oezdemir by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) after three rounds. He improves to 18-6-0.

