Invicta Fighting Championships 44 Live Play-By-Play & Results

Invicta Fighting Championships returned to PPV and showcased its latest all-female card tonight at Memorial Hall in Kansas City, Kansas. Invicta FC 44: “A New Era” was headlined by an Invicta FC Strawweight Championship bout between Emily “Gordinha” Ducote and “Dynamite” Danielle Taylor.

In the co-main event, Lisa “Battle Angel” Verzosa took on Taneisha “Triple Threat” Tennant for the vacant Invicta FC Bantamweight Championship. At flyweight, Brogan “Killer Bee” Walker-Sanchez clashed with Emilee King. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for tonight’s Invicta FC 44 card.

Invicta FC Strawweight Championship

Emily “Gordinha” Ducote vs “Dynamite” Danielle Taylor

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Nick Berens. Taylor jabbed and Ducote partially landed with a counter head kick as Taylor ducked forward. Ducote landed a nice overhand right and she used her reach advantage to keep Taylor at bay. Soon after, Ducote froze Taylor in place with a right hook to the jaw. Before Taylor could fall down on her own, Ducote sent her crashing to the mat with a head kick to end the fight.

Winner: Emily Ducote by KO (Punch & Head Kick) at 2:51 of round one. She improves to 10-6-0 and becomes the new Invicta FC Strawweight Champion.

Invicta FC Bantamweight Championship

Taneisha “Triple Threat” Tennant vs Lisa “Battle Angel” Verzosa

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Marcio Laselva. Cautious leg kicks were exchanged during the opening minute. Both fighters switched stances repeatedly and Tennant landed a body kick. Verzosa switched to southpaw again and landed a straight left hand. As the round entered its final 90 seconds, Verzosa landed a one-two and ate a body kick in return. Tennant landed a spinning back kick to the body and Verzosa answered with two punches before time expired. 10-10.

Round 2:

Tennant struck first with a body kick in the second round and that led to an exchange of leg kicks. Verzosa countered a front kick to the body with an overhand left. The pace picked up as both women landed leg and body kicks. Tennant jabbed and mixed in one-twos while Verzosa continued to attack her lead leg with kicks. Tennant landed more jabs and she stayed outside of Verzosa’s punching range. In the final seconds, Tennant rocked Verzosa with a right-left-right combo, then dropped her to her knees with a right hook to the temple. Verzosa flopped to her back and ate another hard right hand, but the bell sounded to save her. 10-8 Tennant due to the late knockdown and near-finish.

Round 3:

The third round began with Tennant landing a combination, but time was called when both fighters slipped on excess water left on the canvas in one corner. It was cleaned up and action resumed with an exchange of jabs. Verzosa landed a lead left uppercut and she kicked at Tennant’s leg. Tennant jabbed and Verzosa landed another lead left hand. She walked Tennant down with overhand punches and finished with a leg kick. Tennant suddenly fired up and scored with two body kicks and a barrage of punches. Verzosa weathered the storm and initiated a clinch. Tennant broke free shortly before the bell and both women threw side kicks to the body. 10-9 Tennant.

Round 4:

The fourth round began with a front kick to the body from Tennant, who resumed jabbing while circling to her right. Verzosa walked into a head kick and her face swelled up as Tennant landed more jabs and right hands. When Tennant attempted a spinning back kick to the body, Verzosa clinched and the fighters battled against the cage. Knees were exchanged until the final minute when Tennant escaped from the clinch. Verzosa landed a right hook and she knocked Tennant down with a leg kick as Tennant threw a kick of her own. Tennant stood and the close round ended in another clinch. 10-9 Tennant due to the early-round offensive damage.

Round 5:

Verzosa pressed forward with left-right combos in the final round as Tennant appeared to be content to keep her distance and counter. Verzosa clinched with her against the cage, and she initiated another clinch after Tennant momentarily broke free. Verzosa landed short strikes in close until Tennant pushed her away. Verzosa walked forward and ate crisp counterpunches from Tennant, who wobbled Verzosa and prevented her from clinching until the final ten seconds. Verzosa jumped into an armbar attempt as she pulled Tennant to the mat, but time ran out. 10-9 Tennant.

Winner: Taneisha Tennant by Unanimous Decision (50-45, 50-45, 49-46) after five rounds. She improves to 4-1-0 and becomes the new Invicta FC Bantamweight Champion.

Brogan “Killer Bee” Walker-Sanchez vs Emilee King

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Nick Berens. Walker-Sanchez landed an early right hand and she took King down into side control. King countered by trapping Walker-Sanchez in the rarely-seen buggy choke from the bottom. Walker-Sanchez landed two knees to King’s body, but time was then called when she landed an illegal knee to King’s head. Walker-Sanchez was docked one point and the fight was restarted with Walker-Sanchez in the choke again. King released it with just under two minutes remaining and Walker-Sanchez landed elbows to her face. She moved to mount and dropped more elbows, then targeted King’s left arm for a keylock. King defended, but Walker-Sanchez continued to batter her with elbows and punches. When King rolled to her side again, Walker-Sanchez locked on a rear-naked choke and King tapped out almost immediately.

Winner: Brogan Walker-Sanchez by Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 4:28 of round one. She improves to 7-2-0.

Liz “The Titan” Tracy vs Jodie Esquibel

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Nick Berens. Tracy opened the fight with a front kick and Esquibel responded with a pair of one-two combos. She landed two hard right hands and then followed with a lead left hook. Tracy partially blocked a head kick, but Esquibel kept the pressure on her with three quick punches. She easily shrugged off a Tracy takedown attempt and then backed Tracy up to the cage after catching a kick. Tracy reversed the clinch and she landed a knee to the body as the fighters separated. Jabs were exchanged and Esquibel dropped levels for a takedown, but Tracy stayed on her feet and the round ended with Esquibel landing a lead left hook. 10-9 Esquibel.

Round 2:

The second round began with Tracy landing a front kick to Esquibel’s body and three to her lead leg. She followed with another leg kick and two front kicks to Esquibel’s nose, which began to bleed heavily. Tracy continued to dictate the pace of the striking exchanges with jabs and right hands, and she backed Esquibel up with a combination. Esquibel countered a leg kick with an overhand right, but Tracy kept the pressure on her with punching combinations. Esquibel charged at her in the final ten seconds, but Tracy evaded most of her lunging punches. 10-9 Tracy.

Round 3:

Tracy remained effective with jabs and leg kicks in the final round as some swelling began to form below Esquibel’s left eye. During a brief clinch, Tracy landed a body kick and a knee, and she followed with two jabs after Esquibel broke free. With just over a minute remaining, Esquibel stepped forward with a one-two and Tracy tagged her with a counter right cross. Tracy switched stances repeatedly and jabbed with both hands. She landed a body kick and Esquibel scored an emphatic takedown just before the bell. 10-9 Tracy.

Winner: Liz Tracy by Split Decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29) after three rounds. She improves to 6-4-0.

Serena “The Southpaw Outlaw” DeJesus vs Lauren “Princess Tiger” Mueller

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Marcio Laselva. DeJesus landed two left hands in the early goings of the fight and she countered a straight right from Mueller with a body kick. Mueller blocked a head kick and landed another right hand. As Mueller threw a one-two, DeJesus dropped her with a counter left cross. Mueller recovered quickly and tied DeJesus up on the ground. DeJesus passed to side control very briefly before Mueller got back to half-guard. DeJesus punched from the top with her left hand and then moved to mount in the final seconds. Mueller gave up her back and DeJesus landed punches to the side of her head until the bell. 10-9 DeJesus.

Round 2:

Mueller blocked a head kick from DeJesus in the second round, but DeJesus followed with one to the body. Mueller landed a straight right and then a four-punch combination seconds later. DeJesus countered a right cross from Mueller with a left hook and she clinched with Mueller against the cage. Mueller quickly broke free, but DeJesus landed a body kick and a flurry of punches. She clinched with Mueller again and landed a knee to her upper body. DeJesus kept Mueller against the cage and she landed numerous knees in the final minute. 10-9 DeJesus.

Round 3:

The final round began with Mueller landing a combination. DeJesus pawed out with her jab and followed with a straight left. She landed a hard kick to Mueller’s body and kept the pressure on with more kicks. DeJesus clinched after landing a left hook and she threw two more knees to Mueller’s body before Mueller circled free. Mueller landed her best combination of the fight, but it did not slow DeJesus down. DeJesus jabbed and stepped forward with overhand lefts. She landed two more left hooks before the end of the fight. Close final round. 10-9 DeJesus.

Winner: Serena DeJesus by Split Decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29) after three rounds. She improves to 4-2-0.

