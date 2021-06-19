Deep Jewels 33 Live Play-By-Play & Results

Deep Jewels showcased its latest all-female card on Sunday afternoon at New Pier Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Deep Jewels 33 was headlined by a rematch between Deep Jewels Strawweight Champion Miki Motono and unbeaten challenger Seika Izawa, who upset Motono in a December non-title bout.

In one of two atomweight grand prix semi-final bouts, Hikaru Aono took on Mizuki “Nisse” Oshiro, who replaced an ill Aya Murakami. Si Woo Park competed in a rematch with Saori Oshima in the second semi-final fight. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for the Deep Jewels 33 card.

Deep Jewels Atomweight Championship (GP Final) – 2×5

Saori Oshima vs Hikaru Aono

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Masato Fukuda. Aono looks for an early takedown and Oshima rolls into a kesa gatame attempt that Aono defends with punches to Oshima’s face. Aono takes Oshima down and Oshima transitions from a leglock attempt to a guillotine choke, which she uses to sweep into top position. Oshima passes to side control and uses another guillotine choke attempt to prevent Aono from scrambling into top position. Aono frees herself from the guillotine, but Oshima remains on top and she defends against an Aono heel hook attempt late in the round.

Round 2:

Aono shoots in and gets Oshima down in the second round. Both fighters try for leg submissions on the ground and Aono maintains top position until Oshima uses a kimura to sweep. From the top, in side control, Oshima lands punches to Aono’s face. More punches score for Oshima and Aono tries to get a leg in so that she can regain half-guard. Aono briefly does so, but Oshima passes to the side again and she scores with more punches before the end of the fight.

Judge Toyonaga scores the fight 20-17, while judges Uematsu, Nagase, Tazawa and Matsumiya have it 20-18. All see the fight for the winner, Oshima.

Winner: Saori Oshima by Unanimous Decision (20-17, 20-18, 20-18, 20-18, 20-18) after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 6-2-0 and becomes the new Deep Jewels Atomweight Champion.

Deep Jewels Strawweight Championship – 3×5

Seika Izawa vs Miki Motono

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Naoya Uematsu. Izawa lands a body kick and quickly scores a double-leg takedown into side control. Motono rolls to her side and scrambles up to her feet. Izawa clinches with her and lands knees to the body. She takes Motono down once again and moves to side control. From there, Izawa sets up an armbar. She pulls back on Motono’s arm and Motono is forced to submit.

Winner: Seika Izawa by Submission (Armbar) at 3:32 of round one. She improves to 3-0-0 and becomes the new Deep Jewels Strawweight Champion.

Flyweight MMA Bout – 2×5

Yukari Nabe vs Mika “Arami” Arai

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Tatsuro Nagase. Arai attempts to initiate clinches early in the fight, but Nabe counters with a harai goshi throw and Arai immediately returns to her feet. Nabe reverses a clinch and holds Arai against the cage. Arai looks to set up a standing guillotine choke but fails. The fighters briefly separate and Arai soon clinches again. Once more, Nabe takes her down with a harai goshi and Arai immediately stands. She attempts an Imanari roll into a leglock before the bell.

Round 2:

Arai succeeds with a double-leg takedown in the second round, but she cannot keep Nabe down. Nabe stands, then elevates Arai into the air and slams her down. Both fighters stand up and Nabe takes Arai’s back. Arai turns into the clinch and attempts a standing guillotine choke. Nabe presses Arai up against the cage and escapes from the choke, then scores a double-leg takedown. She takes top position, but Arai is active from the bottom and works for leg submissions before the end of the fight.

Judges Igarashi, Matsumiya and Toyonaga all score the fight 20-18 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Nabe.

Winner: Yukari Nabe by Unanimous Decision (20-18, 20-18, 20-18) after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 10-3-1.

Strawweight MMA Bout – 2×5

Namiko “Hime” Kawabata vs Shoko Fujita

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Naoya Uematsu. Fujita missed weight by 400 grams and suffers a one point deduction. The bout will be ruled a No Contest if she is victorious. Kawabata opens the fight with leg and body kicks, then clinches. Fujita tries to take her back and Kawabata prevents her from doing so. Fujita sweeps out Kawabata’s leg and moves to side control on the ground. Fujita lands hammerfists from the top until Kawabata rolls to her side and stands up. She jumps on Fujita’s back and tries to set up a rear-naked choke, but is unable to do so before the bell.

Round 2:

Fujita lands a left hook and a leg kick, which is answered by a body kick from Kawabata. Fujita clinches, but Kawabata pushes her away and lands a left-right combo. Another right hand scores for Kawabata and Fujita clinches. Kawabata breaks free and jabs, then follows with a straight right. Fujita takes her down into side control and lands hammerfists. Kawabata battles back to her feet and lands a left cross and a right hook before the end of the fight.

Judges Matsumiya, Toyonaga and Igarashi all score the fight 20-17 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Kawabata.

Winner: Namiko Kawabata by Unanimous Decision (20-17, 20-17, 20-17) after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 2-0-0.

51kg MMA Bout – 2×5

Eru Takebayashi vs Otoha Nagao

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Yasuhiro Tazawa. Nagao misses with an early head kick attempt and Takebayashi comes up short with one-two combinations that fall out of range. Takebayashi takes Nagao down and fights off a triangle choke attempt. She tries to stand up and Nagao switches to an armbar. Takebayashi frees herself by landing hammerfists, but she is unable to hold top position and Nagao rises to her feet. Takebayashi lands a body kick and Nagao moves in for a takedown. Takebayashi takes her back before the end of the round.

Round 2:

Takebayashi lands a right hook in the second round and Nagao counters by clinching against the cage. Takebayashi creates space and uses her jab to set up straight rights. She lands another right hand and Nagao clinches. Nagao tries to take Takebayashi down with a headlock throw and gives up her back in the process. Late in the round, Takebayashi attempts a rear-naked choke and Nagao defends, so Takebayashi lands hammerfists until the bell.

Judges Asamoto and Matsumiya both score the fight 20-18 for Takebayashi. Judge Igarashi has it even at 19-19 and awards a Must Decision to Takebayashi.

Winner: Eru Takebayashi by Unanimous Decision (20-18, 20-18, 19-19 [Must Decision: Takebayashi]) after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 1-0-0, 1 NC.

Lightweight MMA Bout – 2×5

Yuko “Pochan Z” vs Sayaka “Juicy” Hishinuma

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Yasuhiro Tazawa. Hishinuma clinches early in the fight and Yuko reverses it, then puts Hishinuma against the cage. Hishinuma pushes her away and lands a right hook. Yuko closes the distance and lands punches to the body until the referee separates the fighters. Hishinuma lands another right hook. Yuko clinches, then uses a harai goshi throw to get Hishinuma down into side control. She punches to the body then lands hammerfists to Hishinuma’s head. Yuko stands up and allows Hishinuma to follow. She throws Hishinuma back down with another harai goshi, then mounts her before the bell.

Round 2:

Yuko opens the second round with a harai goshi into side control and she quickly passes to mount. Yuko punches from the top and Hishinuma is forced to roll to her side. Yuko lands hammerfists and then threatens with a guillotine choke from the top. She uses the guillotine to get back to mount and lands a series of punches, forcing the referee to wave off the fight.

Winner: Yuko by TKO (Punches) at 1:31 of round two. She improves to 1-0-0.

Deep Jewels Atomweight GP Semi-Final B – 2×5

Hikaru Aono vs Mizuki “Nisse” Oshiro

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Masato Fukuda. Aono works for an early double-leg takedown, but Oshiro counters by taking her back. Aono turns into the clinch and takes Oshiro down. Oshiro immediately tries to stand, but Aono goes for an armbar during the transition and referee Fukuda steps in.

Winner: Hikaru Aono by Technical Submission (Armbar) at 1:39 of round one. She improves to 8-4-0 and advances to the Atomweight GP Final.

Deep Jewels Atomweight GP Semi-Final A – 2×5

Saori Oshima vs Si Woo Park

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Masato Fukuda. Oshima tries for a single-leg takedown, but Park steps back and avoids her completely. Oshima jabs and then attempts a takedown once again, but Park defends with hammerfists. Soon after, Park drops Oshima with a right hook and takes top position on the ground. Oshima recovers and counters with an armbar from the bottom, which prompts referee Fukuda to step in for a technical submission stoppage.

Winner: Saori Oshima by Technical Submission (Armbar) at 2:28 of round one. She improves to 5-2-0 and advances to the Atomweight GP Final.

48kg Amateur MMA Bout – 2×3

Asumi Komatsuzaki vs Sena

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Takashi Hashimoto. Sena opens with punches and then clinches. Komatsuzaki turns her around and puts her against the cage. She pushes Sena to the mat and takes top position. Komatsuzaki passes from half-guard to side control and then tries for a kimura, but Sena tries to stand up to defend against it. She winds up on top and Komatsuzaki attempts an armbar from the bottom.

Round 2:

Komatsuzaki lands a nice right hook and then takes Sena down with a harai goshi throw. She traps Sena in a scarf hold armlock and referee Hashimoto waves off the fight.

Winner: Asumi Komatsuzaki by Technical Submission (Scarf Hold Armlock) at 1:09 of round two.

60kg Amateur MMA Bout – 2×3

Yuka Okutomi vs Sakura “Sakurako” Nimura

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Takashi Hashimoto. Okutomi scores a double-leg takedown early in the fight and she passes to side control on the ground. Okutomi then works for a kimura and gets it. As she cranks on Nimura’s arm, the referee intervenes for a technical submission stoppage.

Winner: Yuka Okutomi by Technical Submission (Kimura) at 1:27 of round one.