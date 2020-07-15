Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For July 2020

UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru “The Nigerian Nightmare” Usman retained his title with a Unanimous Decision win on July 11th at UFC 251 in Abu Dhabi. Usman outworked short-notice replacement Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal in the main event and remains atop the welterweight rankings.

Also at UFC 251, Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski retained his UFC Featherweight Championship. Petr “No Mercy” Yan claimed the vacant UFC bantamweight title and held steady at 135, and “Thug” Rose Namajunas avenged her past loss to Jéssica “Bate Estaca” Andrade at strawweight.

