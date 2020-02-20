Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For February 2020

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon “Bones” Jones retained his title with a controversial Unanimous Decision victory on February 8th at UFC 247 in Houston, Texas. Jones edged out the previously undefeated Dominick “The Devastator” Reyes in a close bout that many scored in Reyes’s favour.

Also at 205 pounds, Jan Blachowicz made a strong case for a future title shot by avenging a past loss and knocking out Corey “Overtime” Anderson in their UFC Fight Night 167 rematch. UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion Valentina “Bullet” Shevchenko earned another dominant win at UFC 247.

