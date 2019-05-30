Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For May 2019

Brazilian standout Jéssica “Bate Estaca” Andrade picked up the biggest win of her career on May 11th in the UFC 237 main event. Andrade knocked out “Thug” Rose Namajunas with a second-round slam to capture the UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship and the top spot at 115 pounds.

Also at UFC 237, Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski secured a key victory over former UFC champion José “Scarface” Aldo. In the welterweight main event at UFC Fight Night 152, Rafael dos Anjos rallied to vanquish Kevin “The Motown Phenom” Lee with a fourth-round arm-triangle choke.

