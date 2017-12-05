Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For December 2017

“Thug” Rose Namajunas made the most of a big opportunity and scored a thrilling victory on November 4th at UFC 217 in New York City, New York. Namajunas knocked out the previously unbeaten Joanna Jędrzejczyk in quick fashion to become the new UFC Women’s Strawweight Champion.

Capping off weeks of competition, Nicco Montaño upset veteran Roxanne “The Happy Warrior” Modafferi at the The Ultimate Fighter 26 Finale to become the inaugural UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion. At Bellator 186, Ilima-Lei “The Iliminator” Macfarlane also captured 125-pound title gold.

Read More…